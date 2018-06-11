The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies. The Portfolio has a concentrated portfolio of investments, typically investing in 20 to 30 securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager generally looks for established companies in economically developed countries that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager also may invest the Portfolio’s assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging market countries in an amount up to the current percentage of securities in the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries (30.85% as of March 31, 2021) plus 15%. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.