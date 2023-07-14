Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

-19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

Net Assets

$12.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.25%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RFIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ranger Micro Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ranger Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hill

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of micro capitalization ("micro cap") companies. The Micro Cap Growth Strategy seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented domestic issuers which, at the initial time of purchase are within the capitalization range of issuers represented within the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. As of the most recent reconstitution date of May 6, 2022, the market capitalization range was $30 million to $1.4 billion.

The adviser's strategy begins by narrowing the microcap stock universe to identify companies that the adviser believes have a proven track record of competitive advantages and the ability to produce sustainable value for shareholders in the foreseeable future. From this group, the adviser selects securities that it believes are trading at prices below their intrinsic value. The adviser sells a stock if the adviser believes it is overvalued, more attractive candidates arise, or if there is a substantial, long term reduction in a company's fundamental prospects that impair its value.

Read More

RFIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -21.9% 50.1% 8.75%
1 Yr -19.3% -72.8% 36.6% 99.33%
3 Yr -12.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 86.98%
5 Yr -6.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 71.85%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.9% -82.1% 547.9% 97.78%
2021 -12.4% -69.3% 196.9% 89.66%
2020 13.0% -28.2% 32.1% 18.82%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 35.91%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -24.8% 50.1% 8.59%
1 Yr -19.3% -72.8% 36.6% 98.49%
3 Yr -12.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 86.98%
5 Yr -6.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 76.62%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -48.9% -82.1% 547.9% 97.78%
2021 -12.4% -69.3% 196.9% 89.66%
2020 13.0% -28.2% 32.1% 18.82%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 35.91%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RFIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RFIMX Category Low Category High RFIMX % Rank
Net Assets 12.5 M 183 K 28 B 97.32%
Number of Holdings 40 6 1336 92.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.52 M 59 K 2.7 B 96.99%
Weighting of Top 10 37.35% 5.9% 100.0% 11.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fulgent Genetics Inc 6.83%
  2. i3 Verticals Inc 5.86%
  3. Magnite Inc 5.56%
  4. Avid Bioservices Inc 4.58%
  5. PDF Solutions Inc 4.07%
  6. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc 3.88%
  7. Digital Turbine Inc 3.81%
  8. BioLife Solutions Inc 3.79%
  9. LeMaitre Vascular Inc 3.55%
  10. nLight Inc 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RFIMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.87% 77.52% 101.30% 74.08%
Cash 		4.13% -1.30% 22.49% 21.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 18.23%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 33.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 15.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFIMX % Rank
Technology 		30.79% 2.91% 75.51% 17.39%
Healthcare 		29.08% 0.00% 47.90% 11.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.41% 0.00% 40.68% 27.42%
Financial Services 		9.89% 0.00% 42.95% 22.41%
Industrials 		9.26% 0.00% 36.64% 91.30%
Consumer Defense 		3.41% 0.00% 13.56% 58.86%
Energy 		3.16% 0.00% 55.49% 36.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 41.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 79.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 86.45%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 86.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFIMX % Rank
US 		94.46% 67.06% 99.56% 42.98%
Non US 		1.41% 0.00% 26.08% 79.60%

RFIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RFIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.05% 27.56% 16.61%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.05% 4.05% 96.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RFIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RFIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RFIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.25% 3.00% 439.00% 51.17%

RFIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RFIMX Category Low Category High RFIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 20.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RFIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RFIMX Category Low Category High RFIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -4.08% 1.10% 73.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RFIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RFIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Mr. Hill joined Ranger in 2003 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on financial services, oil and gas, and energy. Prior to joining the Ranger team in 2003, Mr. Hill served as a Research Analyst for Ranger Capital affiliated investment funds. Mr. Hill earned a B.A degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.

W. Doenges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.

Joseph LaBate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Mr. LaBate joined Ranger in 2002 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on healthcare, producer durables and materials. Prior to joining Ranger, Mr. LaBate served as a Portfolio Manager for RedHawk Advisors LLC and conducted fundamental equity research with a focus on small-cap healthcare securities. Mr. LaBate earned a B.S. degree in Finance (Cum Laude) from Siena College in 1996 and an M.B.A. degree from Southern Methodist University in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

