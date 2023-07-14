Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in securities issued by companies that are engaged in the infrastructure business and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The subadviser considers companies to be engaged in the infrastructure business if at least 50% or more of their assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, derived from or related to, the construction, renovation, ownership, development, financing, management or operation of infrastructure assets or the provision of raw materials necessary for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets include physical structures, networks, developments and projects that communities and economies require to function and grow, including transportation-related infrastructure (airports, roads, railroads, and ports), energy-related infrastructure (gas pipelines, alternative energy and electrical plants), water and sewage infrastructure, communications infrastructure (fiber, copper, wireless and cable networks, broadcast towers and satellites), and social services-related infrastructure (hospitals, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, prisons, sports and entertainment facilities and stadiums) and other resources and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure assets. The fund concentrates its investments in companies that are engaged in the infrastructure business.

The fund invests primarily in income paying equity and equity-related securities of exchange-traded infrastructure companies, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible stocks and other securities convertible into equity securities, publicly-traded units of master limited partnerships (MLPs), and securities of other investment companies, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The fund may invest in companies of any size and market capitalization, including small and mid‑capitalization companies. These issuers may be newer or less seasoned companies, including companies making initial public offerings (IPOs). The fund’s portfolio is expected to be highly concentrated, with approximately 30 to 60 holdings.

The fund may seek investment opportunities in any foreign country and may invest a significant portion of its assets in foreign securities. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest in assets that are tied economically to a minimum of three countries (which may include the United States) and will invest a substantial portion (at least 40%, unless market conditions are deemed to be unfavorable, in which case at least 30%) of its assets in investments tied economically to countries outside of the United States. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of companies located in countries with developing or emerging markets. The fund considers an investment to be tied economically to a country if the issuer: (i) has a class of its securities whose principal securities market is in the country; (ii) is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, the country, (iii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from goods produced, sales made or services provided in the country, or (iv) maintains 50% or more of its assets in the country.

The fund may engage in forward foreign currency contracts and may use derivatives such as options and futures contracts to hedge investments or to gain exposure to the market for the underlying investments. Derivative instruments are taken into account when determining compliance with the fund’s 80% policy. It is not anticipated that the fund will hedge currency exposure to non‑US dollar denominated investments, but the subadviser reserves the right to do so.

The subadviser uses various quantitative and qualitative measures to analyze global equity securities. The subadviser applies a proprietary screening methodology to develop an investment universe of securities of companies that are engaged in the infrastructure business and provide sustainable income distributions. This process focuses on identifying companies with long term cash flows from regulatory and/or contractual frameworks and where cash flows are believed to be relatively sustainable. The subadviser also focuses on companies that it believes are attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market. Additionally, the quality and potential growth of income distributions are assessed before a company can enter the portfolio. The subadviser may sell a portfolio holding if the anticipated return falls below predetermined required return bands that prompt a review of the portfolio position.