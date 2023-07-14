Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in dividend-paying securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Royce bases this assessment chiefly on strong balance sheets and other indicators of financial strength. Royce also considers companies that it believes are well managed and/or have strong business prospects, as well as the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that produce dividend income to the Fund, under normal circumstances. In addition, at least 65% will be issued by companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.