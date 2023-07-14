Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, and warrants, of publicly traded companies participating in the real estate sector, such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s sub-advisor, Chilton Capital Management LLC (“Chilton” or the “Sub-Advisor”), considers a company to be participating in the real estate sector if, at the time of investment, the company (i) derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from the ownership, construction, development, financing, management, renting, leasing or sale of, or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in commercial, industrial or residential real estate. The Sub-Advisor considers a company to be publicly traded if the company’s equity securities are traded on a stock exchange or an over-the-counter market.

While the number of its holdings may vary based upon market conditions and other factors, the Fund intends to invest in a focused portfolio of approximately 25 to 35 investments in REITs and other companies participating in the real estate sector, diversified by property type, geographic location and issuer strategy, in an attempt to maximize projected risk-adjusted returns. The Fund’s portfolio companies may be of any size market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund’s strategy is long-only. The Fund’s portfolio will be allocated across three sub-strategies:

Strategy Definition Approximate Range Core Companies with superior balance sheets, established track records, and moderate growth 40-70% Value-Add Companies with moderate operating leverage, established track records, and high growth, both internal and external 20-50% Opportunistic Companies with high operating leverage, unproven or shorter track re-cords, and high growth, both internal and external 0-25%

The Sub-Advisor’s research process of each investment opportunity begins with fundamental, bottom-up analysis of the security. The process includes estimations of net asset value, review and projections of earnings (“funds from operations” for REITs), balance sheet analyses, and company specific ratio comparisons by type of property, geographic location and peer group. Qualitative factors are also evaluated by the Sub-Advisor and include, as applicable, property visits, REIT management meetings, tenant credit quality, and tenant diversification.

The Sub-Advisor will generally sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding when, in the Sub-Advisor’s opinion, the investment hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or the Sub-Advisor identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, including investments in such companies in the form of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”).

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities with maturities typically between one year and ten years, which may include debt securities that are rated below investment grade, or unrated securities that the Sub-Advisor determines to be of comparable credit quality.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

A majority of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equity REITs. REITs are publicly traded corporations or trusts that own interests in residential or commercial real estate and land or in real estate related loans or other interests. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive their income primarily from rents and capital gains or real estate appreciation. REIT property types include apartments, regional malls, shopping centers, lodging, office, industrial, self-storage, data centers, and a variety of health care related facilities. A REIT in the United States is generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as it meets certain tax related requirements, including the requirement that it distribute substantially all of its taxable income to its shareholders (other than net capital gains for each taxable year).