Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$227 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.9%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|25.31%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|73.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|89.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|56.15%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|RIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|26.17%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|70.20%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|81.54%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|54.88%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|RIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIBYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|227 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|79.30%
|Number of Holdings
|368
|1
|17234
|72.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|86.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.89%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|91.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIBYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.78%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|29.70%
|Cash
|2.22%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|56.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|40.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|44.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|20.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|88.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIBYX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.93%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|21.14%
|Corporate
|28.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.67%
|Municipal
|26.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.20%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|74.00%
|Government
|2.01%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|93.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|42.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIBYX % Rank
|US
|93.28%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|18.19%
|Non US
|4.50%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|80.67%
|RIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|59.68%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|42.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|RIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RIBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|10.17%
|RIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIBYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.49%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|95.84%
|RIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIBYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|88.04%
|RIBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2017
4.45
4.5%
Brian is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. He has been lead portfolio manager for RBC GAM’s impact investing strategies since 2006 along with many government and mortgage strategies. Brian joined RBC GAM in 2005 and has co-led the Minneapolis-based fixed income group since 2012. He had previously held several risk management, research, and trading positions with a large American multinational financial services company and first started in the investment industry in 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...