The Conservative Fund is a fund-of-funds and as such invests primarily in no-load and load-waived mutual funds, including ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds, in turn, invest primarily in individual securities such as common stocks and corporate or government bonds.

Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying Funds that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying Fund when it believes that the Underlying Fund is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying Fund is judged more attractive than a current holding. Upgrading When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying Funds into five risk/return categories: 1 Sector Equity Underlying Funds 2 Aggressive Equity Underlying Funds 3 Core Equity Underlying Funds 4 Total Return Underlying Funds 5 Bond Underlying Funds Under normal market conditions, the Conservative Fund may invest in Core Equity Underlying Funds, which generally invest in diversified portfolios of equity securities of well-established U.S. and foreign companies with a wide range of market capitalizations. Core Equity Underlying Funds may also invest in fixed income securities. Core Equity Underlying Funds allow the Fund to participate in broad stock market leadership trends, such as the rotation between growth and value stocks, large- and small-cap stocks, and international and domestic stocks. The Conservative Fund may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying Funds that invest in domestic, international and global securities.

The Conservative Fund may also invest in Total Return and Bond Underlying Funds which are less aggressive. Total Return Underlying Funds may employ a wide variety of investment strategies, including blending equity securities with fixed income instruments, and techniques designed to provide steady returns with dampened volatility, such as market neutral, long/short, and arbitrage strategies. Because Total Return Underlying Funds are not fully invested in bonds, these funds typically have less credit and interest-rate risk. Bond Underlying Funds invest in fixed income securities of varying maturity, credit quality (including high-yield securities, or “junk bonds”) and regional exposure. The Fund attempts to take advantage of bond market leadership trends by targeting those areas of the bond market that are excelling in the current market environment. The Conservative Fund aims to control downside risk by limiting exposure to more volatile areas of the bond market. Investments in Total Return and Bond Underlying Funds are intended to reduce the risk and potential volatility of the Core Equity Underlying Funds, although there can be no assurance that Bond Underlying Funds will be able to moderate risk in this manner. Bond Underlying Funds attempt to cushion stock market volatility.

See “More about the Funds’ Investment Objectives, Strategies and Risks – The Advisor’s Process for Classifying the Underlying Funds” for more information on this system.