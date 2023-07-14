The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in companies considered by the Adviser (at the time of purchase) to be large-capitalization companies. A company is considered to be large-capitalization if its market capitalization is at least $5 billion. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). In evaluating investments for the Fund, the Adviser conducts fundamental research to identify companies with improving returns on invested capital. The Adviser seeks to identify the primary economic and value drivers for each company. Research focuses on a company’s capital deployment strategy, including decisions about capital expenditures, acquisitions, cost-saving initiatives, and share repurchase/dividend plans, as the Adviser seeks to understand how returns on invested capital may improve over time. Valuation is considered an important part of the process. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies based on its assessment of risk (the possibility of permanent capital impairment) and reward (the future value of the enterprise). The Fund holds a relatively few number of securities and, as a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the financials sector. The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.