The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a high-conviction global equity portfolio of companies the Adviser believes have the potential to contribute solutions to the world’s major social and environmental challenges. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes satisfy its criteria for positive social or environmental impact. The Adviser currently measures this impact by applying the Regnan Taxonomy, as described below, and a proprietary impact assessment based upon objective criteria, including the measurement of the activities that currently constitute, or that the Adviser expects over the long term will constitute, a significant portion (i.e., at least 30%) of a company’s business (using metrics that may include, without limitation, any of the following: revenues, earnings, capital expenditures, research and development investment, or book value). The Fund gains exposure to equity securities either directly or indirectly, including through equity-linked instruments such as participatory notes or index exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and may invest in preferred stocks.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in companies located in countries other than the U.S., including developing, frontier market or emerging market countries. Notwithstanding the previous sentence, the Fund may invest a percentage lower than 40% in such non-U.S. securities if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark (currently the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index) drops below 45%, in which case the Fund’s minimum level for investments in non-U.S. securities must remain within 5% of the benchmark’s weighting (e.g. if the weighting of non-U.S. securities in the Fund’s performance benchmark is 38%, the minimum level for investing in non-U.S. securities for the Fund would be 33%). Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest in between 10 and 25 different countries, and may invest in companies of any size (including small- and mid-capitalization) as well as in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). While the Adviser’s high-conviction investment approach may result in the Fund having significant exposure to one or a handful of economic sectors, the Fund will not concentrate its investments in any particular industry.

The Fund’s investment strategy is built on the belief that companies on a mission to solve the challenges increasingly faced by the environment and society are well-positioned for growth in the future, particularly where the need for a solution to a particular challenge remains largely unmet. The Adviser believes that these underserved environmental and societal needs will result in demand for a product or service that is scarcely available, so

companies that are able to fulfill these needs should therefore be rewarded with revenue growth over time, as the size of the market into which they sell their core products or services grows. The Adviser believes that this is particularly true if a company’s solution uses a degree of technological ingenuity or a differentiated approach. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies that sell products or services that are at the early stages of their adoption, as the economic value of such products and services tends, in the Adviser’s view, to be underestimated by the market.

For purposes of establishing the Fund’s investment universe, the Adviser employs a proprietary research framework, referred to as the Regnan Taxonomy, which is designed to ensure that the Fund gains exposure to truly mission-driven companies that are able to drive additional positive impacts through the sale of an innovative solution to a particular environmental or social problem. In identifying investment opportunities, the Regnan Taxonomy seeks to: (i) understand and identify the underlying environmental and social problems which need to be addressed; (ii) identify the products and services that contribute to finding solutions to these problems; and (iii) identify suitable companies that are selling these products and services. In identifying the underlying environmental and social problems to be addressed, the Regnan Taxonomy draws on the targets that underlie the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (the “UN SDGs”). The UN SDGs may change over time, and the Regnan Taxonomy may also incorporate other goals linked to sustainability frameworks as determined by the Adviser.

Once the investment universe is established, the Adviser undertakes qualitative analyses of potential candidates, including a fundamental business analysis and an extensive impact assessment that seeks to evaluate companies’ potential to drive a positive impact in the future. Following the impact assessment, the Adviser then undertakes a comprehensive value analysis and a risk assessment. The value analysis looks at the value that each holding is expected to generate and whether the value is distributed equitably to all stakeholders. The risk assessment seeks to identify the key risks that could potentially derail the company, what kinds and levels of risks are acceptable, how the risks can be monitored, and whether the company could be encouraged to address the risks through engagement.

The intended outcome of the Adviser’s investment process is a portfolio that will typically consist of between 25 and 50 companies. The Fund selects companies without regard to its performance benchmark and expects to depart significantly from the holdings and weightings in that benchmark. The Adviser adds issuers to the Fund’s portfolio typically with the intention of holding the securities for longer periods (typically at least 5 years), which is expected to result in a relatively low portfolio turnover rate that aligns with the Fund’s long-term investment outlook.

The Fund may also enter into derivatives transactions and various other hedging assets that the Adviser believes will reduce the overall volatility of the Fund, protect capital in certain market environments, and reduce certain risk exposures.