The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will typically invest at least the lesser of (i) 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in countries other than the United States or (ii) an amount of its total assets equal to the approximate percentage of issuers located in countries other than the United States included in the MSCI ACWI Net Total Return USD Index, unless the Sub‑Advisor determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Sub‑Advisor determines that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund will normally invest in equity securities of companies domiciled in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). The Fund will invest in securities across all market capitalizations, although the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies of one particular market capitalization category.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, participation notes, warrants and rights.

As part of the investment process, the Sub‑Advisor incorporates material ESG factors as part of the investment process to consider issuers’ oversight and management of these material ESG factors. The ESG factors deemed material to the Fund are at the discretion of the Sub‑Advisor.

ESG integration is defined by the Sub‑Advisor as the systematic incorporation of material ESG factors into investment decision making by the Sub‑Advisor.

The Sub-Advisor uses a competitive dynamics assessment which considers a company’s business model, opportunity to take market share, access to growing end-markets, strength of management team, and fundamental valuation. The Sub-Advisor uses a disciplined risk management process to actively manage and diversify risk exposures (such as currency, market or geography) which permits long-term returns to be predominately driven by bottom-up fundamental stock selection. As part of the investment process, the Sub-Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework.

The Sub‑Advisor’s ESG analysis framework focuses on the economic activities and operational conduct of its equity investments, and considers a range of ESG factors including, but not limited to, corporate governance, employee health and safety, human rights, and environmental management. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis for equity holdings and inform the Sub‑Advisor’s opinion on ESG risk levels and whether an investment’s business model has a net benefit for society. The Sub‑Advisor will not invest in companies with business models that it has determined do not have a net benefit for society and have “very high” ESG risks. The Sub‑Advisor views such investments as unlikely to be sustainable business models in the long term.

The Sub-Advisor’s ESG integration approach incorporates proprietary ESG checklists, internal research, analysis and discussion, and ESG data from third party providers.

ESG engagement is defined by the Sub-Advisor as the interactions between the Sub-Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees on ESG issues). ESG engagements are undertaken to gain insight on and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. The Sub-Advisor undertakes engagement activities on an on‑going basis. The Sub-Advisor also votes all proxies in accordance with its fiduciary duty.

The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different countries throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. In determining whether a country is emerging or developed, the Fund may consider (i) classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations (and its agencies); (ii) classifications by the Fund’s benchmark index; and (iii) the International Monetary Fund’s definition and list of developing and emerging market countries.

The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of equity securities denominated in both the U.S. Dollar and currencies of other developed countries, and in currencies of the local emerging market countries. Currencies of developed countries include: U.S. Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, GB Pound and Japanese Yen. Local currencies can be defined as the currency of the issuer based in non‑U.S. countries worldwide.