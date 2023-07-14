Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$54.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RCRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|92.45%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|88.28%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|66.06%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|70.45%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|62.08%
* Annualized
|RCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.5 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|88.89%
|Number of Holdings
|229
|2
|2736
|71.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.92 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|87.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.20%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|31.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.33%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|49.21%
|Cash
|4.62%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|29.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.05%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|50.72%
|Other
|0.01%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|29.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|84.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|74.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCRCX % Rank
|Corporate
|95.11%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|48.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.61%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|32.61%
|Government
|0.16%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|26.84%
|Securitized
|0.11%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|36.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|62.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|55.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCRCX % Rank
|US
|69.83%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|85.01%
|Non US
|24.50%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|11.10%
|RCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|5.34%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|35.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|RCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|55.29%
|RCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|76.80%
|RCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|74.21%
|RCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.35%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|53.89%
|RCRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
MATTHEW B. SHULKIN, CFA VICE PRESIDENT PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 2013 Investment Experience: Since 1996 Matt Shulkin is a Vice President and a member of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield portfolio management team in Boston. He focuses on US High Yield investments as a co-manager of several Amundi Pioneer US High Yield portfolios. In addition to his primary role as portfolio manager for these strategies, he helps in selecting US high yield investments for both Global High Yield and Multi-Sector strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Matt spent five years as a high yield analyst covering a wide variety of sectors at MAST Capital Management, a credit hedge fund in Boston. Before MAST, Matt was the sole member of the U.S. credit operation for Tisbury Capital, a London-based hedge fund. At Tisbury, in coordination with the credit team in London, he invested in distressed and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and asset-backed securities. Prior to Tisbury, Matt was a Vice President as part of Putnam Investments’ high yield analyst team. In addition to his high yield sector coverage at Putnam, Matt was named the group’s primary distressed analyst in January 2006. Prior to Putnam, Matt worked as a high yield analyst at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, as part of a five-person team managing a fund. Matt started his career as a junior research analyst on the high yield sales and trading desk at CIBC World Markets in New York City, where he worked from 1996 through 1999. Matt earned his B.A. from Cornell University in 1996, and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School in 2003. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
