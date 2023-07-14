Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.6%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$116 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of companies that appear to offer superior opportunities for capital growth and most of which have a history of paying dividends. In addition, the fund may invest significantly in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|YTD
|14.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|59.68%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|23.37%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|53.68%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|57.01%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|44.88%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|46.51%
|2021
|4.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|75.89%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|49.88%
|2019
|4.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|75.57%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|62.81%
|YTD
|14.6%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|53.85%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|17.57%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|53.61%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|68.66%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|78.24%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|46.59%
|2021
|4.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|75.89%
|2020
|3.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|49.80%
|2019
|4.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|75.66%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|78.62%
|Net Assets
|116 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|3.07%
|Number of Holdings
|329
|2
|4154
|24.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.8 B
|288 K
|270 B
|4.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.48%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|84.33%
|Stocks
|97.47%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|75.84%
|Cash
|2.19%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|23.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|5.03%
|Other
|0.04%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|7.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|26.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|27.76%
|Technology
|22.75%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|60.35%
|Healthcare
|12.72%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|79.07%
|Financial Services
|11.63%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|81.89%
|Consumer Defense
|10.92%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|9.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.64%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|65.75%
|Industrials
|9.49%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|43.99%
|Communication Services
|9.42%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|24.12%
|Energy
|5.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|19.94%
|Basic Materials
|4.53%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|15.22%
|Utilities
|2.20%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|61.11%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|75.57%
|US
|78.64%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|94.37%
|Non US
|18.83%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|4.05%
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|40.61%
|Management Fee
|0.24%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|22.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.17%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|21.65%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|50.09%
|Dividend Yield
|0.68%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|41.46%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.92%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|35.94%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.268
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2013
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.146
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 13, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2010
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2009
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2009
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2008
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2008
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2007
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2007
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2007
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2006
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2006
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2006
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.170
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 22, 2005
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2005
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2005
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2004
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2004
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2004
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2003
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2003
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2003
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2003
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.089
|ExtraDividend
|Aug 19, 2002
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 01, 1993
29.27
29.3%
Dina Perry is a senior vice president of Capital Research and Management Company serving as a portfolio manager for several mutual funds. Prior to joining Capital Research in 1991, she was a senior portfolio manager with Neuberger & Berman, where she managed equity portfolios for pension funds and individuals. Before that, she was a vice president, portfolio manager, and chief economist at Chase Investors Management Corporation. Ms. Perry received both a BA and MA in economics from Queens College in New York City. She is based in Washington, D.C.
Mar 01, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mathews Cherian is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. and European semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Mathews was a senior equity analyst for Pangaea Capital in Boston. Before that, he was an equity analyst with David L. Babson and a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and both a master’s degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in electrical science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mathews is based in San Francisco.
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Paul Benjamin is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 16 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst, covering U.S. large-cap software companies. Prior to joining Capital, he managed the European operations for Interelate, a technology start-up funded by Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and religion from Northwestern College graduating magna cum laude. Paul is based in Los Angeles.
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Julian N. Abdey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Julian has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. and European small-cap financial companies such as banks and savings & loans. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst with HSBC Asset Management, where he covered U.S. financial companies and managed various growth-oriented funds. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree in economics from Cambridge University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Julian is based in San Francisco.
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Irfan M. Furniturewala is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. hardware and semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Irfan was a senior design engineer at Motorola, Inc., and he is a co-inventor of two patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai. Irfan is based in Los Angeles.
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Diana Wagner is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. healthcare services. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in her career as an analyst, she also covered global semiconductor equipment and paper & forest products companies. Prior to joining Capital, Diana was at ING Barings in London and at SBC Warburg in New York. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in art history from Yale University. Diana is based in New York.
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
