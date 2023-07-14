Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$325 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks of companies located outside the U.S. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of non-U.S. companies and no more than 15% of its net
assets will be invested in stocks of companies in emerging markets. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Because the fund focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., it typically has significant exposure to companies in Europe.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on larger companies, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser generally selects securities for the fund that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.
|Period
|RICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|12.89%
|2021
|-4.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|94.57%
|2020
|0.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|93.67%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|58.75%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|15.33%
|Period
|RICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|12.89%
|2021
|-4.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|94.57%
|2020
|0.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|93.67%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|58.75%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|26.13%
|RICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RICIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|325 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|66.81%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|1
|10801
|73.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.6 M
|0
|34.5 B
|72.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.60%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|68.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RICIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.03%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|89.30%
|Cash
|5.34%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|10.44%
|Other
|1.63%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|5.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|20.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|13.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|22.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RICIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.11%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|4.46%
|Industrials
|16.66%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|23.17%
|Consumer Defense
|14.98%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|8.49%
|Financial Services
|14.44%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|84.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.37%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|17.12%
|Communication Services
|6.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|37.84%
|Real Estate
|5.83%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|3.02%
|Utilities
|4.07%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|18.56%
|Energy
|2.71%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|83.45%
|Basic Materials
|2.40%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|94.10%
|Technology
|1.73%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|98.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RICIX % Rank
|Non US
|91.48%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|79.69%
|US
|1.55%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|53.46%
|RICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|71.68%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|40.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|48.28%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.70%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|81.51%
|RICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RICIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|59.80%
|RICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RICIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|54.61%
|RICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2014
7.78
7.8%
Federico Santilli has been chairman of the committee since 2014. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2001 and his investment experience dates from that time. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm. He is Vice President, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International, Inc. Santilli is a Chartered Financial Analyst holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
