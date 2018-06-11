Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
RGSTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGSTX) Primary
RGSTX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGSTX) Primary
RGSTX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RGSTX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio

RGSTX | Fund

-

$12.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio

RGSTX | Fund

-

$12.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

RGSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Strategic Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily through stock selection, investing in companies believed to have sustainably high or improving returns and trading at attractive valuations. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries, and the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among geographic sectors may shift from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

RGSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGSTX Category Low Category High RGSTX % Rank
Net Assets 12.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 60 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 25.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.97%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.77%
  3. SP Global Inc 2.47%
  4. Aon PLC 2.45%
  5. State Street Global Advisors 2.45%
  6. Alphabet Inc 2.35%
  7. Johnson Johnson 2.33%
  8. IQVIA Holdings Inc 2.25%
  9. Universal Music Group NV 2.19%
  10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGSTX % Rank
Stocks 		82.02% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		17.98% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGSTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGSTX % Rank
US 		47.46% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		34.57% N/A N/A N/A

RGSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RGSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RGSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RGSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGSTX Category Low Category High RGSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGSTX Category Low Category High RGSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RGSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×