Trending ETFs

Russell Investments Multi-Strategy Income Fund

mutual fund
RGYTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.2 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (RMYYX) Primary S (RMYSX) C (RMYCX) A (RMYAX) M (RGYTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Russell Investments Multi-Strategy Income Fund

RGYTX | Fund

$9.20

$473 M

5.74%

$0.53

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$473 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 191.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RGYTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Russell Investments Multi-Strategy Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rob Balkema

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in a range of diversified income-producing investments. The Fund will typically pursue strategies and invest in instruments which have historically produced a significant portion of their total return from income. The Fund may invest in a broad range of instruments, markets and asset classes economically tied to U.S., non-U.S. and emerging markets countries. The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation is 40% to global equity or equity-related securities or instruments, including equity securities of real assets-related companies, and 60% global fixed income or fixed income-related securities or instruments, including high yield and emerging markets debt. However, the Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set proportion and RIM will dynamically manage the Fund’s asset allocation based on market conditions generally by up to plus/minus 10% from the Fund’s target strategic asset allocations. The Fund’s equity investments may include equity securities of real assets-related companies, including real estate- and infrastructure-related companies. A real asset is a tangible or physical asset that typically has intrinsic value. Examples of real assets include land, property, equipment, raw materials or infrastructure. The Fund may also make investments for hedging purposes in order to address perceived misalignment between the Fund’s investment exposures and current or anticipated market conditions. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include every country in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-asset, multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund employs discretionary and non-discretionary money managers. The Fund’s discretionary money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. The Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells 
securities for the Fund. RIM manages Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the portion of Fund assets for which the Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide model portfolios to RIM and the Fund’s cash balances. 
The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization which are economically tied to U.S. and non-U.S. countries, including emerging markets countries. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, stocks of real assets-related companies, rights, warrants, convertible securities, securities issued in connection with initial public offerings and depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in convertible securities may include contingent convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies, known as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own and/or manage properties. The Fund may invest in infrastructure companies and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). 
The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”) and in “distressed” debt securities. The Fund may also invest in (1) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate fixed income securities, (2) fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) and by non-U.S. governments, or by their respective agencies and instrumentalities, (3) emerging markets debt securities, (4) mortgage-backed securities and (5) asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may invest in demand notes. The Fund may purchase loans and other direct indebtedness, including bank loans (also called “leveraged loans”). The Fund may invest in currency futures and options on futures, forward currency contracts and currency options for speculative purposes or to seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes. 
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments including futures, options, swaps, swaptions and credit default swaps, and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. 
The Fund may invest in other investment companies and pooled investment vehicles. 
A portion of the Fund’s net assets may be “illiquid” investments. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. 
The Fund may expose all or a portion of its cash to the performance of certain markets by purchasing equity securities, fixed income securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts or exchange traded fixed income futures contracts. 
Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund’s Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RGYTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -8.1% 18.8% 50.56%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 30.02%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 36.69%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.5% 6.1% 52.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -35.0% 33.6% 57.67%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 7.0% 41.22%
2020 0.7% -3.6% 12.1% 73.76%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 90.91%
2018 -1.4% -4.8% -0.6% 18.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -11.0% 18.8% 49.89%
1 Yr 2.2% -10.0% 54.2% 28.89%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.8% 9.7% 36.39%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.5% 7.5% 66.92%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGYTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -35.0% 33.6% 57.67%
2021 1.4% -5.9% 14.7% 41.22%
2020 0.7% -3.6% 12.1% 73.76%
2019 1.6% -2.5% 5.1% 91.16%
2018 -1.4% -4.8% -0.4% 61.36%

NAV & Total Return History

RGYTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGYTX Category Low Category High RGYTX % Rank
Net Assets 473 M 130 K 62.8 B 53.14%
Number of Holdings 1728 3 25236 7.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.3 M 125 K 11 B 86.85%
Weighting of Top 10 78.49% 6.3% 100.0% 36.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 11.52%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 4.5% 10.19%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 9.53%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 9.19%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.32%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 6.09%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 4.5% 5.97%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 5.34%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 5.28%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 4.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYTX % Rank
Stocks 		37.09% 3.48% 51.81% 56.56%
Bonds 		34.04% 11.31% 89.41% 96.15%
Cash 		15.64% -35.68% 69.40% 6.58%
Convertible Bonds 		11.11% 0.00% 71.77% 1.59%
Preferred Stocks 		1.45% 0.00% 21.95% 13.15%
Other 		0.66% -4.68% 21.77% 27.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYTX % Rank
Real Estate 		23.51% 0.00% 43.16% 3.88%
Technology 		11.84% 0.22% 27.92% 76.94%
Financial Services 		11.66% 0.00% 83.50% 88.58%
Industrials 		10.92% 0.14% 17.90% 33.79%
Basic Materials 		9.11% 0.00% 32.82% 4.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.35% 0.00% 14.20% 68.72%
Consumer Defense 		6.00% 0.00% 51.19% 80.59%
Healthcare 		5.59% 0.00% 24.25% 96.35%
Communication Services 		5.35% 0.00% 11.11% 75.11%
Energy 		4.92% 0.00% 62.93% 51.37%
Utilities 		3.75% 0.00% 48.33% 40.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYTX % Rank
Non US 		22.92% 0.00% 25.18% 3.17%
US 		14.17% 3.48% 51.08% 91.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYTX % Rank
Government 		57.71% 0.00% 94.29% 0.91%
Securitized 		20.35% 0.00% 52.08% 31.52%
Corporate 		8.39% 0.00% 96.66% 94.33%
Derivative 		6.88% 0.00% 27.44% 5.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.67% 0.15% 71.66% 75.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 78.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYTX % Rank
Non US 		19.11% 0.00% 30.21% 6.58%
US 		14.93% 9.98% 83.14% 97.96%

RGYTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 13.45% 23.97%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 93.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.70% 18.35%

Sales Fees

RGYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RGYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGYTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 191.00% 2.00% 380.00% 96.34%

RGYTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGYTX Category Low Category High RGYTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.74% 0.00% 6.08% 4.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGYTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGYTX Category Low Category High RGYTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -1.22% 6.83% 89.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGYTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGYTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rob Balkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Rob Balkema, CFA Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions Rob Balkema is a portfolio manager working on Russell Investments’ multi-asset funds, based in New York. In this role, Rob manages Russell Investments’ fiduciary solutions mandates which integrate Russell Investments’ equity, fixed income, real asset and alternative capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting active strategies or passive alternatives to populate asset classes and dynamically positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Prior to his current role, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was based in Seattle as a member of the global equity team, serving in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Venkat Kopanathi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Venkat Kopanathi is portfolio manager specialized under multi-asset

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

