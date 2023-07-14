Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Global Opportunities Fund

RGPAX | Fund

$17.58

$525 M

0.02%

$0.00

24.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$525 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 24.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RGPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Habib Subjally

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will typically invest at least the lesser of (i) 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in countries other than the United States or (ii) an amount of its total assets equal to the approximate percentage of issuers located in countries other than the United States included in the MSCI ACWI Net Total Return USD Index, unless the Sub‑Advisor determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Sub‑Advisor determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund will normally invest in equity securities of companies domiciled in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). The Fund will invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category.
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, participation notes, warrants and rights.
  
As part of the investment process, the Sub‑Advisor incorporates material ESG factors as part of the investment process to consider issuers’ oversight and management of these material ESG factors. The ESG factors deemed material to the Fund are at the discretion of the Sub‑Advisor. 
ESG integration is defined by the Sub‑Advisor as the systematic incorporation of material ESG factors into investment decision making by the Sub‑Advisor. 
The Sub-Advisor uses a competitive dynamics assessment which considers a company’s business model, opportunity to take market share, access to growing end-markets, strength of management team, and fundamental valuation. The Sub-Advisor uses a disciplined risk management process to actively manage and diversify risk exposures (such as currency, market or geography) which permits long-term returns to be predominately driven by bottom-up fundamental stock selection. As part of the investment process, the Sub-Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. 
The Sub‑Advisor’s ESG analysis framework focuses on the economic activities and operational conduct of its equity investments, and considers a range of ESG factors including, but not limited to, corporate governance, employee health and safety, human rights, and environmental management. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis for equity holdings and inform the Sub‑Advisor’s opinion on ESG risk levels and whether an investment’s business model has a net benefit for society. The Sub‑Advisor will not invest in companies with business models that it has determined do not have a net benefit for society and have “very high” ESG risks. The Sub‑Advisor views such investments as unlikely to be sustainable business models in the long term. 
The Sub-Advisor’s ESG integration approach incorporates proprietary ESG checklists, internal research, analysis and discussion, and ESG data from third party providers. 
ESG engagement is defined by the Sub-Advisor as the interactions between the Sub-Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees on ESG issues). ESG engagements are undertaken to gain insight on and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. The Sub-Advisor undertakes engagement activities on an on‑going basis. The Sub-Advisor also votes all proxies in accordance with its fiduciary duty. 
The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different countries throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. In determining whether a country is emerging or developed, the Fund may consider (i) classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations (and its agencies); (ii) classifications by the Fund’s benchmark index; and (iii) the International Monetary Fund’s definition and list of developing and emerging market countries. 
The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of equity securities denominated in both the U.S. Dollar and currencies of other developed countries, and in currencies of the local emerging market countries. Currencies of developed countries include: U.S. Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, GB Pound and Japanese Yen. Local currencies can be defined as the currency of the issuer based in non‑U.S. countries worldwide. 
Read More

RGPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -35.6% 29.2% 73.27%
1 Yr 6.9% 17.3% 252.4% 32.61%
3 Yr 3.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 22.99%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 18.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 5.6% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -35.6% 29.2% 73.38%
1 Yr 6.9% 11.4% 252.4% 54.66%
3 Yr 3.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 37.35%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 26.58%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 5.6% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGPAX Category Low Category High RGPAX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 199 K 133 B 60.96%
Number of Holdings 42 1 9075 76.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 269 M -18 M 37.6 B 53.63%
Weighting of Top 10 46.53% 9.1% 100.0% 19.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.90%
  2. Roche Holding AG 5.78%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.52%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.37%
  5. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%
  6. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%
  7. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%
  8. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%
  9. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%
  10. Industria De Diseno Textil SA 4.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGPAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 61.84% 125.47% 62.78%
Cash 		1.50% -174.70% 23.12% 33.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 74.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 76.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 72.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 72.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGPAX % Rank
Technology 		17.99% 0.00% 49.87% 73.90%
Financial Services 		17.44% 0.00% 38.42% 14.32%
Healthcare 		15.68% 0.00% 35.42% 43.72%
Consumer Defense 		13.01% 0.00% 73.28% 57.38%
Communication Services 		9.46% 0.00% 57.66% 38.55%
Industrials 		8.85% 0.00% 44.06% 76.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.52% 0.00% 40.94% 30.07%
Energy 		5.84% 0.00% 21.15% 44.71%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 38.60% 15.42%
Utilities 		1.66% 0.00% 29.12% 35.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 94.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGPAX % Rank
US 		56.33% 0.13% 103.82% 44.05%
Non US 		42.17% 0.58% 99.46% 59.80%

RGPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 24.16% 0.01% 44.27% 27.82%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 41.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.90%
Administrative Fee 0.76% 0.01% 0.76% 99.67%

Sales Fees

RGPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 24.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RGPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 58.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 395.00% 24.89%

RGPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGPAX Category Low Category High RGPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 3.26% 71.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGPAX Category Low Category High RGPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -4.27% 12.65% 47.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Habib Subjally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Habib has served as Head of Global Equities and leader of this team since 2006. Prior to that, he held positions at Head of Global Equities with First State Investments, April 2006 to March 2014, Credit Suisse (Head of Small & Mid Cap Research), Invesco (Head of Global Equities), Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (Head of North American and Global Equities Research, and Manager, Mercury Global Titans Fund) and Ernst & Young. Habib holds a BSc (Hons) from the London School of Economics and the Chartered Accountant and ASIP designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

