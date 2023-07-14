Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
RGREX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.76 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
A (AGREX) Primary Retirement (RGREX) C (CGREX) Retirement (IGREX) Inst (ARGYX) Retirement (FGREX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Real Estate Fund

RGREX | Fund

$8.76

$312 M

1.65%

$0.14

1.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

-13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

Net Assets

$312 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RGREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Blackburn

RGREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -7.4% 12.6% 77.72%
1 Yr -13.1% -23.1% 5.7% 88.60%
3 Yr -4.0%* -15.8% 6.1% 86.63%
5 Yr -8.1%* -17.1% 13.7% 92.22%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.2% 3.2% 79.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -43.9% 4.5% 94.24%
2021 10.5% -7.2% 14.9% 36.90%
2020 -5.9% -7.5% 4.4% 94.65%
2019 2.4% 0.3% 6.1% 79.03%
2018 -3.3% -6.3% 11.6% 87.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -15.4% 12.6% 76.68%
1 Yr -13.1% -23.1% 5.7% 88.60%
3 Yr -4.0%* -15.8% 6.1% 86.63%
5 Yr -8.1%* -17.1% 14.1% 94.44%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.2% 6.3% 89.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -43.9% 4.5% 94.24%
2021 10.5% -7.2% 14.9% 36.90%
2020 -5.9% -7.5% 4.4% 94.65%
2019 2.4% 0.3% 6.1% 79.03%
2018 -3.3% -6.3% 12.0% 94.19%

NAV & Total Return History

RGREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGREX Category Low Category High RGREX % Rank
Net Assets 312 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 55.79%
Number of Holdings 107 5 739 23.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 133 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 52.06%
Weighting of Top 10 39.63% 18.1% 63.6% 24.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.79%
  2. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  3. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  4. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  5. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  6. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  7. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  8. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  9. Vonovia SE 4.96%
  10. Vonovia SE 4.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGREX % Rank
Stocks 		97.53% 3.65% 126.54% 58.46%
Cash 		1.51% -1.38% 10.38% 33.51%
Other 		0.97% -33.49% 78.71% 27.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 34.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 29.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 33.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGREX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.84% 72.53% 100.00% 61.05%
Communication Services 		1.43% 0.00% 10.08% 22.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.18% 0.00% 13.03% 21.58%
Technology 		0.56% 0.00% 4.92% 32.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 32.63%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 41.58%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 36.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 41.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 30.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 31.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 33.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGREX % Rank
US 		62.30% 0.00% 80.79% 12.37%
Non US 		35.23% 0.00% 99.40% 82.47%

RGREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.11% 27.58% 37.50%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.10% 1.50% 25.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 56.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 1.00% 165.00% 72.04%

RGREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGREX Category Low Category High RGREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 5.11% 51.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGREX Category Low Category High RGREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -0.23% 3.84% 83.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2006

15.55

15.6%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

