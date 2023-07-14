Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Equity securities are primarily common stock. The Fund focuses on U.S. companies with total market capitalizations (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) that at the time of initial purchase fall within the range of companies in the Russell Microcap Index at reconstitution each June. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser emphasizes smaller, emerging companies that possess the potential to become market leaders in their industries.

In making investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser uses a company-specific approach that focuses on identifying, through fundamental research, the stocks of growth companies that are valued attractively (i.e., undervalued or selling at a discount) relative to a price that would be justified according to the Adviser’s expectations regarding a company’s earnings growth. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis in the effort to validate the opinion that a company’s current stock price undervalues, or does not reflect fully, that company’s earnings growth potential. The Adviser’s investment process seeks to identify companies whose stocks appear to be inaccurately priced by the market - specifically growth stocks that are undervalued due to market inefficiency. The Adviser seeks to capture price appreciation by investing in a company’s undervalued shares before the market has recognized that company’s above-average earnings growth potential and re-valued its shares accordingly.

The Adviser will not invest in a company solely on the basis that its shares appear undervalued; above-average earnings growth potential is an equally essential criterion for investment candidates, and the Adviser will seek to determine whether the current Price-to-Earnings ratio of a stock adequately reflects the company’s potential for rapid earnings growth, as measured by the Adviser’s expectations for a company’s three- to five-year earnings growth. The Adviser will seek to ascertain a specific factor, or catalyst, that can be expected to precipitate above-average, typically above 15% per year, earnings growth in candidates for investment. Such companies are believed to be undergoing fundamental changes that have yet to be noticed by investors, but that the Adviser believes will ultimately result in increases in revenue growth rates, expanding profit margins and/or increases in earnings growth rates. Catalysts that might precipitate these changes or accelerations in growth and profitability include, but are not limited to, events or developments such as new product introductions or applications, discovery of niche markets, new management, corporate or industry restructures, regulatory change and market expansion.

With regards to valuation, the Adviser will invest the assets of the Fund primarily in companies whose Price-to-Earnings ratios appear low relative to future growth potential, or whose stocks can be expected to appreciate in response to rapid earnings growth. The Adviser seeks to invest the assets of the Fund in companies believed to offer “upside,” or potential for price appreciation, that the Adviser estimates to be, at a minimum, three times greater than a stock’s estimated “downside,” or potential for price depreciation. The Adviser seeks to invest in shares that are, in the view of the Adviser, poised to appreciate significantly within the next 12 to 24 months and whose estimated reward-to-risk profile (as estimated principally using earnings and the Price-to-Earnings ratio) is consistent with the Adviser’s criteria.

Moreover, the Adviser focuses on securities of companies with the following attributes:

● Strong management;

● Leading products or services;

● Distribution to a large marketplace or growing niche market;

● Anticipated above-average revenue and earnings growth rates;

● Potential for improvement in profit margins; and

● Strong cash flow and/or improving financial position.

The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because it is no longer within the Fund’s target capitalization range used by the Adviser for the initial purchase, and the holding may remain in the Fund if the Adviser believes the company continues to offer growth potential that is consistent with the Adviser’s reward-to-risk requirements. However, it may sell stocks for the following reasons:

● The stock reaches the target price set by the Adviser;

● The stock falls below the downside price limit set by the Adviser;

● The fundamentals of the stock have deteriorated; or

● A more attractively valued alternative is available for purchase.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This transaction activity may result in higher transaction costs and higher tax liabilities as compared to a fund that pursues a “buy and hold” strategy.

The Adviser expects that cash reserves will normally represent under 20% of the Fund’s assets.