Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.0%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of issuers around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity-type securities. The fund will allocate its assets among various countries, including the United States (but in no fewer than three countries). Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest significantly in issuers outside the United States (at least 40% of its net assets – unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the fund’s investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets). The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in the securities of issuers based in emerging markets.
In pursuing the fund’s objective, the fund’s investment adviser focuses primarily on companies with attributes that are associated with long-term growth and resilience to market declines, such as strong management, participation in a growing market, strong balance sheets, payment of dividends and the potential for above average growth in earnings, revenues, book value, cash flow and/or return on assets.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RGLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|75.17%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|79.66%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|43.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|39.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RGLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|40.78%
|2021
|6.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|4.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|RGLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|75.28%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|75.57%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|40.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|38.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RGLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|40.78%
|2021
|6.3%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|4.7%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|RGLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.34 B
|199 K
|133 B
|27.96%
|Number of Holdings
|191
|1
|9075
|24.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.59 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|42.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.01%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|87.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGLDX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.95%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|66.19%
|Cash
|5.05%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|31.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|79.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|81.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|77.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|78.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGLDX % Rank
|Technology
|20.66%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|42.73%
|Financial Services
|15.74%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|29.19%
|Healthcare
|15.15%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|42.18%
|Industrials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|41.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.68%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|76.76%
|Consumer Defense
|8.97%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|27.86%
|Communication Services
|7.49%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|66.19%
|Energy
|4.35%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|36.67%
|Basic Materials
|3.12%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|58.26%
|Utilities
|2.62%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|30.84%
|Real Estate
|1.32%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|43.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGLDX % Rank
|US
|51.44%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|77.64%
|Non US
|43.51%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|21.37%
|RGLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|63.17%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|24.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.07%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|12.38%
|RGLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RGLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|17.09%
|RGLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|77.46%
|RGLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGLDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|51.59%
|RGLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2011
11.17
11.2%
Gerald Du Manoir is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, Gerald covered European construction building materials and European consumer goods companies. Gerald began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, he spent six months with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette/Autranet in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2013
9.32
9.3%
Gregory D. Fuss is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 15 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Greg managed a portion of the research portfolio and was a portfolio specialist, acting as liaison between portfolio managers and investment counselors. Before joining Capital, Greg was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark. At Deutsche Bank, he also served as regional manager and director of the Los Angeles office. Greg holds an MBA from the University of South
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
Philip Winston is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, in addition to being a portfolio manager, Philip was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering UK property and paper & packaging companies, as well as European property and media companies. Before joining Capital, he was a director and UK equity fund manager at BZW Investment Management in London. Prior to that, he worked at Orion Royal Bank in London and New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Steven T. Watson joined fund management team of Capital Research and Management Company in August 2018. He is the partner and Capital International Investor. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered Asian property and transportation, as well as European transportation and utilities companies. Before joining Capital, Steven was a buy-side research analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York. He holds an MBA in finance from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. Steven is based in Hong Kong.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...