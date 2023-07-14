Home
Ranger Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
RFISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.56 -0.14 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RFISX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ranger Small Cap Fund

RFISX | Fund

$17.56

$31.9 M

0.00%

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$31.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.49%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RFISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ranger Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ranger Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Doenges

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization ("small cap") companies. The Fund defines small cap companies as those that at the time of initial purchase are within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was $174.2 million to $6.4 billion as of May 6, 2022, its most recent reconstitution date.

The adviser's strategy begins with the narrowing of the small cap stock universe to identify companies that the adviser believes have a proven track record of competitive advantages and the ability to produce sustainable value for shareholders in the foreseeable future. From this group, the adviser selects securities that it believes are trading at prices below their intrinsic value. The adviser sells a stock if the adviser believes it is overvalued, more attractive candidates arise, or if there is a substantial, long term reduction in a company's fundamental prospects that impair its value.

Read More

RFISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -21.9% 50.1% 18.52%
1 Yr 8.9% -72.8% 36.6% 66.05%
3 Yr -0.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 32.64%
5 Yr -2.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 38.15%
10 Yr 1.6%* -23.2% 11.9% 32.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -82.1% 547.9% 66.72%
2021 3.3% -69.3% 196.9% 16.38%
2020 7.6% -28.2% 32.1% 64.87%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 50.28%
2018 -4.6% -14.5% 20.4% 62.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -24.8% 50.1% 17.85%
1 Yr 8.9% -72.8% 36.6% 64.20%
3 Yr -0.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 32.64%
5 Yr -2.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 47.31%
10 Yr 1.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 61.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -82.1% 547.9% 66.72%
2021 3.3% -69.3% 196.9% 16.38%
2020 7.6% -28.2% 32.1% 64.87%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 50.28%
2018 -4.6% -14.5% 20.4% 72.76%

NAV & Total Return History

RFISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RFISX Category Low Category High RFISX % Rank
Net Assets 31.9 M 183 K 28 B 91.64%
Number of Holdings 50 6 1336 87.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 90.30%
Weighting of Top 10 34.65% 5.9% 100.0% 12.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 4.90%
  2. Saia Inc 4.09%
  3. Qualys Inc 3.87%
  4. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 3.69%
  5. Medpace Holdings Inc 3.41%
  6. Workiva Inc Class A 3.32%
  7. Skyline Champion Corp 3.30%
  8. EVO Payments Inc Class A 3.20%
  9. Simulations Plus Inc 3.17%
  10. Texas Roadhouse Inc 3.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RFISX % Rank
Stocks 		96.08% 77.52% 101.30% 70.57%
Cash 		3.92% -1.30% 22.49% 23.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 18.39%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 33.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 16.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFISX % Rank
Technology 		33.07% 2.91% 75.51% 11.20%
Healthcare 		25.64% 0.00% 47.90% 27.26%
Industrials 		11.07% 0.00% 36.64% 89.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.96% 0.00% 40.68% 75.92%
Consumer Defense 		6.93% 0.00% 13.56% 10.70%
Financial Services 		6.73% 0.00% 42.95% 51.67%
Energy 		4.11% 0.00% 55.49% 26.09%
Basic Materials 		1.62% 0.00% 10.30% 68.06%
Communication Services 		0.87% 0.00% 15.31% 70.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 41.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 79.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFISX % Rank
US 		94.09% 67.06% 99.56% 46.82%
Non US 		1.99% 0.00% 26.08% 72.24%

RFISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.05% 27.56% 31.69%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 85.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.42%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.49% 3.00% 439.00% 37.74%

RFISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RFISX Category Low Category High RFISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 21.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RFISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RFISX Category Low Category High RFISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.80% -4.08% 1.10% 55.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RFISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RFISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Doenges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2011

10.68

10.7%

Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

