Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard International Equity Concentrated Portfolio

RICNX | Fund

-

$2.36 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.36 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RICNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Equity Concentrated Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies. The Portfolio has a concentrated portfolio of investments, typically investing in 20 to 30 securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. In choosing stocks for the Portfolio, the Investment Manager generally looks for established companies in economically developed countries that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager also may invest the Portfolio’s assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging market countries in an amount up to the current percentage of securities in the MSCI All Country World Index ex-US issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries (30.85% as of March 31, 2021) plus 15%. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

Read More

RICNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RICNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RICNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RICNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RICNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RICNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RICNX Category Low Category High RICNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.36 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 29 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.15 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 48.42% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arca Continental SAB de CV 6.65%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.39%
  3. Engie SA 4.88%
  4. Sanofi 4.86%
  5. State Street Global Advisors 4.85%
  6. Toromont Industries Ltd 4.79%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.51%
  8. Digital Garage Inc 4.37%
  9. RELX PLC 4.06%
  10. CAE Inc 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RICNX % Rank
Stocks 		91.19% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.06% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		3.75% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RICNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RICNX % Rank
Non US 		73.27% N/A N/A N/A
US 		17.92% N/A N/A N/A

RICNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RICNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RICNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RICNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RICNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RICNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RICNX Category Low Category High RICNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RICNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RICNX Category Low Category High RICNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RICNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RICNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

