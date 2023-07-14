Home
Trending ETFs

RCPAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$45 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RCPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Svendahl

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (“CMOs”)), and obligations of U.S. and foreign governments (and supranational organizations) and their agencies. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that are non‑investment grade (high yield/junk bond). 
The Fund will be managed relative to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index as the Fund’s duration will be managed relative to the Index. The weighted average effective duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index was 6.77 years as of December 31, 2021. The Fund typically seeks to maintain a duration of +/- 2 years versus benchmark. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities relative to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. 
The Fund’s investment strategy is referred to as “Core Plus” because the Advisor has the ability to add high yield securities and other securities to a core portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities that are generally representative of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. 
The Fund may invest in securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities denominated in U.S. Dollars but may invest in securities denominated in currencies of other countries. 
In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset, such as equity securities, bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use exchange-traded options, bond futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities) and currency futures for portfolio positioning and risk management purposes. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments. 
The Advisor is primarily responsible for managing the Fund’s assets. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up, fundamental process combined with top‑down risk management tools designed to meet the Fund’s investment objective. The Advisor uses detailed credit analysis to identify investment opportunities while simultaneously seeking to minimize principal losses. 
The Advisor incorporates material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process to identify and invest in issuers following appropriate ESG practices 
ESG Integration is defined by the Advisor as the systematic and explicit inclusion of material ESG factors into investment analysis and investment decisions by the Advisor. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis of corporate issuers and inform the Advisor’s portfolio construction decisions. In addition to applying ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening (as defined below), the fund also uses the outcomes of the Advisor’s evaluation to further exclude issuers based on ESG criteria. Issuers deemed to have “very high” ESG risks by the Advisor are restricted from investment. 
ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening is defined as the exclusion of certain sectors, issuers or practices based on specific ESG considerations determined by the Advisor, including product-based and conduct-based restrictions. Product-based restrictions exclude issuers and sectors to avoid investments that may contribute to the production or distribution of certain goods associated with significant environmental and societal risks. Conduct-based restrictions exclude issuers who do not adequately address ethical, environmental, and societal risk in their operations. 
The ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening applied by the Fund’s Advisor includes: 
Non‑compliance with the UN Global Compact Principles; 
Producers of controversial weapons, including, but not limited to, cluster munitions, anti-personnel mines, chemical and biological weapons and depleted uranium; 
Tobacco producers; and 
Certain thresholds of involvement in thermal coal mining and power generation. 
ESG Engagement is defined by the Advisor as the interactions between the Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees) on ESG issues. ESG Engagements are undertaken to gain insight and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) evolving ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. 
All fixed income securities held are subject to the Advisor’s ESG evaluation. The Advisor’s ESG evaluation is part of its wider credit analysis of any issuer held by the Fund. The Advisor uses proprietary in‑house ESG research supplemented by external third-party ESG information providers to source information for the implementation of their ESG framework. 
Read More

RCPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -4.3% 4.5% 2.10%
1 Yr -2.5% -16.1% 162.7% 11.17%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -15.5% 4.5% 2.10%
1 Yr -2.5% -16.1% 162.7% 7.83%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RCPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RCPAX Category Low Category High RCPAX % Rank
Net Assets 45 M 2.88 M 287 B 94.11%
Number of Holdings 194 1 17234 84.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M -106 M 27.6 B 94.00%
Weighting of Top 10 23.46% 3.7% 123.9% 55.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Govt Money Market RBC Instl 1 9.27%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 5.85%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.45%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3.65%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 3.40%
  6. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 0.925% 2.14%
  7. Morgan Stanley 0.791% 2.12%
  8. Citadel Finance LLC 3.375% 2.10%
  9. General Motors Financial Company Inc 1.05% 1.67%
  10. Bank of America Corporation 0.81% 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RCPAX % Rank
Bonds 		87.40% 3.97% 268.18% 89.47%
Cash 		9.63% -181.13% 95.99% 14.29%
Convertible Bonds 		2.97% 0.00% 7.93% 9.90%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 36.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 40.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 16.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCPAX % Rank
Corporate 		49.19% 0.00% 100.00% 11.52%
Securitized 		28.83% 0.00% 98.40% 53.24%
Derivative 		11.05% 0.00% 25.16% 4.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.72% 0.00% 95.99% 25.33%
Government 		2.21% 0.00% 86.23% 92.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCPAX % Rank
US 		67.26% 3.63% 210.09% 95.62%
Non US 		20.14% -6.54% 58.09% 4.38%

RCPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 37.89%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 42.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 2.00% 5.75% 54.42%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

RCPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RCPAX Category Low Category High RCPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.87% 0.00% 10.82% 8.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RCPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RCPAX Category Low Category High RCPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RCPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RCPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Svendahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Brian is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. He has been lead portfolio manager for RBC GAM’s impact investing strategies since 2006 along with many government and mortgage strategies. Brian joined RBC GAM in 2005 and has co-led the Minneapolis-based fixed income group since 2012. He had previously held several risk management, research, and trading positions with a large American multinational financial services company and first started in the investment industry in 1992.

Brandon Swensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Brandon is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. In addition to co-leading the fixed income group based in Minneapolis, he is a portfolio manager for several cash management and core solutions. Brandon joined the RBC GAM mortgage and government team in 2000, having earlier held positions as a research analyst covering asset-backed securities and credit, and as a financial analyst. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1998.

Andrzej Skiba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Andrzej joined BlueBay in February 2005 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the Developed Markets team and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. Prior to BlueBay, Andrzej worked for Goldman Sachs as a credit analyst covering European investment grade telecom, media and utility sectors. Andrzej holds a BSc (Hons) in Management and International Business Economics from UMIST and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

