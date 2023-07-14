Home
Trending ETFs

Victory High Income Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
RHMMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.15 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
High Yield Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (RHMYX) Primary A (RSHMX) C (RSHCX) Other (RHMMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory High Income Municipal Bond Fund

RHMMX | Fund

$9.15

$44.4 M

0.00%

2.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RHMMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory High Income Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hattman

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in municipal obligations, the interest on which is, in the opinion of the issuer’s bond counsel, exempt from federal individual income tax (but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”)). Under normal circumstances at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s assets will be invested in tax-exempt municipal obligations (which may include obligations that pay interest subject to the AMT). This is a fundamental policy that cannot be changed without shareholder approval.The Adviser allocates the Fund’s investments among a diversified portfolio of municipal securities offering the potential for high current income. The Fund may invest any portion of its assets in municipal securities that are rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality), commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds.In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser performs in-depth credit analysis of the issuer’s creditworthiness and of the securities. The Adviser attempts to identify securities paying attractive current income, and securities that it believes are undervalued.The Adviser considers the duration and the maturity of the Fund’s portfolio; however, these factors are a lesser consideration than credit and yield considerations due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests. There is no lower limit on the rating of securities that may be in the Fund. Some of the securities that the Fund buys and holds may be in default.The Adviser may sell investments when it believes that they no longer offer attractive potential future returns compared to other investment opportunities or that they present undesirable risks, or in an attempt to limit losses on investments that may decline or have declined in value.The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in high yield, lower-rated fixed-income securities, including securities below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. A security will be considered to be below investment grade if it is rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, or if unrated, is considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. A below investment grade rating reflects a greater possibility that the issuer of an investment may be unable to make timely payments of interest and principal and thus default. If this happens, or is perceived as likely to happen, the value of that investment will usually be more volatile and is likely to fall.The Fund may invest in other tax-exempt securities that are not municipal obligations. The Fund’s investments may include any type of debt instrument, including, for example, zero-coupon securities, floating and variable-rate demand notes and bonds, and residual interest bonds, which are an inverse floating rate security (“inverse floaters”). The Fund may invest any portion of its assets in obligations that pay interest subject to the AMT.The Fund may invest without limit in municipal obligations that pay interest from similar revenue sources, in municipal securities of issuers within a single state, or in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics. The issuers may be located in the same geographic areas or may pay their interest obligations from revenue of similar projects, such as hospitals, airports, utility systems and housing finance agencies. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Fund’s investment team determines that the potential return from such investment justifies the additional risk.The Fund may enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivatives transactions of any kind, such as futures contracts, options on futures, and swap contracts, including, for example, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund may enter into any of these transactions for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, hedging various risks such as credit risk, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk; taking a net long or short position in certain investments or markets; providing liquidity in the Fund; equitizing cash; minimizing transaction costs; generating income; adjusting the Fund’s sensitivity to interest rate risk or other risk; replicating certain direct investments; and asset and sector allocation.
RHMMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.8% 4.7% 59.28%
1 Yr -4.4% -10.3% 0.3% 58.37%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 0.0% 33.78%
5 Yr N/A* -6.2% 1.8% 39.23%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% 71.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -26.9% -3.5% 63.30%
2021 1.1% -1.0% 3.7% 38.14%
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.1% 4.7% 57.92%
1 Yr -4.4% -10.3% 0.3% 56.56%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 1.3% 27.03%
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 2.2% 32.54%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% 69.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -26.9% -3.5% 63.30%
2021 1.1% -1.0% 3.7% 38.14%
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RHMMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RHMMX Category Low Category High RHMMX % Rank
Net Assets 44.4 M 9.79 K 20.2 B 97.25%
Number of Holdings 85 1 3950 92.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 13 M -102 M 3.41 B 94.50%
Weighting of Top 10 26.65% 5.8% 97.0% 5.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TOBACCO SETTLEMENT FING CORP N J 5% 4.54%
  2. REGIONAL TRANSN DIST COLO PRIVATE ACTIVITY REV 6% 3.92%
  3. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.42% 3.79%
  4. LANCASTER CNTY S C ASSMT REV 5% 3.52%
  5. CHICAGO ILL BRD ED DEDICATED CAP IMPT 6% 3.48%
  6. TEXAS PRIVATE ACTIVITY BD SURFACE TRANSN CORP REV 7% 2.97%
  7. JORDANELLE SPL SVC DIST UTAH SPL ASSMT 12% 2.67%
  8. ILLINOIS ST 5.5% 2.67%
  9. UTAH INFRASTRUCTURE AGY TELECOMMUNICATION REV 5.375% 2.61%
  10. UNIVERSITY N C CHAPEL HILL UNIV N C HOSP REV 5% 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RHMMX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 0.00% 146.69% 9.50%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 19.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 4.59%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 10.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.92%
Cash 		0.00% -3.16% 100.00% 83.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHMMX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 4.13%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.28%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 5.96%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 50.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 4.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHMMX % Rank
US 		100.00% 0.00% 139.84% 1.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 21.09% 92.20%

RHMMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RHMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.61% 0.07% 3.44% 1.38%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.41% 42.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

RHMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RHMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RHMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 121.00% 46.08%

RHMMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RHMMX Category Low Category High RHMMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.50% 18.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RHMMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RHMMX Category Low Category High RHMMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.04% 1.11% 5.70% 58.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RHMMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

RHMMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hattman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Regina Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Lauren Spalten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

