YTD Return
16.4%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$31.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.49%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization ("small cap") companies. The Fund defines small cap companies as those that at the time of initial purchase are within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was $174.2 million to $6.4 billion as of May 6, 2022, its most recent reconstitution date.
The adviser's strategy begins with the narrowing of the small cap stock universe to identify companies that the adviser believes have a proven track record of competitive advantages and the ability to produce sustainable value for shareholders in the foreseeable future. From this group, the adviser selects securities that it believes are trading at prices below their intrinsic value. The adviser sells a stock if the adviser believes it is overvalued, more attractive candidates arise, or if there is a substantial, long term reduction in a company's fundamental prospects that impair its value.
|Period
|RFISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|18.52%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|66.05%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|32.64%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|38.15%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|32.99%
* Annualized
|RFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.9 M
|183 K
|28 B
|91.64%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|6
|1336
|87.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|90.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.65%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|12.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFISX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.08%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|70.57%
|Cash
|3.92%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|23.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|18.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|33.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|16.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|16.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFISX % Rank
|Technology
|33.07%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|11.20%
|Healthcare
|25.64%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|27.26%
|Industrials
|11.07%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|89.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.96%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|75.92%
|Consumer Defense
|6.93%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|10.70%
|Financial Services
|6.73%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|51.67%
|Energy
|4.11%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|26.09%
|Basic Materials
|1.62%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|68.06%
|Communication Services
|0.87%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|41.81%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|79.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFISX % Rank
|US
|94.09%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|46.82%
|Non US
|1.99%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|72.24%
|RFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|31.69%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|85.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|RFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.49%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|37.74%
|RFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|21.07%
|RFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|55.93%
|RFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$1.111
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2011
10.68
10.7%
Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
