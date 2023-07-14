Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.9%
1 yr return
15.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$663 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.7%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RGCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|66.00%
|1 Yr
|15.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|72.84%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|13.50%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|20.27%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|32.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|41.25%
|2021
|5.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|11.63%
|2020
|4.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|28.80%
|2019
|6.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|6.88%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|80.70%
|RGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGCEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|663 M
|199 K
|133 B
|44.63%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|1
|9075
|72.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|309 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|30.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.65%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|14.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGCEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|24.89%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|70.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|74.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|76.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|72.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|72.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGCEX % Rank
|Technology
|32.31%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|4.19%
|Healthcare
|20.20%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|19.05%
|Financial Services
|13.57%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|41.30%
|Industrials
|10.06%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|92.07%
|Communication Services
|7.82%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|20.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.29%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|70.81%
|Basic Materials
|4.21%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|71.81%
|Consumer Defense
|4.05%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|86.45%
|Utilities
|0.49%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|94.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|62.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|91.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGCEX % Rank
|US
|67.48%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|17.29%
|Non US
|32.07%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|79.96%
|RGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|17.79%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|88.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|50.64%
|RGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|76.00%
|RGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|69.61%
|RGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGCEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|71.66%
|RGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGCEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.26%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|98.07%
|RGCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2015
7.38
7.4%
David Dudding is a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments where he is the lead portfolio manager of the Global Focus strategy and deputy of the European Select strategy. He joined the company as an equity research analyst in 1999, moving on to manage the European Smaller Companies strategy for 10 years until December 2012. David previously worked for John Swire and Sons in Hong Kong and for Investors Chronicle as a financial journalist. He holds a Modern History degree and a European Politics Masters degree from Oxford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 12, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Alex joined Threadneedle in 2016 as a portfolio manager on the Japan desk. He supports the Japan and Global desks with idea generation and analysis of Japanese companies across all sectors. Before joining the company, Alex was a Senior Fund Manager at Canada Life Investments, where he managed the Japan fund and supported the management of the US and Global funds. Alex has a BSc in economics from the London School of Economics. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
