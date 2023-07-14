Home
Trending ETFs

RCRCX (Mutual Fund)

RCRCX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Corporate High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.76 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (RCRYX) Primary A (RCRAX) C (RCRCX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$54.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RCRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Corporate High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Shulkin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in below investment grade (high yield) debt of corporate issuers. Derivative instruments that provide exposure to such high yield debt of corporate issuers or have similar economic characteristics may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% policy. Debt securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative. The fund may invest in securities of any rating, including securities where the issuer is in default or bankruptcy at the time of purchase.The fund’s investment in below investment grade debt of corporate issuers may include below investment grade convertible bonds and floating rate loans. The fund’s investments in floating rate loans typically hold a senior position in the borrower’s capital structure, but may also include unsecured or subordinated loans.The fund invests in securities of any maturity and duration. The maturity of a fixed income security is a measure of the time remaining until final payment on the security is due. Duration seeks to measure the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. Unlike maturity, duration takes into account interest payments that occur throughout the course of holding the bond. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, if the fund has a two year duration, then all other things being equal, the fund will decrease in value by two percent if interest rates rise one percent. The assumptions that are made about a security’s features and options when calculating duration may prove to be incorrect. Duration is calculated by the adviser, is not an exact measurement and may not reliably predict the fund’s or a particular security’s price sensitivity to changes in yield or interest rates.The fund's investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate and dividend payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features.The fund may invest in debt securities and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. governmental entities, including municipal issuers, as well as corporate and other non-governmental entities.The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities, including “sub-prime” mortgages, and asset-backed securities subject to the fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in high yield debt of corporate issuers. The fund may invest in any category of asset-backed security. The fund's investments in mortgage-related securities may include instruments, the underlying assets of which allow for balloon payments (where a substantial portion of a mortgage loan balance is paid at maturity, which can shorten the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument) or negative amortization payments (where as a result of a payment cap, payments on a mortgage loan are less than the amount of principal and interest owed, with excess amounts added to the outstanding principal balance, which can extend the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument). The fund also may invest in subordinated debt securities and insurance-linked securities.The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives, such as inverse floating rate obligations, credit default swaps and bond and interest rate futures, for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may hold cash or other short-term investments.The fund’s investment adviser considers both economic and issuer specific factors in selecting investments. In assessing the appropriate maturity, credit quality and sector weightings of the portfolio, the adviser considers a variety of factors that are expected to influence economic activity and interest rates. These factors include fundamental economic indicators, such as the rates of economic growth and inflation, Federal Reserve monetary policy and the relative value of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies. The adviser selects individual securities to buy and sell based upon such factors as a security’s yield, liquidity and rating, an assessment of credit quality, and sector and issuer diversification. The adviser also employs fundamental research to assess an issuer’s credit quality, taking into account financial condition and profitability, future capital needs, potential for change in rating, industry outlook, the competitive environment and management ability. The adviser adjusts sector weightings to reflect its outlook of the market for high yield securities rather than using a fixed sector allocation.The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.
Read More

RCRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -7.1% 10.3% 92.45%
1 Yr -0.3% -9.9% 18.7% 88.28%
3 Yr -3.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 66.06%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 70.45%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.1% 19.0% 62.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -33.4% 3.6% 57.39%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 34.75%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 70.47%
2019 1.2% -1.1% 5.1% 84.38%
2018 -1.3% -4.0% 0.1% 17.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -14.3% 7.8% 86.21%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.1% 22.2% 82.37%
3 Yr -3.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 65.90%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 71.93%
10 Yr -2.3%* -9.1% 19.0% 76.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -33.4% 3.6% 57.54%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 34.75%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 70.47%
2019 1.2% -1.0% 5.1% 85.67%
2018 -1.3% -4.0% 0.2% 31.79%

NAV & Total Return History

RCRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RCRCX Category Low Category High RCRCX % Rank
Net Assets 54.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 88.89%
Number of Holdings 229 2 2736 71.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.92 M -492 M 2.55 B 87.90%
Weighting of Top 10 14.20% 3.0% 100.0% 31.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.53%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.20%
  3. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.19%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.74%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.70%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.25%
  7. Iron Mountain Incorporated 4.88% 2.20%
  8. AbbVie Inc. 4.75% 2.07%
  9. Aramark Services, Inc. 5% 2.05%
  10. Charter Communications Operating, LLC/Charter Communications Operating Capi 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RCRCX % Rank
Bonds 		94.33% 0.00% 154.38% 49.21%
Cash 		4.62% -52.00% 100.00% 29.83%
Convertible Bonds 		1.05% 0.00% 17.89% 50.72%
Other 		0.01% -63.70% 32.06% 29.68%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 84.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 74.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCRCX % Rank
Corporate 		95.11% 0.00% 129.69% 48.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.61% 0.00% 99.98% 32.61%
Government 		0.16% 0.00% 99.07% 26.84%
Securitized 		0.11% 0.00% 97.24% 36.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 62.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 55.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCRCX % Rank
US 		69.83% 0.00% 150.64% 85.01%
Non US 		24.50% 0.00% 118.12% 11.10%

RCRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RCRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.14% 0.03% 18.97% 5.34%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 35.11%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RCRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 55.29%

Trading Fees

RCRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RCRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 1.00% 255.00% 76.80%

RCRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RCRCX Category Low Category High RCRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 74.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RCRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RCRCX Category Low Category High RCRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.35% -2.39% 14.30% 53.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RCRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RCRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Shulkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

MATTHEW B. SHULKIN, CFA VICE PRESIDENT PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 2013 Investment Experience: Since 1996 Matt Shulkin is a Vice President and a member of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield portfolio management team in Boston. He focuses on US High Yield investments as a co-manager of several Amundi Pioneer US High Yield portfolios. In addition to his primary role as portfolio manager for these strategies, he helps in selecting US high yield investments for both Global High Yield and Multi-Sector strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Matt spent five years as a high yield analyst covering a wide variety of sectors at MAST Capital Management, a credit hedge fund in Boston. Before MAST, Matt was the sole member of the U.S. credit operation for Tisbury Capital, a London-based hedge fund. At Tisbury, in coordination with the credit team in London, he invested in distressed and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and asset-backed securities. Prior to Tisbury, Matt was a Vice President as part of Putnam Investments’ high yield analyst team. In addition to his high yield sector coverage at Putnam, Matt was named the group’s primary distressed analyst in January 2006. Prior to Putnam, Matt worked as a high yield analyst at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, as part of a five-person team managing a fund. Matt started his career as a junior research analyst on the high yield sales and trading desk at CIBC World Markets in New York City, where he worked from 1996 through 1999. Matt earned his B.A. from Cornell University in 1996, and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School in 2003. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Andrew Feltus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Kenneth Monaghan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

