The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) (“Index Futures”) and in income-oriented securities. The Index measures the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. The Fund’s investments in Index Futures are designed to provide a return (before fees and expenses) that approximates the performance of the Index. The Fund also invests in a portfolio of income-oriented mutual funds typically representing non-traditional fixed income asset classes (“Underlying Funds”) with the objective to: (1) provide current income; (2) provide additional return over the long term; and (3) support the goal of moderate capital appreciation by buffering the impact of downside equity market volatility. The Underlying Funds are also advised by the Advisor or an affiliate of the Advisor. Cash and cash equivalents held in the portfolio will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s futures investments.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in a portfolio of Underlying Funds, excluding cash and cash equivalents required for margin or collateral, while also maintaining notional exposure to the Index through its investments in futures contracts, which are intended to provide the Fund with economic exposure to U.S. equities in an amount up to the value of the Fund’s net assets. The term “notional exposure” refers to an investor’s exposure to the face value of an asset, whereas “economic exposure” refers to exposure to the market value of an asset. As a result, the Fund’s total investment exposure (direct investments in Underlying Funds plus notional exposure to the Index) will typically be equal to approximately 200% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund will maintain roughly 70% - 100% notional exposure to futures and roughly 70% - 100% notional exposure to underlying funds. The Fund could lose money on its investments in the Underlying Funds and through its exposure to the Index at the same time, potentially magnifying losses during periods of equity market sell-offs.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest typically focus on non-traditional fixed income asset classes such as agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) (including hedged agency MBS and collateralized mortgage obligations); asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)); corporate debt, convertible securities, and floating rate loans and other floating rate investments. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds without any constraints as to the market capitalization, duration, maturity, country of domicile (including emerging market countries), or type of securities or investments held by the Underlying Funds. Certain of the Underlying Funds may hold, without limit, debt securities of any credit quality including below investment grade debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds).

The Advisor has broad discretion in the purchase of Underlying Funds for the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor selects Underlying Funds based on a fundamental research process.