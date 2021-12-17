Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SUMMARY SECTION

mutual fund
REIDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BDKDX) Primary (REIDX) (ROBDX) (RBNDX) (EMWIX) (KGROX) (KVALX) (OPTCX)
REIDX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BDKDX) Primary (REIDX) (ROBDX) (RBNDX) (EMWIX) (KGROX) (KVALX) (OPTCX)
REIDX (Mutual Fund)

SUMMARY SECTION

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(BDKDX) Primary (REIDX) (ROBDX) (RBNDX) (EMWIX) (KGROX) (KVALX) (OPTCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION

REIDX | Fund

-

$27 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$27 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION

REIDX | Fund

-

$27 M

0.00%

0.02%

REIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, and warrants, of publicly traded companies participating in the real estate sector, such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s sub-advisor, Chilton Capital Management LLC (“Chilton” or the “Sub-Advisor”), considers a company to be participating in the real estate sector if, at the time of investment, the company (i) derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from the ownership, construction, development, financing, management, renting, leasing or sale of, or (ii) has at least 50% of its assets invested in commercial, industrial or residential real estate. The Sub-Advisor considers a company to be publicly traded if the company’s equity securities are traded on a stock exchange or an over-the-counter market.

While the number of its holdings may vary based upon market conditions and other factors, the Fund intends to invest in a focused portfolio of approximately 25 to 35 investments in REITs and other companies participating in the real estate sector, diversified by property type, geographic location and issuer strategy, in an attempt to maximize projected risk-adjusted returns. The Fund’s portfolio companies may be of any size market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund’s strategy is long-only. The Fund’s portfolio will be allocated across three sub-strategies:

Strategy Definition Approximate Range
Core Companies with superior balance sheets, established track records, and moderate growth 40-70%
Value-Add Companies with moderate operating leverage, established track records, and high growth, both internal and external 20-50%
Opportunistic Companies with high operating leverage, unproven or shorter track re-cords, and high growth, both internal and external 0-25%

The Sub-Advisor’s research process of each investment opportunity begins with fundamental, bottom-up analysis of the security. The process includes estimations of net asset value, review and projections of earnings (“funds from operations” for REITs), balance sheet analyses, and company specific ratio comparisons by type of property, geographic location and peer group. Qualitative factors are also evaluated by the Sub-Advisor and include, as applicable, property visits, REIT management meetings, tenant credit quality, and tenant diversification.

The Sub-Advisor will generally sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding when, in the Sub-Advisor’s opinion, the investment hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or the Sub-Advisor identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, including investments in such companies in the form of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depository Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”).

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities with maturities typically between one year and ten years, which may include debt securities that are rated below investment grade, or unrated securities that the Sub-Advisor determines to be of comparable credit quality.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

A majority of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equity REITs. REITs are publicly traded corporations or trusts that own interests in residential or commercial real estate and land or in real estate related loans or other interests. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive their income primarily from rents and capital gains or real estate appreciation. REIT property types include apartments, regional malls, shopping centers, lodging, office, industrial, self-storage, data centers, and a variety of health care related facilities. A REIT in the United States is generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as it meets certain tax related requirements, including the requirement that it distribute substantially all of its taxable income to its shareholders (other than net capital gains for each taxable year).

Read More

REIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

REIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REIDX Category Low Category High REIDX % Rank
Net Assets 27 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 25 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 15.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 58.32% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.34%
  2. Crown Castle Inc 8.28%
  3. Welltower Inc 6.06%
  4. SBA Communications Corp 5.81%
  5. Ventas Inc 5.50%
  6. AvalonBay Communities Inc 5.38%
  7. Invitation Homes Inc 5.37%
  8. Public Storage 4.98%
  9. Equinix Inc 4.36%
  10. Sun Communities Inc 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REIDX % Rank
Cash 		1.28% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

REIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

REIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

REIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

REIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

REIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REIDX Category Low Category High REIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REIDX Category Low Category High REIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

REIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×