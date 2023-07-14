Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.3%
1 yr return
24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-18.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-14.1%
Net Assets
$70.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing all of its assets in the Portfolio, which has the same investment objective as the Fund. For simplicity purposes, this prospectus may use the term “Fund” to include the Portfolio. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. equity securities of small and mid-cap companies that meet the Subadviser’s fundamental and environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria described below (measured at the time of purchase). Small and mid-cap companies generally are defined as those companies with market capitalizations within the range represented in the Russell 2500® Growth Index (as of May 31, 2022, between approximately $17 million and $28 billion), the Fund’s broad-based securities market index. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of larger, more established companies.
RadiantESG Global Investors LLC, the Portfolio’s subadviser (“RadiantESG” or the “Subadviser”), uses proprietary models to evaluate companies along key fundamental characteristics as well as ESG criteria. In managing the Portfolio, RadiantESG seeks to identify and invest in companies with compelling fundamentals and attractive ESG profiles.
The Subadviser’s fundamental view of companies is assessed using two proprietary models: Comprehensive Quality and Stock Sentiment.
|·
|The Comprehensive Quality Model seeks to identify companies with higher profitability, greater earnings stability, and higher perceived sustainability of earnings as indicated by lower levels of asset growth, lower use of accruals, and other measures.
|·
|The Stock Sentiment Model seeks to identify companies with attractive earnings revisions, positive industry momentum, and positive news sentiment.
The Subadviser uses its proprietary Positive Change Model to evaluate companies using ESG criteria. The Positive Change Model seeks to identify companies that are “ESG Leaders” (companies believed to have leading ESG positioning in their relevant industries/sectors), “ESG Evolvers” (companies believed to be improving their ESG positioning in their relevant industries/sectors), and “Impact Leaders” (companies with products and services believed to be aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UNSDGs”)). The Positive Change Model assigns multiple “scores” to each company in the Portfolio’s investment universe based on select ESG and Impact criteria. Company-level E, S, and G scores and combined ESG scores, along with company-level Impact scores (in each case, point in time and trending), are the primary criteria in RadiantESG’s assessment of a company’s ESG profile. The Subadviser believes that these scores convey material information on a company’s operational strengths and weaknesses as well as a company’s positioning with respect to systemic forces (including climate change) that RadiantESG believes will economically affect all companies. The Subadviser uses proprietary and third-party data to assess ESG and Impact exposure to specific criteria, including, for example, greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions, water use, diversity, human rights, corporate ethical behavior, and board structure/independence. The importance and weighting of ESG and Impact criteria will vary by industry/sector. RadiantESG defines “Impact” as the percentage of net revenue aligned to the UNSDGs, a globally accepted standard for evaluating investment impact.
RadiantESG uses a “bottom-up” investment process in which stocks deemed to exhibit excessive tail risk (e.g., micro-cap companies, companies with excessive valuations or volatility, companies that operate in controversial business lines, and companies facing severe controversies) are first excluded from the Portfolio’s investment universe and not considered for investment. Companies that operate in controversial business lines are generally those that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, business lines that are believed to be inconsistent with environmental and socially-aware investing, including:
|·
|Tobacco;
|·
|Coal mining/production; and
|·
|Casinos and gambling.*
* Please see SAI for complete list of all business-line exclusions.
Companies facing severe controversies are generally those that are believed to be the worst offenders when it comes to unethical behavior, environmental damage, legal liability or violation of human rights and liberties.
After excluding stocks that are deemed to exhibit excessive tail risk, (1) all of the remaining stocks are analyzed using the Comprehensive Quality, Stock Sentiment, and Positive Change Models, (2) an initial portfolio is constructed from companies scoring highly along both fundamental and ESG criteria, subject to risk management criteria (e.g., industry/sector exposure and position size), and (3) RadiantESG performs a qualitative review before constructing the final Portfolio. The Subadviser will sell a stock if the company no longer exhibits both compelling fundamentals and an attractive ESG profile.
The Subadviser believes that incorporating ESG criteria into its investment process is an important complement to its two fundamental models (Comprehensive Quality and Stock Sentiment). The Subadviser’s objective in evaluating ESG considerations is to identify threats faced by companies, including transition and regulatory risk, as well as investment opportunities associated with the more efficient use of natural resources, more effective use of human resources, and better governance. The Subadviser also believes that attractive ESG characteristics will economically advantage companies relative to their peers, potentially characterized by superior earnings growth, fewer incidents of legal or regulatory action, greater talent attraction and retention, and fewer incidents of value-destroying ethical or governance malfeasance.
The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks, but may, to a limited extent, invest in other types of securities, such as non-U.S. securities listed on U.S. securities exchanges.
|Period
|RESCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|14.87%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|2.83%
|3 Yr
|-18.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|92.42%
|5 Yr
|-14.1%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|92.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|44.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|RESCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|18.51%
|2021
|-28.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|98.72%
|2020
|6.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|65.28%
|2019
|5.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|49.71%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|87.37%
|Period
|RESCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|13.98%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|2.47%
|3 Yr
|-18.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|92.39%
|5 Yr
|-14.1%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|93.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|43.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|RESCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|18.68%
|2021
|-28.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|98.72%
|2020
|6.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|65.46%
|2019
|5.9%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|49.71%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|92.67%
|RESCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|70.2 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|88.03%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|20
|3702
|66.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.4 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|90.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.08%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|66.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|25.70%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|74.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|80.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|79.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|79.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|79.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESCX % Rank
|Technology
|29.31%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|64.79%
|Healthcare
|19.38%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|32.75%
|Industrials
|19.25%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|15.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.52%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|83.63%
|Financial Services
|8.61%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|36.97%
|Basic Materials
|5.21%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|13.38%
|Real Estate
|5.19%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|18.49%
|Energy
|2.19%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|42.61%
|Communication Services
|1.35%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|70.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|85.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|98.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESCX % Rank
|US
|90.10%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|78.87%
|Non US
|9.29%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|14.26%
|RESCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|11.63%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.25%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|19.69%
|RESCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RESCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RESCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|80.39%
|RESCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|81.51%
|RESCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RESCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.39%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|30.36%
|RESCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.913
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
A Managing Partner and Portfolio Strategist on the Westfield Capital Investment Committee, John joined Westfield in 2006, after spending five years as a Managing Director, Equities Division at Lehman Brothers. He has also held equities-related positions at JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley in Boston. John began his career at Procter and Gamble in 1987. John holds a Masters in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his undergraduate degree at Trinity College. He is a member of the Market Technicians Association, The Boston Eco
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
