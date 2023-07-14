Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
24.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$62.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.6%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in dividend-paying securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Royce bases this assessment chiefly on strong balance sheets and other indicators of financial strength. Royce also considers companies that it believes are well managed and/or have strong business prospects, as well as the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that produce dividend income to the Fund, under normal circumstances. In addition, at least 65% will be issued by companies with stock market capitalizations up to $15 billion at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|13.03%
|1 Yr
|24.5%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|1.00%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|54.40%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|81.32%
|10 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|86.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|RDVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|18.53%
|2021
|2.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|75.19%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|93.03%
|2019
|2.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|90.14%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|89.74%
|RDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|62.4 M
|481 K
|145 B
|79.80%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|1
|2445
|76.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.2 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|68.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.64%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|19.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.62%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|89.80%
|Cash
|6.38%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|7.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|27.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|25.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|26.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|25.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDVIX % Rank
|Industrials
|44.93%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|1.25%
|Financial Services
|30.38%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|1.25%
|Basic Materials
|11.54%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|2.99%
|Healthcare
|7.46%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|86.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.60%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|98.75%
|Technology
|1.75%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|97.76%
|Energy
|1.34%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|84.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|88.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|92.77%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|90.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|97.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDVIX % Rank
|US
|67.42%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|99.25%
|Non US
|26.20%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|1.99%
|RDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|35.79%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|87.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|RDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|88.46%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RDVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|1.13%
|RDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.92%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|29.28%
|RDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.76%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|29.07%
|RDVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.915
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2004
18.09
18.1%
Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
