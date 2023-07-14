Home
Rice Hall James Small Cap Portfolio

mutual fund
RHJMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RHJMX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$15.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RHJMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rice Hall James Small Cap Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Rice Hall James
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    1680416
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas McDowell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Equity securities are primarily common stock. The Fund focuses on U.S. companies with total market capitalizations (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) that at the time of initial purchase fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index at reconstitution each June. The Adviser believes that shares of small-cap companies exhibit greater pricing inefficiencies compared to larger-capitalization companies, which affords greater opportunity for excess returns. The Adviser attributes this inefficiency primarily to lower levels of analyst coverage in this area of the market.

In making investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser uses a company-specific approach that focuses on identifying, through fundamental research, the stocks of growth companies that are valued attractively (i.e., undervalued or selling at a discount) relative to a price that would be justified according to the Adviser’s expectations regarding a company’s earnings growth. The Adviser relies on fundamental analysis in the effort to validate the opinion that a company’s current stock price undervalues, or does not reflect fully, that company’s earnings growth potential. The Adviser’s investment process seeks to identify companies whose stocks appear to be inaccurately priced by the market - specifically growth stocks that are undervalued due to market inefficiency. The Adviser seeks to capture price appreciation by investing in a company’s undervalued shares before the market has recognized that company’s above-average earnings growth potential and re-valued its shares accordingly.

The Adviser will not invest in a company solely on the basis that its shares appear undervalued; above-average earnings growth potential is an equally essential criterion for investment candidates, and the Adviser will seek to determine whether the current Price-to-Earnings ratio of a stock adequately reflects the company’s potential for rapid earnings growth, as measured by the Adviser’s expectations for a company’s three- to five-year earnings growth. The Adviser will seek to ascertain a specific factor, or catalyst, that can be expected to precipitate above-average, typically above 15% per year, earnings growth in candidates for investment. Such companies are believed to be undergoing fundamental changes that have yet to be noticed by investors, but that the Adviser believes will ultimately result in increases in revenue growth rates, expanding profit margins and/or increases in earnings growth rates. Catalysts that might precipitate these changes or accelerations in growth and profitability include, but are not limited to, events or developments such as new product introductions or applications, discovery of niche markets, new management, corporate or industry restructures, regulatory change and market expansion.

With regards to valuation, the Adviser will invest the assets of the Fund primarily in companies whose Price-to-Earnings ratios appear low relative to future growth potential, or whose stocks can be expected to appreciate in response to rapid earnings growth. The Adviser seeks to invest the assets of the Fund in companies believed to offer “upside,” or potential for price appreciation, that the Adviser estimates to be, at a minimum, three times greater than a stock’s estimated “downside,” or potential for price depreciation. The Adviser seeks to invest in shares that are, in the view of the Adviser, poised to appreciate significantly within the next 12 to 24 months and whose estimated reward-to-risk profile (as estimated principally using earnings and the Price-to-Earnings ratio) is consistent with the Adviser’s criteria.

Moreover, the Adviser focuses on securities of companies with the following attributes:

Strong management;

Leading products or services;

Distribution to a large marketplace or growing niche market;

Anticipated above-average revenue and earnings growth rates;

Potential for improvement in profit margins; and

Strong cash flow and/or improving financial position.

The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because it is no longer within the Fund’s target capitalization range used by the Adviser for the initial purchase, and the holding may remain in the Fund if the Adviser believes the company continues to offer growth potential that is consistent with the Adviser’s reward-to-risk requirements. However, it may sell stocks for the following reasons:

The stock reaches the target price set by the Adviser;

The stock falls below the downside price limit set by the Adviser;

The fundamentals of the stock have deteriorated; or

A more attractively valued alternative is available for purchase.

The Adviser expects that cash reserves will normally represent under 20% of the Fund’s assets.

Read More

RHJMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -21.9% 50.1% 81.82%
1 Yr 13.4% -72.8% 36.6% 37.31%
3 Yr 8.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 5.56%
5 Yr -4.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 52.41%
10 Yr -5.1%* -23.2% 11.9% 85.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -82.1% 547.9% 6.31%
2021 9.2% -69.3% 196.9% 4.31%
2020 4.5% -28.2% 32.1% 91.94%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.87%
2018 -8.2% -14.5% 20.4% 97.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -24.8% 50.1% 80.47%
1 Yr 13.4% -72.8% 36.6% 36.64%
3 Yr 8.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 5.56%
5 Yr -4.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 62.15%
10 Yr -5.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 93.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHJMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -82.1% 547.9% 6.31%
2021 9.2% -69.3% 196.9% 4.31%
2020 4.5% -28.2% 32.1% 91.94%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.87%
2018 -8.2% -14.5% 20.4% 97.90%

NAV & Total Return History

RHJMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RHJMX Category Low Category High RHJMX % Rank
Net Assets 15.7 M 183 K 28 B 96.66%
Number of Holdings 53 6 1336 82.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.89 M 59 K 2.7 B 97.16%
Weighting of Top 10 24.87% 5.9% 100.0% 39.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Progress Software Corp 2.99%
  2. ICF International Inc 2.87%
  3. Griffon Corp 2.66%
  4. Pacira BioSciences Inc 2.65%
  5. First American Government Obligs X 2.59%
  6. Inovalon Holdings Inc 2.56%
  7. Skyline Champion Corp 2.54%
  8. Axcelis Technologies Inc 2.54%
  9. Denbury Inc Ordinary Shares - New 2.52%
  10. Papa John's International Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RHJMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.41% 77.52% 101.30% 51.67%
Cash 		2.59% -1.30% 22.49% 42.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 17.73%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 33.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 15.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHJMX % Rank
Technology 		23.72% 2.91% 75.51% 59.53%
Healthcare 		22.55% 0.00% 47.90% 51.84%
Industrials 		21.10% 0.00% 36.64% 15.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.46% 0.00% 40.68% 27.26%
Basic Materials 		6.19% 0.00% 10.30% 5.18%
Financial Services 		4.38% 0.00% 42.95% 75.75%
Communication Services 		3.45% 0.00% 15.31% 28.60%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 55.49% 50.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.56% 0.00% 13.56% 89.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 41.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 78.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHJMX % Rank
US 		94.22% 67.06% 99.56% 46.49%
Non US 		3.19% 0.00% 26.08% 54.35%

RHJMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RHJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.05% 27.56% 14.58%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 49.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RHJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RHJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RHJMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 56.19%

RHJMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RHJMX Category Low Category High RHJMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 20.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RHJMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RHJMX Category Low Category High RHJMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -4.08% 1.10% 35.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RHJMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RHJMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas McDowell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 1996

25.59

25.6%

Tom joined RHJ in 1984 as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst and has 39 years of investment experience. Tom assumed leadership of the company in 1994. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager with California First Bank and specialized in the consumer-related industries. Tom completed a B.A. at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. at San Diego State University.

Cara Thome

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Cara joined RHJ in January 2001 and has 21 years of investment experience. She was previously an Analyst at the Equity Research Department at George K. Baum & Company. Cara has a B.A. from Truman State University and an M.A. from the University of Exeter.

Reed Wirick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Reed joined RHJ in July 2008 and has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC. Prior to that, he was an Economist with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Reed has a B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Reed is a CFA® charterholder. He is a member of CFA Society San Diego.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

