Russell Investments Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
RGDTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.91 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (RGEAX) Primary S (RGESX) C (RGECX) Inst (RLGYX) M (RGDTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Russell Investments Global Equity Fund

RGDTX | Fund

$8.91

$1.11 B

1.79%

$0.16

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$1.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RGDTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Russell Investments Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Eggins

Fund Description

The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests principally in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, of companies economically tied to a number of countries around the world, including the U.S., and in depositary receipts, in a globally diversified manner. A portion of the Fund’s securities are denominated in foreign currencies and are typically held outside the U.S. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include every country in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Fund invests principally in large and medium capitalization companies, but may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund defines large and medium capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the MSCI World Index or within the capitalization range of the MSCI World Index.
Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-style (e.g., growth, value, market-oriented and defensive) and multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund’s money managers have non-discretionary asset management 
assignments pursuant to which they provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. For Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, RIM utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund’s cash balances. The Fund usually, but not always, pursues a strategy to be fully invested by exposing all or a portion of its cash to the performance of appropriate markets by purchasing equity securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts and forward currency contracts. The Fund may use derivatives, including stock options, country index futures and swaps or currency forwards, to (1) manage country and currency exposure as a substitute for holding securities directly or (2) facilitate the implementation of its investment strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. 
The Fund may at times seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes by purchasing forward currency contracts and may engage in currency transactions for speculative purposes. Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund's Prospectus for further information. 
RGDTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.6% 29.2% 9.17%
1 Yr 17.7% 17.3% 252.4% 31.70%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 42.82%
5 Yr -4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 37.99%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 46.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -24.3% 957.1% 98.58%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 91.53%
2020 -4.5% -54.2% 0.6% 84.93%
2019 2.7% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -4.8% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -35.6% 29.2% 9.28%
1 Yr 17.7% 11.4% 252.4% 29.32%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 40.02%
5 Yr -4.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 36.78%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 44.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGDTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -24.3% 957.1% 98.58%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 91.78%
2020 -4.5% -44.4% 1.8% 89.37%
2019 2.7% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -4.8% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RGDTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGDTX Category Low Category High RGDTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B 199 K 133 B 45.94%
Number of Holdings 557 1 9075 5.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 188 M -18 M 37.6 B 57.16%
Weighting of Top 10 17.14% 9.1% 100.0% 94.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.52%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 2.29%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.21%
  4. Apple Inc 2.14%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 20 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGDTX % Rank
Stocks 		95.50% 61.84% 125.47% 82.49%
Cash 		4.50% -174.70% 23.12% 12.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 97.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 21.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 98.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 98.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGDTX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.78% 0.00% 38.42% 12.56%
Technology 		18.60% 0.00% 49.87% 67.18%
Healthcare 		14.54% 0.00% 35.42% 63.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 40.94% 37.00%
Industrials 		8.95% 0.00% 44.06% 61.56%
Communication Services 		8.58% 0.00% 57.66% 53.52%
Consumer Defense 		8.50% 0.00% 73.28% 58.15%
Energy 		4.62% 0.00% 21.15% 18.17%
Basic Materials 		3.56% 0.00% 38.60% 46.48%
Utilities 		1.57% 0.00% 29.12% 52.75%
Real Estate 		1.14% 0.00% 39.48% 58.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RGDTX % Rank
US 		48.86% 0.13% 103.82% 79.41%
Non US 		46.64% 0.58% 99.46% 25.77%

RGDTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 44.27% 44.93%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 1.82% 93.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 41.69%

Sales Fees

RGDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RGDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGDTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 395.00% 82.22%

RGDTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGDTX Category Low Category High RGDTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.79% 0.00% 3.26% 98.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGDTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGDTX Category Low Category High RGDTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -4.27% 12.65% 42.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGDTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

RGDTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Eggins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2015

7.3

7.3%

Jon Eggins, Senior Director, Head of Global Equity of Russell Investments since November 2013. Mr. Eggins was a Portfolio Manager from March 2011 to November 2013. Jon joined Russell in 2003 as a research associate in the firm’s Sydney office. While there Jon performed a variety of roles including manager research, portfolio management support and capital markets research. These roles spanned multiple asset classes including large and small cap equities, fixed income and real estate investment trusts. Jon wrote several foundational research papers on Russell’s investment proposition, and regularly presented his findings to clients and industry conferences. In 2008 Jon relocated to Russell’s U.S. headquarters as a research analyst. In this role Jon covered U.S. market-oriented equity managers and global tactical asset allocation strategies., which involved researching, interviewing, evaluating and recommending investment managers to consulting clients and Russell portfolio managers. He is a subject matter expert on quantitative equity managers and quantitative techniques for evaluating managers and constructing multi-manager portfolios. Jon remains actively involved with academia, having tutored courses in economics and econometrics at the University of New South Wales. He has worked with academics in Australia, Austria and Switzerland on a series of papers relating to stock-market index construction and investment manager performance evaluation. His research has been published in practitioner and academic journals such as the Journal of Applied Finance. Jon has also lectured in quantitative techniques at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), where he was named the Outstanding Lecturer in a NSW Post-graduate Program at the Annual Practitioner Awards for 2007.

Jordan McCall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

