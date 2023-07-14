Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in below investment grade (high yield) debt of corporate issuers. Derivative instruments that provide exposure to such high yield debt of corporate issuers or have similar economic characteristics may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% policy. Debt securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative. The fund may invest in securities of any rating, including securities where the issuer is in default or bankruptcy at the time of purchase. The fund’s investment in below investment grade debt of corporate issuers may include below investment grade convertible bonds and floating rate loans. The fund’s investments in floating rate loans typically hold a senior position in the borrower’s capital structure, but may also include unsecured or subordinated loans. The fund invests in securities of any maturity and duration. The maturity of a fixed income security is a measure of the time remaining until final payment on the security is due. Duration seeks to measure the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. Unlike maturity, duration takes into account interest payments that occur throughout the course of holding the bond. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. For example, if the fund has a two year duration, then all other things being equal, the fund will decrease in value by two percent if interest rates rise one percent. The assumptions that are made about a security’s features and options when calculating duration may prove to be incorrect. Duration is calculated by the adviser, is not an exact measurement and may not reliably predict the fund’s or a particular security’s price sensitivity to changes in yield or interest rates. The fund's investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate and dividend payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features. The fund may invest in debt securities and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. governmental entities, including municipal issuers, as well as corporate and other non-governmental entities. The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities, including “sub-prime” mortgages, and asset-backed securities subject to the fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its net assets in high yield debt of corporate issuers. The fund may invest in any category of asset-backed security. The fund's investments in mortgage-related securities may include instruments, the underlying assets of which allow for balloon payments (where a substantial portion of a mortgage loan balance is paid at maturity, which can shorten the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument) or negative amortization payments (where as a result of a payment cap, payments on a mortgage loan are less than the amount of principal and interest owed, with excess amounts added to the outstanding principal balance, which can extend the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument). The fund also may invest in subordinated debt securities and insurance-linked securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives, such as inverse floating rate obligations, credit default swaps and bond and interest rate futures, for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may hold cash or other short-term investments. The fund’s investment adviser considers both economic and issuer specific factors in selecting investments. In assessing the appropriate maturity, credit quality and sector weightings of the portfolio, the adviser considers a variety of factors that are expected to influence economic activity and interest rates. These factors include fundamental economic indicators, such as the rates of economic growth and inflation, Federal Reserve monetary policy and the relative value of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies. The adviser selects individual securities to buy and sell based upon such factors as a security’s yield, liquidity and rating, an assessment of credit quality, and sector and issuer diversification. The adviser also employs fundamental research to assess an issuer’s credit quality, taking into account financial condition and profitability, future capital needs, potential for change in rating, industry outlook, the competitive environment and management ability. The adviser adjusts sector weightings to reflect its outlook of the market for high yield securities rather than using a fixed sector allocation. The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.