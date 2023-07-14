The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks of companies located outside the U.S. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of non-U.S. companies and no more than 15% of its net

assets will be invested in stocks of companies in emerging markets. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Because the fund focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., it typically has significant exposure to companies in Europe.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on larger companies, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser generally selects securities for the fund that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.