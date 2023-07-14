The Fund provides exposure to major global asset classes including equity indexes, fixed income indexes, interest rates, commodities and currencies. The Fund gains exposure to these asset classes by investing directly or indirectly through its Subsidiary (as described below) in futures contracts. Investments by the Fund may be made in domestic and foreign markets, including emerging markets. The Fund will also hold a large portion of its assets in cash, money market mutual funds, U.S. Treasury Securities, and other cash equivalents, some or all of which will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long-term.

The Fund’s trading advisor, ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Trading Advisor”), uses a proprietary methodology to create a portfolio of securities with exposures to a number of characteristics such as, but not limited to: total-return momentum, trends, seasonal patterns, carry measures, mean reversion and others, while simultaneously maximizing diversification based on changing estimates of volatility and correlations across global asset classes. The Fund will take long or short positions in asset classes such as equity index and fixed income asset classes, commodities, currencies, volatility indexes and other alternative asset classes. A premise of the Trading Advisor’s methodology is that return, volatility and correlation are more effectively estimated by observing past returns over horizons of one year or less, rather than using long-term averages. As a result, Fund holdings and weights are regularly adjusted in response to material changes in world markets.

The Trading Advisor’s investment models determine asset allocations based on multi-factor quantitative market information and account for the opportunity to reduce portfolio volatility through diversification. The investment models analyze these factors over a broad time spectrum which may range from several days to multiple years. The Trading Advisor analyzes a number of additional factors in determining how the asset classes are allocated in the portfolio including, but not limited to: intermediate-term profitability of an asset class or market, liquidity of a particular market, desired diversification among markets and asset classes, transaction costs, exchange regulations and depth of market. The allocations are reviewed daily, although changes may occur less frequently.

Target Volatility: The Fund is actively managed to target a 12% annualized volatility, although there is no guarantee that the objective can be met in all market conditions. Volatility is a statistical measure of the magnitude of changes in the Fund’s returns without regard to the direction of the returns. The Fund’s actual volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower than the target level depending on market conditions, and therefore the Fund’s risk exposure may be materially higher or lower than the level targeted by the Trading Advisor’s investment models. As portfolio weights, and estimates of volatility and correlations change through time, the Fund’s gross exposure to underlying assets will be increased and decreased in order to maintain its target level of portfolio volatility. During periods of extremely high volatility and high correlations the Fund may have lower exposure to underlying assets to maintain the target level of portfolio volatility. Conversely, during periods of low volatility and low correlations the Fund may require greater exposure to underlying assets to maintain its target level of portfolio volatility.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will successfully achieve or maintain the target volatility level. The Fund’s target volatility level is not a total return performance target – the Fund does not expect, nor does it represent, that its total return performance will be within any specified range. It is possible that the Fund could achieve its target volatility level while having negative performance returns. Also, efforts to achieve and maintain a target volatility level can be expected to limit the Fund’s gains in rising markets, may expose the Fund to costs to which it would otherwise not have been exposed and, if unsuccessful, may result in substantial losses.

Investments in Subsidiary – The Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodities and other futures contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary is RDMF Fund Limited, a Cayman Islands company. The Subsidiary is advised by the Fund’s Advisor, sub-advised by ReSolve Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s sub-advisor, and advised by the Fund’s Trading Advisor.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.