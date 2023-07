The Fund has a fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in fixed income investments the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests principally in municipal debt obligations providing federal tax-exempt interest income, but may invest up to 20% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in municipal debt securities, the income on which is subject to federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The Fund generally intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in medium- to low-quality municipal debt securities including those that are rated in the lowest rating category by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund generally expects to invest between 30% and 60% of its assets in municipal debt securities that are rated below investment grade by one or more NRSROs (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk bonds”) or in unrated securities judged to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in industrial development bonds.

Russell Investment Management, LLC ( “ RIM ” ) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund’s money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. RIM manages the Fund’s cash balances.