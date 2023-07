20% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in fixed income securities that generate income that is not exempt from regular federal income tax, New York State and New York City personal income tax, including the federal AMT. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed income securities rated in the top four ratings categories by independent rating organizations such as Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. While the Fund may invest in securities of any duration, the Adviser anticipates the weighted average duration of the Fund’s portfolio will be more than three years but less than ten years. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund’s investment philosophy is based on a combination of forecasted macro-economic conditions over a six- to twelve-month horizon and is complemented by bottom-up fundamental research. To select investments for the Fund, the Adviser applies the macro-economic analysis by considering securities of any duration which appear to offer the best relative value. The Adviser’s bottom-up research process seeks to identify and avoid issuers which could have significant negative changes in credit quality. In addition to traditional macro-economic and credit analysis, the Adviser may also consider market sentiment and behavioral factors when assessing a security’s relative value and worthiness within a portfolio seeking principal protection and income.

The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities rated below investment grade by an independent rating agency when purchased, including high-yield fixed income securities, and in unrated or split rated securities deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such securities are also known as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds.”

The Fund may invest in securities that are illiquid, thinly traded or subject to special resale restrictions, such as those imposed by Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Fund’s investments may also include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero-coupon bonds. The Fund may also purchase and sell securities on a when-issued basis, which involves a commitment by the Fund to purchase or sell securities at a predetermined price or yield, but where payment for the securities is not required until the delivery date.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds and other fixed income securities that generate income exempt from regular federal, New York State and New York City personal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds, including, but not limited to, general obligation bonds, industrial development bonds, government bonds and other obligations issued by the State of New York, its subdivisions, authorities, instrumentalities and corporations. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, other investment companies, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and obligations of other issuers that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and New York State and New York City personal income tax. While the Fund will invest primarily in tax exempt securities, it is possible that up to