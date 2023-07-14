Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$670 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.64%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|70.65%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|69.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|30.72%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|13.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.55%
|2021
|0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|9.63%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|62.78%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|27.54%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|6.64%
|Period
|RCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|69.66%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|68.49%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|31.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|16.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RCTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|28.55%
|2021
|0.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|9.48%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|62.78%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|31.33%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|19.17%
|RCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|670 M
|100
|124 B
|52.90%
|Number of Holdings
|181
|2
|8175
|77.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|436 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|27.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.72%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|26.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|101.09%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|7.49%
|Stocks
|0.39%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|40.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|55.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|37.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.30%
|Cash
|-1.49%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|92.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.02%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.72%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|38.27%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.85%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.80%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.53%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|41.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|51.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCTIX % Rank
|US
|0.39%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|33.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|39.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Securitized
|83.29%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|3.76%
|Corporate
|5.08%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|88.42%
|Government
|4.18%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|71.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.55%
|Municipal
|3.63%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|3.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|60.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCTIX % Rank
|US
|83.46%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|15.85%
|Non US
|17.63%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|47.55%
|RCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|68.24%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|58.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.64%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|29.56%
|RCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.16%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|13.37%
|RCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.51%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|29.37%
|RCTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2022
0.18
0.2%
Todd Lemkin is a Partner and the Chief Investment Officer of Canyon Capital. Mr. Lemkin joined Canyon in 2003 as an Analyst at the firm. He was named Managing Director in 2007, Senior Portfolio Manager in 2010, Partner in 2012 and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Corporate Investments in 2017. Mr. Lemkin was named Chief Investment Officer in 2020. Mr. Lemkin directs and manages the efforts of Canyon’s portfolio team to develop, analyze, and implement investment ideas across the Firm’s global platform. Mr. Lemkin has extensive investment expertise across the cable, media, telecom, satellite, industrials, real estate, gaming and packaging sectors. Mr. Lemkin has also previously focused on Canyon’s European investment effort and the Firm’s London office. Prior to joining Canyon in 2003, Mr. Lemkin was with Scoggin Capital Management in New York, where he focused on analyzing securities of distressed and bankrupt companies. Mr. Lemkin was also an Investment Banker in the Healthcare Group of Banc of America Securities and the Mergers & Acquisitions Group of Lehman Brothers. Mr. Lemkin is a member of the Board of Governors at Cedar Sinai Hospital. Mr. Lemkin is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley (B.A., English).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 25, 2022
0.18
0.2%
Sam Reid is a Partner and the Head Debt Trader of Canyon Capital. Mr. Reid joined Canyon in 2008 as a Fixed Income Trader. He was named Senior Vice President in 2013, Managing Director in 2017 and Partner in 2021. Mr. Reid’s primary focus is to oversee trading activity in credit market investments. Prior to joining Canyon, Mr. Reid was a sell-side High Yield Credit trader at JPMorgan Chase for seven years, where he traded CDS and high yield bonds in both a market making and proprietary trading capacity. Mr. Reid is a graduate of Georgetown University (dual B.S., International Business and Finance). Mr. Reid is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...