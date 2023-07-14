Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$459 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 2.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 85.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|REMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|32.91%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|67.05%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|62.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|81.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|84.91%
* Annualized
|REMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|459 M
|717 K
|102 B
|48.99%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|10
|6734
|43.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|131 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|51.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.46%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|71.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|5.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|77.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|74.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|73.76%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|93.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|77.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.33%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|37.52%
|Financial Services
|23.05%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|40.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|56.85%
|Basic Materials
|10.24%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|25.48%
|Communication Services
|8.99%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|49.94%
|Industrials
|5.94%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|51.73%
|Consumer Defense
|4.78%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|75.16%
|Healthcare
|4.10%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|44.43%
|Energy
|4.03%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|53.01%
|Real Estate
|2.27%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|30.99%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|60.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REMGX % Rank
|Non US
|99.16%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|14.61%
|US
|0.84%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|47.52%
|REMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.77%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|7.26%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|80.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|REMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|80.52%
|REMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|82.26%
|REMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.59%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|89.38%
|REMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|REMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|81.93%
|REMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2013
9.25
9.3%
Michael Reynal is Chief Investment Officer of Sophus Capital and a portfolio manager of Emerging Markets and Emerging Markets Small Cap mandates. Mr. Reynal began his investment career in 1991 managing equity investments in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Balkans and other regions. Most recently he was a portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors, where he led the emerging markets team. He also oversaw diversified emerging markets portfolios and specialized regional Asian equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
