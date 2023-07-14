Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
23.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
56.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
Net Assets
$462 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.2%
Expense Ratio 2.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RGNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|25.45%
|1 Yr
|23.3%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|10.09%
|3 Yr
|56.1%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|3.77%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|-5.3%
|17.1%
|34.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|12.5%
|94.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|33.9%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|2.80%
|2021
|34.8%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|3.81%
|2020
|8.1%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|9.71%
|2019
|-7.0%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|98.04%
|2018
|-11.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|100.00%
|Period
|RGNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|23.64%
|1 Yr
|23.3%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|8.26%
|3 Yr
|56.1%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|3.81%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|44.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|14.2%
|93.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|33.9%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|2.80%
|2021
|34.8%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|3.81%
|2020
|8.1%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|9.71%
|2019
|-7.0%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|98.04%
|2018
|-11.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|100.00%
|RGNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|462 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|60.36%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|23
|422
|97.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|54.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.22%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|3.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.01%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|80.18%
|Other
|2.99%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|0.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|8.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|11.71%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|87.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|16.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Energy
|49.71%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|22.52%
|Basic Materials
|45.56%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|38.74%
|Utilities
|4.73%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|17.12%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|45.05%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|29.73%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|88.29%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|37.84%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|19.82%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|5.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|54.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|54.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Non US
|68.51%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|6.31%
|US
|28.50%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|91.89%
|RGNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.41%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|5.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|86.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|RGNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|15.38%
|RGNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|68.54%
|RGNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|67.57%
|RGNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.02%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|99.09%
|RGNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2005
17.42
17.4%
MacKenzie B. Davis, CFA, is a Managing Partner of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC, where he is an Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to founding SailingStone, Mr. Davis was an Investment Analyst at RS Investments and Co-Manager of the RS Global Natural Resource strategies. Previously, Mr. Davis was at Fidelity Management & Research Company, where he focused on distressed investment opportunities in the telecommunications, power and energy sectors. He started his career as an Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Economics and Modern American History from Brown University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Kenneth L. Settles Jr. has been responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund (including its predecessor fund) since 2007. Mr. Settles has been a Managing Partner of SailingStone since the commencement of its operations in 2014. Prior to forming SailingStone, he was a member of the Hard Assets Team at RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2006, he was a senior energy analyst at Neuberger Berman, LLC for seven years where he also co-managed the Neuberger Berman Premier Energy Portfolio. Previously, Mr. Settles spent three years at Salomon Smith Barney, Inc. where he was a financial analyst. Mr. Settles is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Mr. Lively has been a Partner of SailingStone since the commencement of its operations in 2014. He is currently an investment analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to forming SailingStone in June 2014, Mr. Lively was an investment analyst at RS Investments for the RS Global Natural Resource strategies. From October 2008 through August 2013, he was Managing Director, E&P Research at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., where he served as global head of upstream research. From December 2000 through July 2004 he was a vice president and team leader at Netherland, Sewell & Associates Inc. and a senior project engineer at Exxon Mobil Corporation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...