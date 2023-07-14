Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.5%
1 yr return
-12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$151 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.5%
Expense Ratio 3.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund provides exposure to major global asset classes including equity indexes, fixed income indexes, interest rates, commodities and currencies. The Fund gains exposure to these asset classes by investing directly or indirectly through its Subsidiary (as described below) in futures contracts. Investments by the Fund may be made in domestic and foreign markets, including emerging markets. The Fund will also hold a large portion of its assets in cash, money market mutual funds, U.S. Treasury Securities, and other cash equivalents, some or all of which will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long-term.
The Fund’s trading advisor, ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Trading Advisor”), uses a proprietary methodology to create a portfolio of securities with exposures to a number of characteristics such as, but not limited to: total-return momentum, trends, seasonal patterns, carry measures, mean reversion and others, while simultaneously maximizing diversification based on changing estimates of volatility and correlations across global asset classes. The Fund will take long or short positions in asset classes such as equity index and fixed income asset classes, commodities, currencies, volatility indexes and other alternative asset classes. A premise of the Trading Advisor’s methodology is that return, volatility and correlation are more effectively estimated by observing past returns over horizons of one year or less, rather than using long-term averages. As a result, Fund holdings and weights are regularly adjusted in response to material changes in world markets.
The Trading Advisor’s investment models determine asset allocations based on multi-factor quantitative market information and account for the opportunity to reduce portfolio volatility through diversification. The investment models analyze these factors over a broad time spectrum which may range from several days to multiple years. The Trading Advisor analyzes a number of additional factors in determining how the asset classes are allocated in the portfolio including, but not limited to: intermediate-term profitability of an asset class or market, liquidity of a particular market, desired diversification among markets and asset classes, transaction costs, exchange regulations and depth of market. The allocations are reviewed daily, although changes may occur less frequently.
Target Volatility: The Fund is actively managed to target a 12% annualized volatility, although there is no guarantee that the objective can be met in all market conditions. Volatility is a statistical measure of the magnitude of changes in the Fund’s returns without regard to the direction of the returns. The Fund’s actual volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower than the target level depending on market conditions, and therefore the Fund’s risk exposure may be materially higher or lower than the level targeted by the Trading Advisor’s investment models. As portfolio weights, and estimates of volatility and correlations change through time, the Fund’s gross exposure to underlying assets will be increased and decreased in order to maintain its target level of portfolio volatility. During periods of extremely high volatility and high correlations the Fund may have lower exposure to underlying assets to maintain the target level of portfolio volatility. Conversely, during periods of low volatility and low correlations the Fund may require greater exposure to underlying assets to maintain its target level of portfolio volatility.
There is no guarantee that the Fund will successfully achieve or maintain the target volatility level. The Fund’s target volatility level is not a total return performance target – the Fund does not expect, nor does it represent, that its total return performance will be within any specified range. It is possible that the Fund could achieve its target volatility level while having negative performance returns. Also, efforts to achieve and maintain a target volatility level can be expected to limit the Fund’s gains in rising markets, may expose the Fund to costs to which it would otherwise not have been exposed and, if unsuccessful, may result in substantial losses.
Investments in Subsidiary – The Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodities and other futures contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary is RDMF Fund Limited, a Cayman Islands company. The Subsidiary is advised by the Fund’s Advisor, sub-advised by ReSolve Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-advisor, and advised by the Fund’s Trading Advisor.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
|Period
|RDMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.5%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|33.33%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|79.64%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|77.51%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|6.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|RDMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.3%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|64.81%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|73.39%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|80.89%
|2019
|0.5%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|66.34%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|RDMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|151 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|65.68%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|4
|4478
|83.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|86.7 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|46.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.54%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|12.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDMCX % Rank
|Cash
|86.74%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|4.59%
|Other
|13.26%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|23.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|96.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|76.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|85.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|89.05%
|RDMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|69.26%
|RDMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RDMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.95%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|100.00%
|RDMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$3.479
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$3.442
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Adam Butler CFA, CAIA, Mr. Butler is a Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Ultimate Designated Person, and Portfolio Manager of ReSolve. He has 16 years of experience in investment management, including 12 years as a Portfolio Manager, and holds both CFA and CAIA charters. Prior to co-founding the ReSolve Asset Management Inc in September 2015, Mr. Butler was a Portfolio Manager at Dundee Private Wealth from 2014 to 2015; Portfolio Manager at Macquarie Private Wealth (Canada) from 2011 to 2014; Portfolio Manager at Richardson GMP’s flagship Toronto branch from 2005 to 2011; and Investment Advisor at BMO Nesbitt Burns from 1994 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Rodrigo Gordillo CIM®, Mr. Gordillo is a Co-Founder, President, Secretary, and Portfolio Manager of ReSolve.He has 13 years of experience in investment management. Prior to co-founding the ReSolve Asset Management Inc. in September 2015, Mr. Gordillo was a Portfolio Manager at Dundee Private Wealth from 2014 to 2015; Portfolio Manager at Macquarie Private Wealth (Canada) from 2011 to 2014; Investment Advisor at Macquarie Private Wealth (Canada) from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Gordillo is a Chartered Investment Manager®
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Andrew Butler has been Portfolio Manager of ReSolve since 2020. Mr. Butler joined ReSolve in 2014 as a Quantitative Analyst and was promoted to Head of Quant Research in 2015. He is responsible for quantitative research efforts and systems deployment. He has expertise in machine learning modeling. Andrew has earned an Honours B.Sc. in Applied Mathematics & Physics, Memorial University, and a M.A. in Applied Mathematics & Statistics Financial Engineering Major at York University. Andrew is currently a PHD candidate at the University of Toronto, Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mike is President of ReSolve Asset Management Inc. He has over 20 years of experience in investment management, including 6 years as a Portfolio Manager, and is a Chartered Investment Manager and Accredited Investment Fiduciary. He is responsible for investment decisions, coaching, and strategic leadership, and has co-authored several whitepapers. Mike spent time at Nesbitt Burns and as a Branch Manager at Scotia McLeod before being recruited to Richardson GMP’s flagship Toronto branch in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
