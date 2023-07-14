Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.5%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
Net Assets
$69 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 1.60%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small capitalization market while seeking to incur less risk than the small capitalization market. The fund invests in a select group of small market capitalization companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive. The fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. companies.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in common stocks of global small-capitalization companies. The fund’s subadviser considers small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations of less than $10 billion. The fund intends to diversify its investments globally among countries and normally to have represented in the portfolio business activities of a number of different countries, both U.S. and non-U.S. In determining whether an issuer is economically tied to a non-U.S. country, the subadviser primarily considers: (i) whether at least 50% of the issuer’s revenues or profits are attributable to goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in, a non-U.S. country; (ii) whether the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in a non-U.S. country; and (iii) whether the principal exchange listing for the issuer’s securities or the issuer’s headquarters is in a non-U.S. country. Equity securities in which the fund invests include common stocks, preferred stocks and Depositary Receipts (DRs). The fund may invest in emerging markets issuers. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 30-60 securities at any given time.
|Period
|RGSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|46.15%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|67.10%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|57.43%
|5 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|68.80%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|60.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|97.30%
|2021
|-9.7%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|55.94%
|2020
|7.3%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|92.86%
|2019
|3.3%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|93.65%
|2018
|-7.7%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|66.98%
|Period
|RGSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|RGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|65.00%
|Number of Holdings
|179
|31
|9561
|20.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|79.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.81%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|80.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.72%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|50.63%
|Cash
|3.29%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|43.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|35.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|51.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|28.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|31.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGSAX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.88%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|26.25%
|Technology
|12.29%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|60.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|64.38%
|Healthcare
|9.96%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|60.63%
|Financial Services
|9.71%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|48.75%
|Energy
|8.10%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|18.75%
|Utilities
|6.83%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|15.63%
|Real Estate
|6.31%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|23.13%
|Consumer Defense
|5.63%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|16.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.86%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|34.38%
|Communication Services
|3.74%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|55.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGSAX % Rank
|US
|58.06%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|16.88%
|Non US
|38.66%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|73.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|40.63%
|RGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|73.89%
|RGSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$2.946
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2010
11.77
11.8%
Mr. Neville is a lead portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2004. He is a member of the European & German Mid/Small Caps team. Mr. Neville has 20 years of investment-industry experience. He previously worked as a portfolio manager at Baring Asset Management, trained as a portfolio manager at AIB Govett Asset Management and worked as an audit manager for Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Neville has a B.S. in civil engineering from Imperial College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 07, 2010
11.74
11.7%
Koji Nakatsuka, CFA, CMA, is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2005. He has more than 20 years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Nakatsuka previously managed a mid/small-cap investment trust at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Before that, he was at Schroder Investment Management Japan as an equity analyst for mid/small caps. Mr. Nakatsuka has a B.A. in law from Sophia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2012
9.76
9.8%
Bjoern Mehrmann is a portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2001. He is a member of the European & German Mid/Small Caps team. Mr. Mehrmann has 16 years of investment-industry experience. He has a B.S. in computer science from James Madison University and a master´s in business administration from EBS International University Schloss Reichartshausen, Germany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Ey is a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He is Co-CIO of the Europe Small Cap Equity Team and has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the Europe Small Cap Equity team. Mr. Ey has investment-industry experience since 1995. He was previously as a trader for equity, bonds and derivative products at AllianzGI. In 1999 he joined the European funds management team to manage institutional and retail funds before moving to the European Research team in 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Heinrich worked as a trainee at L-Bank. Heinrich Ey holds a Masters of Business Administration (BA) from Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University Karlsruhe. He is also a CFA charter holder, holds the DVFA/Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA) designation and the DVFA/Certified ESG Analyst (CESGA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Miguel Pohl, CFA, is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2013. He is head of the Insurance Dedicated Small Caps team; his coverage focuses on small- and micro-cap companies in various sectors. Earlier in his career at the firm, Mr. Pohl was Head of Research for Allianz Aequitas and an analyst for Allianz SE. He has more than 17 years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Pohl has a diploma in business administration from the University of Münster, Germany, and studied accounting and finance at The University of Manchester, UK. Mr. Pohl is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Stuart Winchester is a Hong Kong-based senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors and a member of the Asia Pacific investment team. A highly experienced Asian equity portfolio manager, Stuart has spent a total of 36 years in Asia, the majority of them with AllianzGI which he joined in 1992. For the last 25 years Stuart has managed the Unconstrained Total Return Asia Pacific strategy. Before joining AllianzGI, Stuart worked at Wood Gundy in Japan before transferring to Indonesia to run an affiliate joint-venture merchant bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2020
1.65
1.7%
Mr. Parker is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Equity US with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He oversees the Small Cap and Systematic Equity teams. Mr. Parker was previously head of the Growth team, and had portfolio-management responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth products. Mr. Parker has 30 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management and a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Parker has a B.B.A. from University of Miami and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2020
1.57
1.6%
Mr. Dufner is a research analyst and a vice president with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2014. He has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the US Small-Mid Cap team. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Dufner was a member of the firm’s global investment graduate program, conducting research analysis for equity investment teams in San Francisco and Frankfurt, Germany. He has three years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Dufner has a B.S. from the University of Tübingen, Germany, and an M.S. in banking and finance from Stockholm University School of Business, Sweden.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2020
1.57
1.6%
Mr. Phanitsiri is a vice president and portfolio manager on the Global Insights strategy with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2010. He has worked on Global Insights since joining the firm and later became a technology research analyst. He is currently dedicated to the Global Insights portfolio management team. Mr. Phanitsiri has 19 years of investment-industry experience. Mr. Phanitsiri previously worked on private and public equity investments at Sageview Capital and Thoma Bravo Equity Partners. He has a B.S.E. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from Princeton University, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Mr. Phanitsiri is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
