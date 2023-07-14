Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$8.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RHSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rational Strategic Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rational Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Miller

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of futures contracts on the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) (“Index Futures”) and in income-oriented securities. The Index measures the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. The Fund’s investments in Index Futures are designed to provide a return (before fees and expenses) that approximates the performance of the Index. The Fund also invests in a portfolio of income-oriented mutual funds typically representing non-traditional fixed income asset classes (“Underlying Funds”) with the objective to: (1) provide current income; (2) provide additional return over the long term; and (3) support the goal of moderate capital appreciation by buffering the impact of downside equity market volatility. The Underlying Funds are also advised by the Advisor or an affiliate of the Advisor. Cash and cash equivalents held in the portfolio will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s futures investments.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest in a portfolio of Underlying Funds, excluding cash and cash equivalents required for margin or collateral, while also maintaining notional exposure to the Index through its investments in futures contracts, which are intended to provide the Fund with economic exposure to U.S. equities in an amount up to the value of the Fund’s net assets. The term “notional exposure” refers to an investor’s exposure to the face value of an asset, whereas “economic exposure” refers to exposure to the market value of an asset. As a result, the Fund’s total investment exposure (direct investments in Underlying Funds plus notional exposure to the Index) will typically be equal to approximately 200% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund will maintain roughly 70% - 100% notional exposure to futures and roughly 70% - 100% notional exposure to underlying funds. The Fund could lose money on its investments in the Underlying Funds and through its exposure to the Index at the same time, potentially magnifying losses during periods of equity market sell-offs.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest typically focus on non-traditional fixed income asset classes such as agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) (including hedged agency MBS and collateralized mortgage obligations); asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)); corporate debt, convertible securities, and floating rate loans and other floating rate investments. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds without any constraints as to the market capitalization, duration, maturity, country of domicile (including emerging market countries), or type of securities or investments held by the Underlying Funds. Certain of the Underlying Funds may hold, without limit, debt securities of any credit quality including below investment grade debt securities (also known as “junk” bonds).

The Advisor has broad discretion in the purchase of Underlying Funds for the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor selects Underlying Funds based on a fundamental research process.

Read More

RHSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -8.1% 18.8% 0.90%
1 Yr 1.8% -10.0% 54.2% 38.37%
3 Yr -0.2%* -6.8% 9.7% 19.18%
5 Yr -5.1%* -6.5% 6.1% 94.64%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% 52.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -35.0% 33.6% 99.54%
2021 7.0% -5.9% 7.0% 0.47%
2020 -2.3% -3.6% 12.1% 97.28%
2019 1.3% -2.5% 5.1% 96.46%
2018 -1.9% -4.8% -0.6% 55.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -11.0% 18.8% 0.90%
1 Yr 1.8% -10.0% 54.2% 37.02%
3 Yr 5.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 1.93%
5 Yr 0.7%* -6.5% 7.5% 16.41%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% 69.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -35.0% 33.6% 99.08%
2021 14.7% -5.9% 14.7% 0.23%
2020 -1.2% -3.6% 12.1% 95.30%
2019 3.0% -2.5% 5.1% 16.16%
2018 -0.6% -4.8% -0.4% 9.92%

NAV & Total Return History

RHSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RHSAX Category Low Category High RHSAX % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 M 130 K 62.8 B 96.19%
Number of Holdings 11 3 25236 84.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.38 M 125 K 11 B 95.69%
Weighting of Top 10 89.00% 6.3% 100.0% 17.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Catalyst Enhanced Income Strategy I 17.80%
  2. Rational Special Situations Income Instl 17.58%
  3. Rational/Pier 88 Convertible Secs Instl 16.32%
  4. Catalyst Insider Income I 10.03%
  5. Catalyst/CIFC Floating Rate Income I 9.97%
  6. Catalyst/Stone Beach Income Opp I 8.06%
  7. AlphaCentric Income Opportunities I 4.78%
  8. First American Government Obligs U 4.47%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 0.00%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RHSAX % Rank
Bonds 		57.58% 11.31% 89.41% 26.92%
Cash 		24.00% -35.68% 69.40% 3.40%
Convertible Bonds 		11.95% 0.00% 71.77% 0.91%
Stocks 		3.48% 3.48% 51.81% 99.55%
Preferred Stocks 		2.98% 0.00% 21.95% 4.31%
Other 		0.00% -4.68% 21.77% 88.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHSAX % Rank
Utilities 		48.33% 0.00% 48.33% 0.46%
Energy 		19.19% 0.00% 62.93% 1.37%
Industrials 		14.90% 0.14% 17.90% 2.74%
Financial Services 		9.55% 0.00% 83.50% 92.92%
Real Estate 		7.81% 0.00% 43.16% 24.89%
Technology 		0.22% 0.22% 27.92% 99.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 24.25% 98.40%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.11% 98.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 51.19% 99.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 99.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 99.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHSAX % Rank
US 		3.48% 3.48% 51.08% 99.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 25.18% 99.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHSAX % Rank
Securitized 		40.21% 0.00% 52.08% 2.49%
Corporate 		33.93% 0.00% 96.66% 43.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.87% 0.15% 71.66% 7.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 92.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 95.01%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.29% 98.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHSAX % Rank
US 		56.29% 9.98% 83.14% 13.15%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 30.21% 96.83%

RHSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RHSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.01% 13.45% 13.01%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 36.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RHSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 1.00% 5.75% 64.79%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RHSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RHSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 380.00% 0.98%

RHSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RHSAX Category Low Category High RHSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.23% 0.00% 6.08% 32.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RHSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RHSAX Category Low Category High RHSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.30% -1.22% 6.83% 10.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RHSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RHSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

