AMG Renaissance International Equity Fund

mutual fund
RIEIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
N (RIEIX) Primary
Name

As of 09/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AMG Renaissance International Equity Fund

RIEIX | Fund

$10.35

$2.56 M

0.00%

4.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.56 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RIEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Renaissance International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

RIEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.0% 27.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -20.8% 6.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.1% 18.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 11.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.5% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% -6.8% N/A
2021 N/A 3.1% 50.9% N/A
2020 N/A -12.2% 11.1% N/A
2019 N/A -28.8% 8.1% N/A
2018 N/A -23.5% 4.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.0% 27.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -20.8% 11.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -8.1% 18.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 12.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.5% 14.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% -5.8% N/A
2021 N/A 3.1% 53.4% N/A
2020 N/A -12.2% 13.4% N/A
2019 N/A -28.8% 11.4% N/A
2018 N/A -12.5% 14.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RIEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIEIX Category Low Category High RIEIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.56 M 17.1 M 37.1 B 99.86%
Number of Holdings 58 33 1227 76.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 546 K 5.02 M 11.6 B 99.57%
Weighting of Top 10 21.29% 8.3% 64.2% 59.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR 2.33%
  2. PJSC Lukoil ADR 2.30%
  3. Sanofi SA 2.29%
  4. Safran SA 2.18%
  5. Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 2.15%
  6. ORIX Corp ADR 2.06%
  7. Carnival PLC ADR 2.03%
  8. SCOR SE ADR 1.99%
  9. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 1.99%
  10. Credicorp Ltd 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIEIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.31% 56.21% 100.00% 9.38%
Cash 		0.69% -2.73% 11.08% 85.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.62% 66.34%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.27% 64.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 39.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 42.34% 44.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIEIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.72% 0.00% 31.07% 14.68%
Technology 		16.59% 0.00% 30.76% 8.72%
Industrials 		14.11% 1.94% 22.72% 58.58%
Energy 		10.40% 0.00% 9.17% 2.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.38% 0.00% 26.83% 70.06%
Basic Materials 		7.94% 0.00% 14.27% 55.23%
Healthcare 		6.84% 0.00% 19.69% 92.88%
Communication Services 		6.09% 0.00% 9.38% 47.38%
Consumer Defense 		5.42% 3.62% 34.20% 91.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 10.69% 91.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 85.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIEIX % Rank
Non US 		86.93% 12.06% 98.96% 62.36%
US 		12.38% 0.00% 85.70% 20.03%

RIEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.94% 0.01% 3.52% 1.57%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 22.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.24%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.35% 75.34%

Sales Fees

RIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 5.00% 207.22% 69.29%

RIEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIEIX Category Low Category High RIEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.41% 72.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIEIX Category Low Category High RIEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.41% -1.21% 2.30% 54.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 24.76 6.97 3.84

