Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RBC Impact Bond Fund

mutual fund
RIBYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (RIBIX) Primary Retirement (RIBRX) A (RIBAX) Inst (RIBYX)
RIBYX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Impact Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (RIBIX) Primary Retirement (RIBRX) A (RIBAX) Inst (RIBYX)
RIBYX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Impact Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (RIBIX) Primary Retirement (RIBRX) A (RIBAX) Inst (RIBYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Impact Bond Fund

RIBYX | Fund

$8.54

$227 M

3.49%

$0.30

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Impact Bond Fund

RIBYX | Fund

$8.54

$227 M

3.49%

$0.30

0.59%

RIBYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC Impact Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Svendahl

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and obligations of U.S. governments and their agencies. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Advisor will select investments that seek to generate returns while simultaneously achieving positive aggregate societal impact outcomes. The Advisor uses its impact methodology to measure the Fund’s investments on the basis of qualities that promote affordable quality shelter, small business growth, health and well-being, environmental sustainability, quality education, community development, diversity, reduced inequalities, and neighborhood revitalization. The Fund will primarily invest in investment grade fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, duration, or maturity. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities denominated in U.S. Dollars. In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may use interest rate futures to manage portfolio risk. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up, fundamental process combined with top‑down risk management tools designed to meet the objectives of achieving a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital.
Read More

RIBYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 25.31%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 73.83%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 89.86%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -34.7% 131.9% 56.15%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.5% 4.5% 26.17%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 70.20%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 81.54%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIBYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -34.7% 131.9% 54.88%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RIBYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIBYX Category Low Category High RIBYX % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 2.88 M 287 B 79.30%
Number of Holdings 368 1 17234 72.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.8 M -106 M 27.6 B 86.67%
Weighting of Top 10 12.89% 3.7% 123.9% 91.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Govt Money Market RBC Instl 1 2.01%
  2. Providence Health & Services Obligated Group 0.12% 1.56%
  3. Low Income Investment Fund 3.39% 1.38%
  4. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Inc 1.9% 1.34%
  5. SONOMA-MARIN AREA RAIL TRAN DIST CALIF MEASURE Q SALES TAX REV 2.02% 1.33%
  6. TACOMA WASH ELEC SYS REV 5.641% 1.29%
  7. AstraZeneca Finance LLC 1.75% 1.29%
  8. The Reinvestment Fund, Inc. 3.93% 1.26%
  9. Gilead Sciences, Inc. 3.65% 1.24%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.5% 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIBYX % Rank
Bonds 		97.78% 3.97% 268.18% 29.70%
Cash 		2.22% -181.13% 95.99% 56.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 40.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 44.10%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 20.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 88.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIBYX % Rank
Securitized 		40.93% 0.00% 98.40% 21.14%
Corporate 		28.59% 0.00% 100.00% 54.67%
Municipal 		26.27% 0.00% 100.00% 2.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.20% 0.00% 95.99% 74.00%
Government 		2.01% 0.00% 86.23% 93.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 42.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIBYX % Rank
US 		93.28% 3.63% 210.09% 18.19%
Non US 		4.50% -6.54% 58.09% 80.67%

RIBYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 20.64% 59.68%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 42.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIBYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 2.00% 493.39% 10.17%

RIBYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIBYX Category Low Category High RIBYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.49% 0.00% 10.82% 95.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIBYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIBYX Category Low Category High RIBYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -1.28% 8.97% 88.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIBYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIBYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Svendahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Brian is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. He has been lead portfolio manager for RBC GAM’s impact investing strategies since 2006 along with many government and mortgage strategies. Brian joined RBC GAM in 2005 and has co-led the Minneapolis-based fixed income group since 2012. He had previously held several risk management, research, and trading positions with a large American multinational financial services company and first started in the investment industry in 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×