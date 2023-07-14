The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in securities of emerging market companies, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, or other securities convertible into common stock.

The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening in seeking to identify companies that it believes can sustain above-average earnings growth relative to their peers. Valuation is an integral part of the process. Fundamental, bottom-up research focuses on companies that rank highly within the Adviser’s quantitative screen, with particular emphasis placed on a company’s earnings growth, business strategy, value creation, competitive position, management quality, market position, and political and economic backdrop. The Adviser monitors market and sovereign risk as part of the overall investment process.

The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.

The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or similar investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the financials and information technology sector.

As a result of its investment strategy, the Fund may experience annual portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.