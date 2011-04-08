Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.72 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.1%
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies. The Portfolio has a concentrated portfolio of investments, typically investing in 20 to 30 securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.
The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily by investing in companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued and whose valuations will benefit from potential company-specific catalysts identified by the Investment Manager. For example, the Investment Manager may seek to invest in companies engaging in activities that the Investment Manager believes will improve the companies’ fundamentals, resolve circumstances that may be negatively affecting valuation and/or improve market and investor perceptions of the companies. The Investment Manager divides these catalysts into three main categories: self-help, positive changes in capital allocation and business simplifications.
·Self-Help – Many companies undertake self-directed initiatives intended to drive improvement in fundamentals regardless of macroeconomic conditions. These initiatives may range from large-scale corporate restructurings to smaller-scale cost-cutting programs. In many cases, new corporate management teams, changes to the board of directors and/or shifts in a company’s ownership structure are the impetus for self-help plans.
·Positive Changes in Capital Allocation – The Investment Manager believes companies seeking to address inefficient balance sheets often offer opportunities to add value to shareholders. The Portfolio seeks to invest in companies undertaking special capital returns, deleveraging programs and/or value-enhancing reinvestment or mergers and acquisitions. In-depth analysis of balance sheet and cash flow potential, as well as interviews with corporate management teams, helps the Investment Manager identify potential positive capital allocation change opportunities before they are reflected in equity prices.
·Business Simplifications – The simplification of organizational and ownership structures often enables corporate management to increase returns through more effective resource allocation and less operational distraction. Furthermore, monetization of hidden value within a company may occur as a result of asset sales, spin-offs or wind-downs.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum. At times, the Portfolio may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.
The Investment Manager may seek to hedge some or all foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, but the Investment Manager may determine not to hedge some or all of the Portfolio’s foreign currency exposure from time-to-time or at any time.
The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.
|Period
|REIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|REIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.72 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|33
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.2 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIVX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIVX % Rank
|Non US
|93.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|US
|6.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|REIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|REIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
