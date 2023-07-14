Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.3%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$390 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 2.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Standpoint Asset Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to achieve a positive absolute return in all market conditions and will not manage the Fund to outperform a specific benchmark. The Adviser pursues these returns by allocating the Fund’s assets using an “All-Weather” strategy.
All Weather Strategy: The All-Weather strategy is an asset allocation methodology that diversifies across geographic regions, asset classes, and investment styles. The strategy holds long positions in equity ETFs such that exposures resemble those of a global market-cap weighted index of developed markets, such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Singapore. The Adviser typically selects broad-based regional equity ETFs that the Adviser believes will produce positive absolute returns. The strategy also invests in exchange traded futures contracts from seven sectors: equity indexes, currencies, interest rates, metals, grains, soft commodities, and energies. The contracts are positioned either long or short. The Fund not only may invest in this strategy directly, but may also invest indirectly through its Subsidiary (as described below).
The strategy is designed to participate in medium-term and long-term trends in global futures markets and to produce a reasonable return premium in exchange for assuming risk. The Adviser identifies global futures contracts to be considered for the Fund’s portfolio on a daily basis through analysis of futures prices, volume, open interest, and term structure data. The strategy emphasizes durability, scalability and diversification across sectors and countries.
Futures contracts are typically exchange traded contracts that call for the future delivery of an asset at a certain price and date, or cash settlement of the terms of the contract. Generally, a “long” position in a futures contract is expected to provide a positive return if the price of the underlying instrument or reference obligation increases and a negative return if the price of the underlying instrument or reference obligation decreases. Conversely, a “short”
position in a futures contract is expected to provide a positive return when the price of the underlying instrument or reference obligation decreases and a negative return if the price of the underlying instrument or reference obligation increases. If the Fund holds both long and short futures positions in the same underlying instrument or reference obligation, the Fund may experience an overall loss with respect to its investments in that instrument or obligation if losses on one position (long or short) exceed the gains on the other position (long or short).
The Fund will be required to use a portion of its assets as margin for the Fund’s futures positions. Assets of the Fund not invested in ETFs or futures contracts (or used as margin) will generally be invested in liquid instruments, such as cash, money market instruments, and U.S. government securities including U.S. treasury bills or notes. The Fund may hold liquid instruments during periods when the Fund is already invested in ETFs and futures positions to the extent dictated by its investment strategy, when the Fund is not invested in futures positions, or as needed to comply with current SEC guidance relating to asset coverage for derivatives investments held by investment companies. As a result, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be invested in instruments other than ETFs or futures contracts.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest to a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund. Additionally, the Subsidiary, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, complies with 1940 Act Sections 8 and 18 (regarding investment policies, capital structure and leverage), Section 15 (regarding investment advisory contracts) and Section 17 (regarding affiliated transactions and custody). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure to the investment returns of global commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund and the Subsidiary are “commodity pools” under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act, and the Adviser is a “commodity pool operator” registered with and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). As a result, additional CFTC-mandated disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping obligations apply with respect to the Fund and the Subsidiary.
|Period
|REMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|21.7%
|5.91%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-7.2%
|85.6%
|67.08%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-26.7%
|14.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|3.3%
|14.6%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-2.2%
|10.9%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|REMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|100.00%
|2021
|6.2%
|-46.3%
|27.8%
|1.16%
|2020
|N/A
|-41.9%
|1.5%
|100.00%
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|94.44%
|2018
|N/A
|-17.0%
|209.2%
|0.91%
|REMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|390 M
|14 K
|108 B
|87.45%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|2
|2669
|85.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|170 M
|-105 M
|20.2 B
|84.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.13%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|30.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMIX % Rank
|Cash
|46.87%
|-115.78%
|92.14%
|2.01%
|Stocks
|40.83%
|-10.07%
|97.62%
|86.95%
|Other
|12.19%
|-1.21%
|215.78%
|7.63%
|Bonds
|0.11%
|-22.81%
|109.96%
|89.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|36.42%
|65.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.60%
|77.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMIX % Rank
|Technology
|19.17%
|0.00%
|49.82%
|29.27%
|Financial Services
|14.84%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|45.73%
|Healthcare
|13.14%
|0.00%
|35.04%
|29.88%
|Industrials
|11.20%
|0.11%
|36.53%
|33.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.95%
|0.00%
|41.68%
|39.84%
|Consumer Defense
|7.65%
|0.00%
|29.82%
|43.90%
|Communication Services
|7.01%
|0.00%
|30.93%
|31.50%
|Basic Materials
|4.77%
|0.00%
|20.99%
|56.10%
|Energy
|4.54%
|0.00%
|39.28%
|60.98%
|Real Estate
|3.79%
|0.00%
|88.16%
|59.15%
|Utilities
|2.93%
|0.00%
|35.70%
|61.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMIX % Rank
|US
|26.51%
|-11.94%
|91.74%
|68.07%
|Non US
|14.32%
|-4.88%
|60.39%
|85.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.75%
|0.46%
|100.00%
|5.02%
|Government
|0.23%
|0.00%
|77.32%
|80.32%
|Derivative
|0.02%
|0.00%
|50.22%
|48.39%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.11%
|70.88%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.50%
|90.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.52%
|37.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMIX % Rank
|US
|0.11%
|-37.39%
|93.63%
|86.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.97%
|88.96%
|REMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.16%
|0.01%
|22.80%
|3.30%
|Management Fee
|1.24%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|97.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|REMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|REMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|464.61%
|12.87%
|REMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|6.30%
|7.48%
|REMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|REMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-2.33%
|7.22%
|95.88%
|REMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Eric Crittenden became Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of Standpoint Asset Management, LLC in August 2019. He was Co-CIO and Co-Portfolio Manager for Longboard Asset Management from August 2011 to August 2018, and the Director of Research for Blackstar Funds from May 2003 to August 2011. Eric was a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager for a Kansas-based family office and an Arizona-based hedge fund from November 1999 to May 2003. He graduated summa cum laude from Wichita State University in 1999 with a BBA in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Shawn Serikov became Chief Technology Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser in August 2019. Prior to that, Shawn was a Computer Systems Analyst at Longboard Asset Management from July 2015 to February 2019, and a Senior Software Developer and Product Manager at INTL FC Stone LLC from May 2011 to June 2015. Before that, Shawn was a Business Analyst for SAS Institute (Canada) from May 2008 to April 2011, a Senior Analyst at National Bank of Canada from September 2006 to September 2007, and the Senior Risk Analyst, Risk Analyst, and Corporate Strategy Analyst at Westar Energy from December 1999 to March 2006. He graduated summa cum laude from Wichita State University in 1999 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with a major in Finance and a minor in Economics. He also holds a Master of Finance degree from University of Toronto.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|29.27
|6.26
|8.25
