The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and obligations of U.S. governments and their agencies. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Advisor will select investments that seek to generate returns while simultaneously achieving positive aggregate societal impact outcomes. The Advisor uses its impact methodology to measure the Fund’s investments on the basis of qualities that promote affordable quality shelter, small business growth, health and well-being, environmental sustainability, quality education, community development, diversity, reduced inequalities, and neighborhood revitalization. The Fund will primarily invest in investment grade fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, duration, or maturity. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities denominated in U.S. Dollars. In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset. In particular, the Fund may use interest rate futures to manage portfolio risk. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up, fundamental process combined with top‑down risk management tools designed to meet the objectives of achieving a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital.