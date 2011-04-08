The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies. The Portfolio has a concentrated portfolio of investments, typically investing in 20 to 30 securities of non-US companies, including those whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.

The Investment Manager seeks to realize the Portfolio’s investment objective primarily by investing in companies that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued and whose valuations will benefit from potential company-specific catalysts identified by the Investment Manager. For example, the Investment Manager may seek to invest in companies engaging in activities that the Investment Manager believes will improve the companies’ fundamentals, resolve circumstances that may be negatively affecting valuation and/or improve market and investor perceptions of the companies. The Investment Manager divides these catalysts into three main categories: self-help, positive changes in capital allocation and business simplifications.

·Self-Help – Many companies undertake self-directed initiatives intended to drive improvement in fundamentals regardless of macroeconomic conditions. These initiatives may range from large-scale corporate restructurings to smaller-scale cost-cutting programs. In many cases, new corporate management teams, changes to the board of directors and/or shifts in a company’s ownership structure are the impetus for self-help plans.

·Positive Changes in Capital Allocation – The Investment Manager believes companies seeking to address inefficient balance sheets often offer opportunities to add value to shareholders. The Portfolio seeks to invest in companies undertaking special capital returns, deleveraging programs and/or value-enhancing reinvestment or mergers and acquisitions. In-depth analysis of balance sheet and cash flow potential, as well as interviews with corporate management teams, helps the Investment Manager identify potential positive capital allocation change opportunities before they are reflected in equity prices.

·Business Simplifications – The simplification of organizational and ownership structures often enables corporate management to increase returns through more effective resource allocation and less operational distraction. Furthermore, monetization of hidden value within a company may occur as a result of asset sales, spin-offs or wind-downs.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies across the capitalization spectrum. At times, the Portfolio may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.

The Investment Manager may seek to hedge some or all foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, but the Investment Manager may determine not to hedge some or all of the Portfolio’s foreign currency exposure from time-to-time or at any time.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.