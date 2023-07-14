Home
RIFKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory RS Science and Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jan 19, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Bishop

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in science and/or technology companies. The Fund principally invests in equity securities and may invest in companies of any size. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).The Adviser performs in-depth analysis in search of what it believes are innovative companies that drive market share gains in technology, leading to sustainable earnings growth and long-term stock price appreciation. The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening to identify potential investment candidates with greater earnings potential than expected by the market. Investment candidates typically exhibit some or all of the following key criteria: strong organic revenue growth, expanding margins and profitability, defensible competitive advantages, growing market share, and experienced management teams. Valuation is an integral part of the investment process and purchase decisions are based on the potential reward relative to risk of each security based in part on the Adviser’s proprietary earnings calculations.A particular company will be considered to be a science or technology company if the Adviser determines that it applies scientific or technological developments or discoveries to grow its business or increase its competitive advantage. Science and technology companies also include companies whose products, processes or services, in the opinion of the Adviser, are being, or are expected to be, significantly benefited by the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. The Fund also invests in companies that utilize science and/or technology as an agent of change to significantly enhance their business opportunities.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.
Read More

RIFKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.9% -29.2% 72.6% 75.97%
1 Yr 11.7% -40.8% 65.2% 72.10%
3 Yr -14.1%* -40.5% 27.8% 92.86%
5 Yr -8.5%* -30.6% 25.2% 94.01%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% 91.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.1% -73.9% 35.7% 83.11%
2021 -13.5% -25.6% 45.1% 96.88%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 27.83%
2019 5.7% -15.0% 13.7% 74.88%
2018 -3.7% -12.8% 31.5% 67.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.9% -54.1% 72.3% 59.23%
1 Yr 11.7% -62.3% 65.2% 51.28%
3 Yr -14.1%* -40.5% 36.7% 92.52%
5 Yr -8.5%* -30.6% 29.2% 94.82%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% 90.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIFKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.1% -73.9% 35.7% 83.11%
2021 -13.5% -25.6% 45.1% 96.88%
2020 15.2% 1.8% 60.0% 27.83%
2019 5.7% -15.0% 13.7% 74.88%
2018 -3.7% -12.8% 31.5% 76.88%

NAV & Total Return History

RIFKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIFKX Category Low Category High RIFKX % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 67.95%
Number of Holdings 104 10 397 18.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.1 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 66.10%
Weighting of Top 10 33.74% 7.6% 100.0% 83.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.51%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 4.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.00%
  4. RingCentral Inc Class A 3.27%
  5. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 3.03%
  6. Twilio Inc Class A 2.68%
  7. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 2.67%
  8. Lam Research Corp 2.62%
  9. Marvell Technology Inc 2.55%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIFKX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 68.59% 100.53% 5.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.56%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 23.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 10.59%
Cash 		0.00% -0.53% 15.91% 87.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 11.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIFKX % Rank
Technology 		53.03% 2.80% 100.00% 84.75%
Healthcare 		25.57% 0.00% 25.57% 0.42%
Communication Services 		8.32% 0.00% 97.05% 63.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.05% 0.00% 32.97% 50.00%
Financial Services 		4.30% 0.00% 38.36% 46.19%
Consumer Defense 		1.27% 0.00% 5.64% 4.24%
Basic Materials 		0.79% 0.00% 2.38% 1.27%
Industrials 		0.67% 0.00% 38.68% 52.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 6.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 29.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 6.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIFKX % Rank
US 		94.48% 19.45% 100.53% 19.49%
Non US 		5.52% 0.00% 80.40% 72.03%

RIFKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.08% 3.60% 10.39%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.95% 90.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 74.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RIFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIFKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.69% 281.00% 60.87%

RIFKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIFKX Category Low Category High RIFKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 24.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIFKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIFKX Category Low Category High RIFKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.74% -2.30% 2.08% 95.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIFKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIFKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2001

20.9

20.9%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

