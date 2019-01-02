Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$650 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.1%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|95.86%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|37.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|4.05%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|0.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|RGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|95.89%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|49.01%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|6.93%
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|0.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|RGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|650 M
|10
|804 B
|19.32%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|1
|17333
|57.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|651 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|10.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.07%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|2.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.07%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|51.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|9.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|8.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|33.52%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|12.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|48.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGTAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|40.07%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|50.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|29.09%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|48.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|54.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|28.60%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|40.10%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|44.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|51.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|53.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|27.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGTAX % Rank
|US
|100.07%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|43.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|21.27%
|RGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|70.77%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|17.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|18.82%
|RGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|85.68%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|25.72%
|RGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|87.29%
|RGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|84.48%
|RGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2014
4.3
4.3%
Brian Meath is a managing director and a senior portfolio manager for Russell Investments, with the multi-strategy solutions team. Brian oversees the team responsible for Russell funds that span more than a single asset class. He and his team work closely with Russell’s research analysts and portfolio managers across all asset classes, including domestic and international equities and fixed income, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and alternatives. They also work closely with the strategists and asset allocation researchers to deliver unique and customized solutions. Brian re-joined Russell in 2010, having previously been with the firm from 1995 to 2000, where he was head of global equity research. Since 2004, Brian has been involved in the alternatives side of the industry. As founder and president of OTA Asset Management, he built a multi-strategy hedge fund platform and team that included volatility arbitrage, emerging market local currency debt, capital structure arbitrage, long/short technology, long/short small cap, and quantitative global equity. He set the strategy, managed the asset allocation and built the teams that ran the underlying strategies. Most recently, Brian launched Cause Investments & Effect Foundation, a multi-strategy platform designed to invest according to ESG principles and to donate profits to charity. Brian previously held several positions at Lazard Asset Management, including head of strategic planning and senior managing director of the firm’s business in Australia. Brian’s professional experience began at RCM Capital Management in San Francisco, where he developed the firm’s first coordinated effort to interact with the investment consulting community.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2014
3.37
3.4%
Rob has primary responsibility for managing Russell Investments’ US Retail and Institutional Multi-Asset Solutions, including the firm’s traditional target risk balanced funds, outcome oriented portfolios, target date, and investment outsourcing mandates. In this role, he leads the team which integrates the firm’s equity, fixed income, real asset, and alternatives capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting managers or passive alternatives to populate asset classes, integrating the firm’s capital market insights, and positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Rob has deep experience researching and managing both traditional and non-traditional assets from his 10 years in the industry, all of which are with Russell Investments. Previously, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group for the investment division at Russell Investments. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation, and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was a member of the global equity team in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and is a member of the CFA® Society of Seattle. He also serves on the board of Covenant House New York, a non-profit organization charged with serving NY homeless youth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
