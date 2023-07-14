Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$114 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.6%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 86.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RGIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|44.86%
|2021
|3.3%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|58.82%
|2020
|2.5%
|-4.5%
|9.1%
|10.00%
|2019
|5.1%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|62.79%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|36.84%
|RGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|114 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|70.09%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|29
|233
|87.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.7 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|71.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.62%
|8.2%
|63.5%
|52.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.48%
|86.09%
|141.46%
|87.85%
|Cash
|5.52%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|11.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|80.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-47.56%
|13.60%
|81.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|80.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|80.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Utilities
|61.89%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|14.95%
|Industrials
|21.43%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|55.14%
|Energy
|12.16%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|51.40%
|Real Estate
|3.91%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|78.50%
|Financial Services
|0.35%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|8.41%
|Technology
|0.26%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|48.60%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|79.44%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|99.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|79.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|81.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|82.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Non US
|64.79%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|9.35%
|US
|29.69%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|96.26%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.76%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|36.45%
|RGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|RGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.24%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|1.94%
|RGIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Nick co-manages all Global Infrastructure Strategies. He has 27 years of investment industry experience. Nick co-founded predecessor firm RARE Infrastructure in 2006. Previously, Nick served as Principal of AMP Capital’s Infrastructure Funds Management team, where he was also the CFO of DUET, an ASX-listed investment trust with AUD 5 billion in electricity and gas assets. He was also an Associate Director, Investment Banking, at UBS and Manager, Mergers and Acquisitions, at BZW/ABN AMRO. Nick earned a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Charles co-manages all Global Infrastructure Strategies. He has 25 years of investment industry experience. Charles joined a predecessor organization in 2010. Previously, he was Director and Senior Analyst, Global Infrastructure Securities, at AMP Capital as well as Director, Infrastructure Securities at Hastings Fund Management. He was also Head of Listed Infrastructure at Challenger Financial Services Group, a Portfolio Manager at AMP Capital Investors and an Analyst and Strategist at HSBC Australia. Charles earned a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Western Sydney.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Shane co-manages all Global Infrastructure Strategies. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Shane joined a predecessor organization in 2010. Previously, he was Director, Infrastructure Securities, at Hastings Funds Management as well as Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst at Tribeca Investment Partners and Investment Analyst at AMP Capital Investors. Shane earned a Master of Commerce (Advanced Finance) from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology Sydney.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Daniel co-manages the Global Infrastructure Income Strategy. He has 14 years of investment industry experience. Daniel joined a predecessor organization in 2012. Previously, he was an Infrastructure Adviser at KPMG, where he evaluated and executed public-private partnership transactions. He was also an Infrastructure Analyst at ANZ. Daniel earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
