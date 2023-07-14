Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks). The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any size, regardless of market capitalization. At times, depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or business sectors. The Fund may invest in special situation companies that have fallen out of favor with the market, but that the Adviser expects to appreciate over time due to company-specific developments, rather than general business conditions or movements in the markets as a whole. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds or spin-offs) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new product introductions, changes in senior management or significant changes in a company’s cost structure. The

Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign issuers. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if the Adviser believes it is advisable to expose the Fund to the broad market or to broad market sectors or to hedge against market risk without purchasing a large number of individual securities. ETFs differ from traditional index funds because their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. When the Fund invests in an ETF, the Fund’s shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF. The Fund may invest in debt securities, which include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, investment grade corporate debt securities, convertible debt securities and debt securities rated below investment grade (high yield or junk bonds). The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s cash level is a result of the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its investment in ETFs, debt securities (including junk bonds), and cash or cash equivalents to no more than 20% of its net assets.

The Adviser uses fundamental security analyses to identify and purchase shares of companies that the Adviser believes are selling below their intrinsic value. The Adviser looks for companies whose market prices are below what a corporate or entrepreneurial buyer would be willing to pay for the entire business. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value, and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that may significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies or product offerings. The Adviser intends to hold securities for an average of 3 to 5 years under normal market conditions. The price of the securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued, according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value.