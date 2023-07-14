Home
FundX Conservative Upgrader Fund

mutual fund
RELAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.8 -0.07 -0.19%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
No Load (RELAX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$74.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RELAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FundX Conservative Upgrader Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fund X
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    1975878
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean McKeon

Fund Description

The Conservative Fund is a fund-of-funds and as such invests primarily in no-load and load-waived mutual funds, including ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds, in turn, invest primarily in individual securities such as common stocks and corporate or government bonds.
Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying Funds that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying Fund when it believes that the Underlying Fund is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying Fund is judged more attractive than a current holding. Upgrading
When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying Funds into five risk/return categories:
1Sector Equity Underlying Funds
2Aggressive Equity Underlying Funds
3Core Equity Underlying Funds
4Total Return Underlying Funds
5Bond Underlying Funds
Under normal market conditions, the Conservative Fund may invest in Core Equity Underlying Funds, which generally invest in diversified
portfolios of equity securities of well-established U.S. and foreign companies with a wide range of market capitalizations. Core Equity Underlying Funds may also invest in fixed income securities. Core Equity Underlying Funds allow the Fund to participate in broad stock market leadership trends, such as the rotation between growth and value stocks, large- and small-cap stocks, and international and domestic stocks. The Conservative Fund may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying Funds that invest in domestic, international and global securities.
The Conservative Fund may also invest in Total Return and Bond Underlying Funds which are less aggressive. Total Return Underlying Funds may employ a wide variety of investment strategies, including blending equity securities with fixed income instruments, and techniques designed to provide steady returns with dampened volatility, such as market neutral, long/short, and arbitrage strategies. Because Total Return Underlying Funds are not fully invested in bonds, these funds typically have less credit and interest-rate risk. Bond Underlying Funds invest in fixed income securities of varying maturity, credit quality (including high-yield securities, or “junk bonds”) and regional exposure. The Fund attempts to take advantage of bond market leadership trends by targeting those areas of the bond market that are excelling in the current market environment. The Conservative Fund aims to control downside risk by limiting exposure to more volatile areas of the bond market. Investments in Total Return and Bond Underlying Funds are intended to reduce the risk and potential volatility of the Core Equity Underlying Funds, although there can be no assurance that Bond Underlying Funds will be able to moderate risk in this manner. Bond Underlying Funds attempt to cushion stock market volatility.
See “More about the Funds’ Investment Objectives, Strategies and Risks – The Advisor’s Process for Classifying the Underlying Funds” for more information on this system.
RELAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -12.3% 53.7% 83.88%
1 Yr 1.4% -18.8% 40.4% 50.00%
3 Yr -2.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 72.69%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.4% 10.2% 68.30%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% 14.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -48.5% 15.7% 92.12%
2021 4.6% -10.0% 21.8% 22.50%
2020 2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 36.00%
2019 3.1% -2.2% 6.5% 34.25%
2018 -2.2% -6.8% 0.3% 59.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -23.0% 53.7% 61.16%
1 Yr 1.4% -18.8% 40.4% 48.35%
3 Yr -2.7%* -18.4% 16.1% 71.98%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.4% 10.2% 72.43%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% 13.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -48.5% 15.7% 31.12%
2021 -4.2% -10.0% 21.8% 89.58%
2020 2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 36.00%
2019 3.1% -2.2% 6.5% 34.25%
2018 -2.2% -6.8% 0.3% 73.66%

NAV & Total Return History

RELAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RELAX Category Low Category High RELAX % Rank
Net Assets 74.9 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 68.31%
Number of Holdings 27 2 3255 60.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 70.78%
Weighting of Top 10 58.44% 22.2% 100.0% 69.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Real Estate Income 8.94%
  2. Vanguard Market Neutral Inv 7.09%
  3. PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strat Instl 6.24%
  4. Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Y 6.05%
  5. Gabelli ABC Advisor 6.03%
  6. PIMCO RAE Fundamental AdvantagePLUS Inst 5.97%
  7. Permanent Portfolio Permanent I 5.42%
  8. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation I 5.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RELAX % Rank
Stocks 		44.71% 0.00% 238.38% 50.62%
Bonds 		27.40% 0.00% 106.59% 52.67%
Cash 		20.29% -65.52% 88.88% 32.92%
Other 		4.85% -72.87% 73.78% 33.74%
Preferred Stocks 		2.00% 0.00% 6.21% 5.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.76% 0.00% 8.92% 22.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RELAX % Rank
Financial Services 		14.05% 0.00% 98.22% 30.10%
Technology 		11.99% 0.00% 85.77% 65.53%
Healthcare 		10.96% 0.00% 38.63% 56.80%
Industrials 		10.57% 0.00% 23.85% 31.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.61% 0.00% 25.83% 42.72%
Real Estate 		9.46% 0.00% 99.45% 22.33%
Consumer Defense 		8.34% 0.00% 37.51% 32.04%
Utilities 		8.10% 0.00% 91.12% 14.08%
Energy 		7.23% 0.00% 60.89% 33.98%
Basic Materials 		5.00% 0.00% 56.73% 34.47%
Communication Services 		4.69% 0.00% 21.61% 60.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RELAX % Rank
US 		42.07% -1.19% 235.84% 33.33%
Non US 		2.64% -6.82% 98.11% 55.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RELAX % Rank
Government 		47.00% 0.00% 99.78% 28.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.74% -72.56% 100.00% 65.43%
Corporate 		12.06% 0.00% 98.28% 31.28%
Derivative 		9.74% 0.00% 71.81% 15.64%
Securitized 		8.43% 0.00% 52.99% 13.99%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 19.13% 29.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RELAX % Rank
US 		22.41% -17.22% 99.80% 44.44%
Non US 		4.99% -2.67% 63.37% 44.03%

RELAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.21% 4.40% 57.14%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 65.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 36.90%

Sales Fees

RELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 1.75% 441.00% 44.90%

RELAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RELAX Category Low Category High RELAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 43.31% 46.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RELAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RELAX Category Low Category High RELAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -2.01% 13.72% 68.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RELAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RELAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean McKeon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

McKeon is principal and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1990.

Martin DeVault

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

Martin DeVault is Principal and Portfolio Manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1992.

Janet Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2002

19.93

19.9%

Janet Brown is a president and portfolio manager with FundX Investment Group, LLC since 1978.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

