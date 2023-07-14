Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Global Insight Fund

mutual fund
RGLEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.72 -0.04 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (AGVHX) Primary Other (AGVGX) Other (AGVEX) A (AGVFX) Other (CGVEX) A (CGVYX) Retirement (RGLEX) Retirement (RGLGX) Retirement (RGLFX) Retirement (RGLJX) C (AGVDX) C (CGVBX) Other (CGVFX) Retirement (RGLHX) Retirement (RGLAX) Retirement (RGLDX) Retirement (RGLBX) Other (CGVGX) Other (CGVHX)
RGLEX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Global Insight Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.72 -0.04 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (AGVHX) Primary Other (AGVGX) Other (AGVEX) A (AGVFX) Other (CGVEX) A (CGVYX) Retirement (RGLEX) Retirement (RGLGX) Retirement (RGLFX) Retirement (RGLJX) C (AGVDX) C (CGVBX) Other (CGVFX) Retirement (RGLHX) Retirement (RGLAX) Retirement (RGLDX) Retirement (RGLBX) Other (CGVGX) Other (CGVHX)
RGLEX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Global Insight Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.72 -0.04 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (AGVHX) Primary Other (AGVGX) Other (AGVEX) A (AGVFX) Other (CGVEX) A (CGVYX) Retirement (RGLEX) Retirement (RGLGX) Retirement (RGLFX) Retirement (RGLJX) C (AGVDX) C (CGVBX) Other (CGVFX) Retirement (RGLHX) Retirement (RGLAX) Retirement (RGLDX) Retirement (RGLBX) Other (CGVGX) Other (CGVHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Global Insight Fund

RGLEX | Fund

$20.72

$8.34 B

0.98%

$0.20

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Global Insight Fund

RGLEX | Fund

$20.72

$8.34 B

0.98%

$0.20

0.86%

RGLEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Global Insight Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gérald du Manoir

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity-type securities. The fund will allocate its assets among various countries, including the United States (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest significantly in issuers outside the United States (at least 40% of its net assets – unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets). The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in the securities of issuers based in emerging markets.

In pursuing the fund’s objective, the fund’s investment adviser focuses primarily on companies with attributes that are associated with long-term growth and resilience to market declines, such as strong management, participation in a growing market, strong balance sheets, payment of dividends and the potential for above average growth in earnings, revenues, book value, cash flow and/or return on assets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RGLEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.6% 29.2% 69.24%
1 Yr 16.7% 17.3% 252.4% 77.95%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 40.63%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 37.18%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -24.3% 957.1% 40.19%
2021 6.1% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 4.8% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.6% 29.2% 69.46%
1 Yr 16.7% 11.4% 252.4% 73.86%
3 Yr 6.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 38.44%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 36.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -24.3% 957.1% 40.19%
2021 6.1% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 4.8% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGLEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGLEX Category Low Category High RGLEX % Rank
Net Assets 8.34 B 199 K 133 B 27.41%
Number of Holdings 191 1 9075 23.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.59 B -18 M 37.6 B 42.07%
Weighting of Top 10 18.01% 9.1% 100.0% 87.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  2. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  3. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  4. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  5. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  6. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  7. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  8. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  9. ASML Holding NV 2.54%
  10. ASML Holding NV 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGLEX % Rank
Stocks 		94.95% 61.84% 125.47% 65.42%
Cash 		5.05% -174.70% 23.12% 30.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 52.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 56.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 46.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 48.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGLEX % Rank
Technology 		20.66% 0.00% 49.87% 42.18%
Financial Services 		15.74% 0.00% 38.42% 28.63%
Healthcare 		15.15% 0.00% 35.42% 41.63%
Industrials 		10.90% 0.00% 44.06% 40.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.68% 0.00% 40.94% 76.21%
Consumer Defense 		8.97% 0.00% 73.28% 27.31%
Communication Services 		7.49% 0.00% 57.66% 65.64%
Energy 		4.35% 0.00% 21.15% 35.90%
Basic Materials 		3.12% 0.00% 38.60% 57.05%
Utilities 		2.62% 0.00% 29.12% 30.18%
Real Estate 		1.32% 0.00% 39.48% 42.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGLEX % Rank
US 		51.44% 0.13% 103.82% 77.09%
Non US 		43.51% 0.58% 99.46% 20.81%

RGLEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 44.27% 74.12%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.82% 24.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.82%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.76% 10.42%

Sales Fees

RGLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RGLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 395.00% 16.28%

RGLEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGLEX Category Low Category High RGLEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.98% 0.00% 3.26% 46.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGLEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGLEX Category Low Category High RGLEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -4.27% 12.65% 41.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGLEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RGLEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gérald du Manoir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Gerald Du Manoir is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Gerald covered European construction building materials and European consumer goods companies. Gerald began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, he spent six months with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Autranet in New York.

Gregory Fuss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2013

9.32

9.3%

Gregory D. Fuss is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 15 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Greg managed a portion of the research portfolio and was a portfolio specialist, acting as liaison between portfolio managers and investment counselors. Before joining Capital, Greg was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark. At Deutsche Bank, he also served as regional manager and director of the Los Angeles office. Greg holds an MBA from the University of South

William Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

Philip Winston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

Philip Winston is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, in addition to being a portfolio manager, Philip was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering UK property and paper & packaging companies, as well as European property and media companies. Before joining Capital, he was a director and UK equity fund manager at BZW Investment Management in London. Prior to that, he worked at Orion Royal Bank in London and New York.

Steven Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Steven T. Watson joined fund management team of Capital Research and Management Company in August 2018. He is the partner and Capital International Investor. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered Asian property and transportation, as well as European transportation and utilities companies. Before joining Capital, Steven was a buy-side research analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York. He holds an MBA in finance from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. Steven is based in Hong Kong.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×