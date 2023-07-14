Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$525 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.5%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RGORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|67.11%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|30.11%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|21.17%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|16.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RGORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|21.28%
|2021
|5.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|17.70%
|2020
|7.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|37.95%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|18.30%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|RGORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|525 M
|199 K
|133 B
|60.86%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|1
|9075
|75.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|269 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|53.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.53%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|19.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGORX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|62.67%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|32.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|74.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|76.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|72.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|72.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGORX % Rank
|Technology
|17.99%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|73.79%
|Financial Services
|17.44%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|14.21%
|Healthcare
|15.68%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|43.61%
|Consumer Defense
|13.01%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|57.27%
|Communication Services
|9.46%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|38.44%
|Industrials
|8.85%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|76.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.52%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|29.96%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|44.60%
|Basic Materials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|15.31%
|Utilities
|1.66%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|35.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|94.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGORX % Rank
|US
|56.33%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|43.94%
|Non US
|42.17%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|59.69%
|RGORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|3.99%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|41.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.76%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|99.35%
|RGORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RGORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|24.77%
|RGORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|71.44%
|RGORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|34.89%
|RGORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Habib has served as Head of Global Equities and leader of this team since 2006. Prior to that, he held positions at Head of Global Equities with First State Investments, April 2006 to March 2014, Credit Suisse (Head of Small & Mid Cap Research), Invesco (Head of Global Equities), Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (Head of North American and Global Equities Research, and Manager, Mercury Global Titans Fund) and Ernst & Young. Habib holds a BSc (Hons) from the London School of Economics and the Chartered Accountant and ASIP designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
