Schwartz Value Focused Fund

mutual fund
RCMFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.08 -0.69 -1.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (RCMFX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.4%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

Net Assets

$27.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RCMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwartz Value Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwartz
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1983
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Schwartz

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks). The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any size, regardless of market capitalization. At times, depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or business sectors. The Fund may invest in special situation companies that have fallen out of favor with the market, but that the Adviser expects to appreciate over time due to company-specific developments, rather than general business conditions or movements in the markets as a whole. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds or spin-offs) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new product introductions, changes in senior management or significant changes in a company’s cost structure. The

Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign issuers. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.

The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if the Adviser believes it is advisable to expose the Fund to the broad market or to broad market sectors or to hedge against market risk without purchasing a large number of individual securities. ETFs differ from traditional index funds because their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. When the Fund invests in an ETF, the Fund’s shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF. The Fund may invest in debt securities, which include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, investment grade corporate debt securities, convertible debt securities and debt securities rated below investment grade (high yield or junk bonds). The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s cash level is a result of the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its investment in ETFs, debt securities (including junk bonds), and cash or cash equivalents to no more than 20% of its net assets.

The Adviser uses fundamental security analyses to identify and purchase shares of companies that the Adviser believes are selling below their intrinsic value. The Adviser looks for companies whose market prices are below what a corporate or entrepreneurial buyer would be willing to pay for the entire business. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value, and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that may significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies or product offerings. The Adviser intends to hold securities for an average of 3 to 5 years under normal market conditions. The price of the securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued, according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value.

RCMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -23.7% 31.6% 99.25%
1 Yr 11.8% -41.1% 28.9% 33.25%
3 Yr 16.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 1.81%
5 Yr 8.3%* -15.0% 80.6% 4.40%
10 Yr 5.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 16.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 0.25%
2021 10.8% -25.0% 15.1% 17.05%
2020 2.9% -2.9% 196.6% 49.60%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 74.93%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 14.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -27.0% 31.6% 88.22%
1 Yr 11.8% -41.1% 48.6% 25.19%
3 Yr 16.8%* -20.8% 20.7% 1.59%
5 Yr 8.3%* -15.0% 80.6% 9.01%
10 Yr 5.1%* -9.0% 12.9% 36.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.1% -52.6% 20.1% 0.25%
2021 10.8% -25.0% 15.1% 17.05%
2020 2.9% -2.9% 196.6% 49.60%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 74.93%
2018 -2.2% -11.1% 0.0% 26.39%

NAV & Total Return History

RCMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RCMFX Category Low Category High RCMFX % Rank
Net Assets 27.9 M 481 K 145 B 88.53%
Number of Holdings 24 1 2445 98.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.1 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 75.37%
Weighting of Top 10 72.18% 2.9% 100.0% 1.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp 30.05%
  2. Texas Pacific Land 22.07%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 6.73%
  4. Devon Energy Corp 5.81%
  5. Chevron Corp 5.74%
  6. Federated Hermes Govt Obl Tx-Mgd IS 4.78%
  7. Franco-Nevada Corp 4.65%
  8. CME Group Inc Class A 4.08%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 3.87%
  10. Graham Holdings Co 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RCMFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.64% 0.00% 100.57% 89.05%
Cash 		6.36% -2.51% 100.00% 7.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 80.85%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 79.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 81.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 80.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCMFX % Rank
Energy 		58.13% 0.00% 58.13% 0.25%
Financial Services 		19.29% 0.00% 46.10% 11.72%
Basic Materials 		10.44% 0.00% 26.18% 3.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.54% 2.49% 46.48% 95.51%
Technology 		2.95% 0.00% 40.65% 97.01%
Industrials 		2.29% 0.00% 45.89% 98.50%
Communication Services 		2.08% 0.00% 30.98% 58.60%
Healthcare 		0.29% 0.00% 47.15% 98.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 96.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 98.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 99.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCMFX % Rank
US 		82.77% 0.00% 100.04% 93.53%
Non US 		10.87% 0.00% 27.19% 6.72%

RCMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.03% 33.98% 21.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 76.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

RCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 321.00% 16.71%

RCMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RCMFX Category Low Category High RCMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 85.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RCMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RCMFX Category Low Category High RCMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -2.06% 3.38% 54.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RCMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RCMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1983

38.44

38.4%

Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc, has acted as a portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager. He also serves as director of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., president, chief executive officer and chief investment officer with responsibility for the development and implementation of the investment strategy of the firm. From 1974 to 1980, he was vice president, senior investment officer, and chairman of the Investment Committee of the National Bank and Trust of Ann Arbor. In 1980, George founded Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. Schwartz holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Timothy Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Timothy S. Schwartz, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager. Mr. Timothy Schwartz joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. in 1998 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

