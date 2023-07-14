Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$46.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.1%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.94%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|REIZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|2.07%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|1.04%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|0.53%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|8.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|REIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.4 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|88.42%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|5
|739
|99.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.7 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|80.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.12%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|5.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIZX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.97%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|94.87%
|Cash
|6.03%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|3.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|9.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|62.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|6.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|8.72%
|REIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|34.90%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|91.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|REIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|REIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.94%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|41.94%
|REIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.82%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|4.62%
|REIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|REIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|64.92%
|REIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2014
8.07
8.1%
Mr. Velleley is Portfolio Manager of Third Avenue’s International Real Estate Value Fund, which he has led since the fund’s inception in May 2014. In November 2020 Mr Velleley joined Third Avenue, along with the fund’s transfer from REMS Group, where he was Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Velleley has more than 20 years of experience in global real estate analysis, and prior to joining REMS he was a Director at Citi Global Markets where his role included covering US retail and healthcare REITs, and coordinating products for Citi’s global listed real estate research. At Citi, Mr. Velleley was previously the Head of Australian Property Research. Prior to that, he was a Manager in Real Estate Corporate Finance for a top 4 accounting firm. Mr. Velleley is a CFA Charterholder and graduated from The University of Melbourne with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and from RMIT University with a Bachelor of Business degree.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
