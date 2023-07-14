Home
Trending ETFs

REMGX (Mutual Fund)

REMGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$459 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

REMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Sophus Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Reynal

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of emerging market companies, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, or other securities convertible into common stock.The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening in seeking to identify companies that it believes can sustain above-average earnings growth relative to their peers. Valuation is an integral part of the process. Fundamental, bottom-up research focuses on companies that rank highly within the Adviser’s quantitative screen, with particular emphasis placed on a company’s earnings growth, business strategy, value creation, competitive position, management quality, market position, and political and economic backdrop. The Adviser monitors market and sovereign risk as part of the overall investment process.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the financials and information technology sector.As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.
Read More

REMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -11.0% 30.2% 32.91%
1 Yr 7.0% -12.7% 29.2% 67.05%
3 Yr -2.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 62.40%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 81.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 84.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 60.66%
2021 -4.7% -18.2% 13.6% 67.96%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.01%
2019 5.1% -4.4% 9.2% 27.64%
2018 -5.2% -7.2% 7.0% 93.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -30.3% 30.2% 31.46%
1 Yr 7.0% -48.9% 29.2% 62.01%
3 Yr -2.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 62.73%
5 Yr -3.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 80.82%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 82.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 60.66%
2021 -4.7% -18.2% 13.6% 67.96%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.01%
2019 5.1% -4.4% 9.2% 27.64%
2018 -5.2% -7.2% 7.0% 94.46%

NAV & Total Return History

REMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REMGX Category Low Category High REMGX % Rank
Net Assets 459 M 717 K 102 B 48.99%
Number of Holdings 118 10 6734 43.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 131 M 340 K 19.3 B 51.46%
Weighting of Top 10 27.46% 2.8% 71.7% 71.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 7.93%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REMGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.90% 110.97% 5.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 77.64%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 74.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 73.76%
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% 93.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 77.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REMGX % Rank
Technology 		24.33% 0.00% 47.50% 37.52%
Financial Services 		23.05% 0.00% 48.86% 40.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.37% 0.00% 48.94% 56.85%
Basic Materials 		10.24% 0.00% 30.03% 25.48%
Communication Services 		8.99% 0.00% 39.29% 49.94%
Industrials 		5.94% 0.00% 43.53% 51.73%
Consumer Defense 		4.78% 0.00% 28.13% 75.16%
Healthcare 		4.10% 0.00% 93.26% 44.43%
Energy 		4.03% 0.00% 24.80% 53.01%
Real Estate 		2.27% 0.00% 17.15% 30.99%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 39.12% 60.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REMGX % Rank
Non US 		99.16% -4.71% 112.57% 14.61%
US 		0.84% -1.60% 104.72% 47.52%

REMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

REMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.77% 0.03% 41.06% 7.26%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 80.51%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

REMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 80.52%

Trading Fees

REMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.00% 0.00% 190.00% 82.26%

REMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REMGX Category Low Category High REMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 12.61% 89.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REMGX Category Low Category High REMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -1.98% 17.62% 81.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

REMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Reynal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2013

9.25

9.3%

Michael Reynal is Chief Investment Officer of Sophus Capital and a portfolio manager of Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap mandates. Mr. Reynal began his investment career in 1991 managing equity investments in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Balkans and other regions. Most recently he was a portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors, where he led the emerging markets team. He also oversaw diversified emerging markets portfolios and specialized regional Asian equity strategies.

Maria Freund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

