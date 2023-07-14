Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of micro capitalization ("micro cap") companies. The Micro Cap Growth Strategy seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented domestic issuers which, at the initial time of purchase are within the capitalization range of issuers represented within the Russell Microcap® Growth Index. As of the most recent reconstitution date of May 6, 2022, the market capitalization range was $30 million to $1.4 billion.

The adviser's strategy begins by narrowing the microcap stock universe to identify companies that the adviser believes have a proven track record of competitive advantages and the ability to produce sustainable value for shareholders in the foreseeable future. From this group, the adviser selects securities that it believes are trading at prices below their intrinsic value. The adviser sells a stock if the adviser believes it is overvalued, more attractive candidates arise, or if there is a substantial, long term reduction in a company's fundamental prospects that impair its value.