Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$14.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in stocks of larger, well-established companies domiciled outside the United States, including in emerging markets and developing countries, that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth and/or to pay dividends. The fund currently intends to invest at least 90% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States whose securities are listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States, cash, cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates) and securities held as collateral issued by U.S. issuers. The fund therefore expects to be invested in numerous countries outside the United States.
The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. In pursuing its objective, the fund focuses on stocks of companies with strong earnings that pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks may be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not pay dividends.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|78.81%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|72.39%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|64.83%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|43.82%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|73.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|66.48%
|2021
|1.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|66.13%
|2020
|1.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|73.45%
|2019
|5.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|14.77%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|34.32%
|Period
|RGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|75.28%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|67.75%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|64.24%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|55.00%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|87.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|66.48%
|2021
|1.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|65.84%
|2020
|1.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|73.45%
|2019
|5.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|14.77%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|45.30%
|RGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.4 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|8.12%
|Number of Holdings
|255
|1
|10801
|36.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.41 B
|0
|34.5 B
|4.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.29%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|36.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGICX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.27%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|91.69%
|Cash
|9.31%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|3.24%
|Bonds
|0.40%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|5.92%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|34.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|36.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|29.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGICX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.51%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|28.63%
|Technology
|15.08%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|15.97%
|Consumer Defense
|12.58%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|15.40%
|Industrials
|11.62%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|80.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.15%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|53.24%
|Healthcare
|9.23%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|79.28%
|Basic Materials
|6.42%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|77.27%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|56.83%
|Energy
|4.72%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|52.37%
|Utilities
|2.81%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|45.90%
|Real Estate
|2.29%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|42.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGICX % Rank
|Non US
|85.19%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|88.58%
|US
|5.08%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|16.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGICX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.29%
|Government
|4.14%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|5.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|45.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|28.53%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.09%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|28.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGICX % Rank
|US
|0.40%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|3.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|32.72%
|RGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|35.84%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|28.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.79%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|16.97%
|RGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|29.74%
|RGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.95%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|39.22%
|RGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|40.63%
|RGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2014
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.414
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2012
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.452
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2009
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2009
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Steven T. Watson joined fund management team of Capital Research and Management Company in August 2018. He is the partner and Capital International Investor. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered Asian property and transportation, as well as European transportation and utilities companies. Before joining Capital, Steven was a buy-side research analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York. He holds an MBA in finance from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. Steven is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2010
11.75
11.8%
Patrice Collette is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Patrice was an equity investment analyst and covered health care supplies, devices and service companies, as well as chemicals and insurance companies for Europe. Prior to joining Capital, he worked at two private banking firms, Lombard Odier & Cie and Banque Syz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and holds degrees from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva and from the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Patrice is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Leo Hee is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered Asian (excluding Australia and India) insurance. Prior to joining Capital, he was a research director and portfolio manager for Schroder Investment Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Leo is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Michael Cohen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Michael covered European utilities companies, as well as companies domiciled in Israel. Before joining Capital, he was a research analyst with both Schroders and Salomon Brothers in London. He holds an MBA from the London Business School and a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University. Michael is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Lisa Thompson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has been with the investment industry since 1988 and has been with Capital Group since 1994. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Lisa covered companies in Latin America, emerging Europe, West Asia and Africa. Before joining Capital, Lisa was a securities analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. She was also a securities analyst and quantitative analyst at the Nomura Research Institute in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Lisa is based in New York. Investment professional for 32 years in total; 25 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...