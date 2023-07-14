Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Dividend Value Fund

RDVIX | Fund

$6.25

$62.4 M

1.92%

$0.12

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$62.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Dividend Value Fund

RDVIX | Fund

$6.25

$62.4 M

1.92%

$0.12

1.21%

RDVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Dividend Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Royce

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in dividend-paying securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Royce bases this assessment chiefly on strong balance sheets and other indicators of financial strength. Royce also considers companies that it believes are well managed and/or have strong business prospects, as well as the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that produce dividend income to the Fund, under normal circumstances. In addition, at least 65% will be issued by companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RDVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -23.7% 31.6% 13.03%
1 Yr 24.5% -41.1% 28.9% 1.00%
3 Yr 5.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 54.40%
5 Yr -3.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 81.32%
10 Yr -3.0%* -10.0% 11.3% 86.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -52.6% 20.1% 18.53%
2021 2.3% -25.0% 15.1% 75.19%
2020 -0.5% -2.9% 196.6% 93.03%
2019 2.8% -2.6% 8.3% 90.14%
2018 -6.0% -11.1% 0.0% 89.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -27.0% 31.6% 11.78%
1 Yr 24.5% -41.1% 48.6% 1.00%
3 Yr 5.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 54.23%
5 Yr -3.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 85.17%
10 Yr -3.0%* -9.0% 12.9% 97.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -52.6% 20.1% 18.53%
2021 2.3% -25.0% 15.1% 75.19%
2020 -0.5% -2.9% 196.6% 93.03%
2019 2.8% -2.6% 8.3% 90.14%
2018 -6.0% -11.1% 0.0% 95.01%

NAV & Total Return History

RDVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RDVIX Category Low Category High RDVIX % Rank
Net Assets 62.4 M 481 K 145 B 79.80%
Number of Holdings 48 1 2445 76.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.2 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 68.91%
Weighting of Top 10 40.64% 2.9% 100.0% 19.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KBR Inc 5.09%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 4.62%
  3. The Carlyle Group Inc 4.28%
  4. Sprott Inc 4.25%
  5. Heico Corp Class A 4.24%
  6. Franco-Nevada Corp 4.21%
  7. Lindsay Corp 3.93%
  8. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 3.92%
  9. FLIR Systems Inc 3.84%
  10. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC 3.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.62% 0.00% 100.57% 89.80%
Cash 		6.38% -2.51% 100.00% 7.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 27.61%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 25.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 26.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 25.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVIX % Rank
Industrials 		44.93% 0.00% 45.89% 1.25%
Financial Services 		30.38% 0.00% 46.10% 1.25%
Basic Materials 		11.54% 0.00% 26.18% 2.99%
Healthcare 		7.46% 0.00% 47.15% 86.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.60% 2.49% 46.48% 98.75%
Technology 		1.75% 0.00% 40.65% 97.76%
Energy 		1.34% 0.00% 58.13% 84.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 88.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 92.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 90.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 97.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVIX % Rank
US 		67.42% 0.00% 100.04% 99.25%
Non US 		26.20% 0.00% 27.19% 1.99%

RDVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.03% 33.98% 35.79%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 87.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

RDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 88.46%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RDVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 321.00% 1.13%

RDVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RDVIX Category Low Category High RDVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 3.08% 29.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RDVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RDVIX Category Low Category High RDVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -2.06% 3.38% 29.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RDVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RDVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Royce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2004

18.09

18.1%

Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

