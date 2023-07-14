Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.9%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$19.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
75.5%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a mix of American Funds in different combinations and weightings. The underlying American Funds represent a variety of fund categories, including growth funds, growth-and-income funds, equity-income funds, balanced funds and fixed income funds. The fund categories represent differing investment objectives and strategies. For example, growth funds seek long-term growth primarily through investing in both U.S. stocks and stocks of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. Growth-and-income funds seek long-term growth and income primarily through investments in stocks. Equity-income and balanced funds generally strive for income and growth through stocks and/or fixed income investments, while fixed income funds seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.
The fund is designed for investors who plan to retire in, or close to, the fund’s target date – that is, the year designated in the fund’s name. However, investors may purchase shares of the fund throughout the life of the fund, including after the target date. In an effort to achieve the fund’s overall investment objective, the fund will continue to provide equity exposure after the target date has passed.
The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds and may, from time to time, rebalance or modify the asset mix of the funds and change the underlying fund investments. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.
According to its current investment approach, the investment adviser will continue to manage the fund for approximately thirty years after the fund reaches its target date. As reflected in the glide path below, the fund’s asset allocations will change throughout this period. Thirty years after its target date, the fund may be combined with other funds in a single portfolio with an investment allocation that will not evolve beyond that which is in effect at that time.
The following glide path chart illustrates the investment approach of the fund by showing how its investment in the various fund categories will change over time. The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes relatively more conservative – both prior to and after retirement – as time elapses. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund’s asset allocation strategy promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is also intended to provide equity exposure throughout retirement to deliver capital growth potential. The fund will seek dividend income to help dampen risk while maintaining equity exposure, and will invest in fixed income securities to help provide current income, capital preservation and inflation protection. The allocations shown reflect the target allocations as of January 1, 2022.
Investment approach
The investment adviser anticipates that the fund will invest its assets within a range that deviates no more than 10% above or below the investment approach set forth above. For example, a 40% target allocation to growth funds is not expected to be greater than 50% nor less than 30%. The investment adviser will monitor the fund on an ongoing basis and may make modifications to either the investment approach or the underlying fund allocations that the investment adviser believes could benefit shareholders.
|Period
|RDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|50.74%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|40.89%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-21.9%
|10.0%
|30.27%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|16.67%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-2.0%
|6.5%
|16.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|RDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-67.5%
|-10.4%
|55.61%
|2021
|5.9%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|22.68%
|2020
|4.9%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|3.83%
|2019
|4.6%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|35.20%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-5.4%
|-1.5%
|9.26%
|RDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.5 B
|1.5 M
|50.8 B
|3.85%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|4
|560
|55.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.6 B
|606 K
|50.2 B
|3.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.53%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|72.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDITX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.73%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|64.90%
|Bonds
|8.24%
|0.89%
|73.19%
|29.33%
|Cash
|4.19%
|-6.28%
|23.99%
|21.63%
|Other
|0.40%
|-1.07%
|18.05%
|31.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.36%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|3.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|51.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDITX % Rank
|Technology
|22.34%
|14.07%
|24.11%
|9.22%
|Healthcare
|14.66%
|10.42%
|14.66%
|3.40%
|Financial Services
|12.80%
|12.80%
|18.83%
|97.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.48%
|8.06%
|13.35%
|9.22%
|Communication Services
|10.12%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|5.34%
|Industrials
|10.06%
|9.14%
|12.45%
|66.99%
|Consumer Defense
|6.16%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|72.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.86%
|3.22%
|6.86%
|86.89%
|Energy
|3.16%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|87.86%
|Utilities
|2.48%
|1.90%
|8.12%
|66.99%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|97.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDITX % Rank
|US
|61.11%
|0.00%
|71.21%
|26.44%
|Non US
|25.62%
|0.00%
|46.21%
|84.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDITX % Rank
|Government
|48.03%
|4.51%
|74.03%
|24.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.95%
|5.30%
|89.12%
|44.71%
|Corporate
|8.92%
|0.46%
|40.61%
|83.65%
|Securitized
|8.91%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|57.21%
|Municipal
|0.20%
|0.00%
|3.03%
|31.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.35%
|85.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDITX % Rank
|US
|6.91%
|0.76%
|47.10%
|28.85%
|Non US
|1.33%
|0.00%
|26.09%
|32.69%
|RDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|43.52%
|73.63%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|16.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|36.63%
|RDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|1.00%
|110.00%
|23.04%
|RDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|59.62%
|RDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-0.36%
|11.75%
|71.29%
|RDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds. Prior to joi
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.09
|5.75
|2.41
