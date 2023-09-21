Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/21/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.56 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 4.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/21/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RIEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-8.0%
|27.7%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|18.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|11.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|-6.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|3.1%
|50.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-12.2%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.8%
|8.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-23.5%
|4.9%
|N/A
|Period
|RIEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-8.0%
|27.7%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.8%
|11.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|14.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|-5.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|3.1%
|53.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-12.2%
|13.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.8%
|11.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.5%
|14.7%
|N/A
|RIEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.56 M
|17.1 M
|37.1 B
|99.86%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|33
|1227
|76.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|546 K
|5.02 M
|11.6 B
|99.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.29%
|8.3%
|64.2%
|59.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.31%
|56.21%
|100.00%
|9.38%
|Cash
|0.69%
|-2.73%
|11.08%
|85.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.62%
|66.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.27%
|64.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.34%
|44.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.72%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|14.68%
|Technology
|16.59%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|8.72%
|Industrials
|14.11%
|1.94%
|22.72%
|58.58%
|Energy
|10.40%
|0.00%
|9.17%
|2.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.38%
|0.00%
|26.83%
|70.06%
|Basic Materials
|7.94%
|0.00%
|14.27%
|55.23%
|Healthcare
|6.84%
|0.00%
|19.69%
|92.88%
|Communication Services
|6.09%
|0.00%
|9.38%
|47.38%
|Consumer Defense
|5.42%
|3.62%
|34.20%
|91.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.69%
|91.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|85.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Non US
|86.93%
|12.06%
|98.96%
|62.36%
|US
|12.38%
|0.00%
|85.70%
|20.03%
|RIEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.94%
|0.01%
|3.52%
|1.57%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.24%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|75.34%
|RIEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RIEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RIEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|5.00%
|207.22%
|69.29%
|RIEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.41%
|72.42%
|RIEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RIEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.41%
|-1.21%
|2.30%
|54.51%
|RIEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.151
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
