Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization ("small cap") companies. The Fund defines small cap companies as those that at the time of initial purchase are within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index, which was $174.2 million to $6.4 billion as of May 6, 2022, its most recent reconstitution date.

The adviser's strategy begins with the narrowing of the small cap stock universe to identify companies that the adviser believes have a proven track record of competitive advantages and the ability to produce sustainable value for shareholders in the foreseeable future. From this group, the adviser selects securities that it believes are trading at prices below their intrinsic value. The adviser sells a stock if the adviser believes it is overvalued, more attractive candidates arise, or if there is a substantial, long term reduction in a company's fundamental prospects that impair its value.