Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Growth Strategy Fund

mutual fund
RGTAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.2768 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGTMX) Primary (RGTTX) (RGTAX) (RALQX)
RGTAX (Mutual Fund)

Growth Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.2768 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGTMX) Primary (RGTTX) (RGTAX) (RALQX)
RGTAX (Mutual Fund)

Growth Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.2768 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGTMX) Primary (RGTTX) (RGTAX) (RALQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Growth Strategy Fund

RGTAX | Fund

$13.28

$650 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$650 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Growth Strategy Fund

RGTAX | Fund

$13.28

$650 M

0.00%

0.01%

RGTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Growth Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell Investment Company
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brian Meath

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a combination of several other Russell Investment Company (“RIC”) funds (the “Underlying Funds”). Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”), the Fund’s investment adviser, intends the Fund’s strategy of investing in a combination of Underlying Funds to result in investment diversification that an investor could otherwise achieve only by holding numerous individual investments. You may invest directly in the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. The Fund’s approximate target strategic allocation as of March 1, 2023 is 74% to equity, 11% to fixed income, 10% to multi-asset and 5% to alternative asset classes. Effective on or about March 23, 2023, the Fund's approximate target strategic allocation will be 71% to equity, 14% to fixed income, 10% to multi-asset and 5% to alternative asset classes. As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund indirectly invests principally in U.S. and non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities and derivatives. Alternative Underlying Funds pursue investment strategies that differ from those of traditional broad market equity or fixed income funds.  The Multifactor U.S. Equity, Multifactor International Equity and Multifactor Bond Underlying Funds are managed directly by RIM, the Fund's investment adviser. For all other Underlying Funds, RIM employs a multi-manager approach whereby most assets of the Underlying Funds are allocated to the strategies of different unaffiliated money managers. RIM considers this Fund to be a growth fund due to its investment objective and asset allocation to equity and alternative Underlying Funds. 
RIM may modify the target allocation for any Fund, including changes to the Underlying Funds in which a Fund invests, from time to time. RIM’s allocation decisions are generally based on RIM’s outlook on the business and economic cycle, relative market valuations and market sentiment. A Fund’s actual allocation may vary from the target strategic asset allocation at any point in time due to market movements and/or due to the implementation over a period of time of a change to the target strategic asset allocation including the addition of a new Underlying Fund. There may be no changes in the asset allocation or to the Underlying Funds in a given year or such changes may be made one or more times in a year. The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation and the Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest may be changed from time to time without shareholder notice or approval. 
Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund’s Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RGTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 95.86%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 37.14%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 4.05%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 95.89%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 49.01%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 6.93%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGTAX Category Low Category High RGTAX % Rank
Net Assets 650 M 10 804 B 19.32%
Number of Holdings 9 1 17333 57.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 651 M -7.11 B 145 B 10.43%
Weighting of Top 10 100.07% 0.0% 20474.3% 2.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Credit Default Swap 9.53%
  2. Credit Default Swap 9.38%
  3. Total Return Swap 6.96%
  4. Total Return Swap 6.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGTAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.07% -142.98% 259.25% 51.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 9.06%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 8.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 33.52%
Cash 		0.00% -2458.20% 7388.76% 12.58%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% 48.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGTAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 40.07%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 50.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 29.09%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 48.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 54.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 28.60%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 40.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 44.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 51.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 53.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 27.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGTAX % Rank
US 		100.07% -142.98% 149.27% 43.92%
Non US 		0.00% -38.73% 159.65% 21.27%

RGTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% 70.77%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 17.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 51.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% 18.82%

Sales Fees

RGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% 85.68%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 25.72%

RGTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGTAX Category Low Category High RGTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 87.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGTAX Category Low Category High RGTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 84.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Meath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2014

4.3

4.3%

Brian Meath is a managing director and a senior portfolio manager for Russell Investments, with the multi-strategy solutions team. Brian oversees the team responsible for Russell funds that span more than a single asset class. He and his team work closely with Russell’s research analysts and portfolio managers across all asset classes, including domestic and international equities and fixed income, real estate, commodities, infrastructure, and alternatives. They also work closely with the strategists and asset allocation researchers to deliver unique and customized solutions. Brian re-joined Russell in 2010, having previously been with the firm from 1995 to 2000, where he was head of global equity research. Since 2004, Brian has been involved in the alternatives side of the industry. As founder and president of OTA Asset Management, he built a multi-strategy hedge fund platform and team that included volatility arbitrage, emerging market local currency debt, capital structure arbitrage, long/short technology, long/short small cap, and quantitative global equity. He set the strategy, managed the asset allocation and built the teams that ran the underlying strategies. Most recently, Brian launched Cause Investments & Effect Foundation, a multi-strategy platform designed to invest according to ESG principles and to donate profits to charity. Brian previously held several positions at Lazard Asset Management, including head of strategic planning and senior managing director of the firm’s business in Australia. Brian’s professional experience began at RCM Capital Management in San Francisco, where he developed the firm’s first coordinated effort to interact with the investment consulting community.

Rob Balkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2014

3.37

3.4%

Rob has primary responsibility for managing Russell Investments’ US Retail and Institutional Multi-Asset Solutions, including the firm’s traditional target risk balanced funds, outcome oriented portfolios, target date, and investment outsourcing mandates. In this role, he leads the team which integrates the firm’s equity, fixed income, real asset, and alternatives capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting managers or passive alternatives to populate asset classes, integrating the firm’s capital market insights, and positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Rob has deep experience researching and managing both traditional and non-traditional assets from his 10 years in the industry, all of which are with Russell Investments.   Previously, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group for the investment division at Russell Investments. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation, and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was a member of the global equity team in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and is a member of the CFA® Society of Seattle. He also serves on the board of Covenant House New York, a non-profit organization charged with serving NY homeless youth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×