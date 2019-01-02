Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Multi-Strategy Income Fund

mutual fund
RGYAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.4204 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RMIRX) Primary (RGYMX) (RMYOX) (RGYAX)
RGYAX (Mutual Fund)

Multi-Strategy Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.4204 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RMIRX) Primary (RGYMX) (RMYOX) (RGYAX)
RGYAX (Mutual Fund)

Multi-Strategy Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.4204 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RMIRX) Primary (RGYMX) (RMYOX) (RGYAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Multi-Strategy Income Fund

RGYAX | Fund

$10.42

$399 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$399 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Multi-Strategy Income Fund

RGYAX | Fund

$10.42

$399 M

0.00%

0.01%

RGYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multi-Strategy Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell Investment Company
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brian Meath

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in a range of diversified income-producing investments. The Fund will typically pursue strategies and invest in instruments which have historically produced a significant portion of their total return from income. The Fund may invest in a broad range of instruments, markets and asset classes economically tied to U.S., non-U.S. and emerging markets countries. The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation is 40% to global equity or equity-related securities or instruments, including equity securities of real assets-related companies, and 60% global fixed income or fixed income-related securities or instruments, including high yield and emerging markets debt. However, the Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set proportion and RIM will dynamically manage the Fund’s asset allocation based on market conditions generally by up to plus/minus 10% from the Fund’s target strategic asset allocations. The Fund’s equity investments may include equity securities of real assets-related companies, including real estate- and infrastructure-related companies. A real asset is a tangible or physical asset that typically has intrinsic value. Examples of real assets include land, property, equipment, raw materials or infrastructure. The Fund may also make investments for hedging purposes in order to address perceived misalignment between the Fund’s investment exposures and current or anticipated market conditions. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include every country in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Russell Investment Management, LLC (RIM) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-asset, multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund employs discretionary and non-discretionary money managers. The Fund’s discretionary money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. The Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. RIM manages Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, and utilizes quantitative  
and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the portion of Fund assets for which the Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide model portfolios to RIM and the Fund’s cash balances. 
The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization which are economically tied to U.S. and non-U.S. countries, including emerging markets countries. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, stocks of real assets-related companies, rights, warrants, convertible securities and depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in convertible securities may include contingent convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies, known as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own and/or manage properties. The Fund may invest in infrastructure companies and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). 
The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”) and in “distressed” debt securities. The Fund may also invest in (1) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate fixed income securities, (2) fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) and by non-U.S. governments, or by their respective agencies and instrumentalities, (3) emerging markets debt securities, (4) mortgage-backed securities and (5) asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may invest in demand notes. The Fund may purchase loans and other direct indebtedness, including bank loans (also called “leveraged loans”). The Fund may invest in currency futures and options on futures, forward currency contracts and currency options for speculative purposes or to seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. 
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments including futures, options, swaps, swaptions and credit default swaps, and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. 
The Fund may invest in other investment companies and pooled investment vehicles. 
A portion of the Fund’s net assets may be “illiquid” investments. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. 
The Fund may expose all or a portion of its cash to the performance of certain markets by purchasing equity securities, fixed income securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts or exchange traded fixed income futures contracts. 
Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund’s Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RGYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 96.05%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 37.32%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 4.26%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 96.07%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 49.18%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 7.14%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGYAX Category Low Category High RGYAX % Rank
Net Assets 399 M 10 804 B 18.82%
Number of Holdings 1668 1 17333 0.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 211 M -7.11 B 145 B 98.72%
Weighting of Top 10 52.98% 0.0% 20474.3% 28.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Interest Rate Swap 15.24%
  2. Interest Rate Swap 15.11%
  3. Credit Default Swap 6.93%
  4. Credit Default Swap 6.53%
  5. Credit Default Swap 4.47%
  6. Credit Default Swap 4.40%
  7. Interest Rate Swap 1.87%
  8. Interest Rate Swap 1.87%
  9. Interest Rate Swap 1.87%
  10. Interest Rate Swap 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYAX % Rank
Bonds 		58.36% -955.59% 2458.15% 33.33%
Stocks 		42.26% -142.98% 259.25% 65.75%
Cash 		15.31% -2458.20% 7388.76% 9.69%
Preferred Stocks 		1.30% -21.20% 80.89% 3.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 2.45%
Other 		-1.89% -7288.76% 493.15% 7.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 48.94%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 77.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 43.59%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 75.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 72.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 74.06%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 64.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 57.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 70.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 78.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 64.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYAX % Rank
US 		24.00% -142.98% 149.27% 55.26%
Non US 		18.26% -38.73% 159.65% 40.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		15.31% -2458.20% 7388.76% 9.83%
Securitized 		0.00% -24.16% 264.51% 13.07%
Corporate 		0.00% -46.36% 3345.86% 12.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 165.37% 66.50%
Government 		0.00% -3298.93% 2458.15% 33.96%
Derivative 		-1.89% -511.61% 54.22% 97.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGYAX % Rank
US 		58.21% -955.59% 2458.15% 36.04%
Non US 		0.15% -153.97% 464.75% 9.04%

RGYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% 43.36%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.87% 68.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 51.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% 26.10%

Sales Fees

RGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% 86.41%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 87.89%

RGYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGYAX Category Low Category High RGYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 87.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGYAX Category Low Category High RGYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 17.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Meath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

3.0

3.0%

Brian Meath is a managing director and a senior portfolio manager for Russell Investments, with the multi-strategy solutions team. Brian oversees the team responsible for Russell funds that span more than a single asset class. He and his team work closely with Russell’s research analysts and portfolio managers across all asset classes, including domestic and international equities and fixed income, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and alternatives. They also work closely with the strategists and asset allocation researchers to deliver unique and customized solutions. Brian re-joined Russell in 2010, having previously been with the firm from 1995 to 2000, where he was head of global equity research. Since 2004, Brian has been involved in the alternatives side of the industry. As founder and president of OTA Asset Management, he built a multi-strategy hedge fund platform and team that included volatility arbitrage, emerging market local currency debt, capital structure arbitrage, long/short technology, long/short small cap, and quantitative global equity. He set the strategy, managed the asset allocation and built the teams that ran the underlying strategies. Most recently, Brian launched Cause Investments & Effect Foundation, a multi-strategy platform designed to invest according to ESG principles and to donate profits to charity. Brian previously held several positions at Lazard Asset Management, including head of strategic planning and senior managing director of the firm’s business in Australia. Brian’s professional experience began at RCM Capital Management in San Francisco, where he developed the firm’s first coordinated effort to interact with the investment consulting community.

Rob Balkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

3.0

3.0%

Rob has primary responsibility for managing Russell Investments’ US Retail and Institutional Multi-Asset Solutions, including the firm’s traditional target risk balanced funds, outcome oriented portfolios, target date, and investment outsourcing mandates. In this role, he leads the team which integrates the firm’s equity, fixed income, real asset, and alternatives capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting managers or passive alternatives to populate asset classes, integrating the firm’s capital market insights, and positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Rob has deep experience researching and managing both traditional and non-traditional assets from his 10 years in the industry, all of which are with Russell Investments.   Previously, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group for the investment division at Russell Investments. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation, and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was a member of the global equity team in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and is a member of the CFA® Society of Seattle. He also serves on the board of Covenant House New York, a non-profit organization charged with serving NY homeless youth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×