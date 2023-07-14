Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.4%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
Net Assets
$27.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.2%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (which include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks). The Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any size, regardless of market capitalization. At times, depending on market and other conditions, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or business sectors. The Fund may invest in special situation companies that have fallen out of favor with the market, but that the Adviser expects to appreciate over time due to company-specific developments, rather than general business conditions or movements in the markets as a whole. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds or spin-offs) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new product introductions, changes in senior management or significant changes in a company’s cost structure. The
Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in foreign issuers in the form of depositary receipts, but may also invest directly in foreign issuers. Depositary receipts are stocks issued by a U.S. bank or broker that trade in the U.S. but represent ownership of securities issued by foreign companies.
The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) if the Adviser believes it is advisable to expose the Fund to the broad market or to broad market sectors or to hedge against market risk without purchasing a large number of individual securities. ETFs differ from traditional index funds because their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. When the Fund invests in an ETF, the Fund’s shareholders will indirectly pay a proportionate share of the management fee and operating expenses of the ETF. The Fund may invest in debt securities, which include U.S. Treasury notes and bonds, investment grade corporate debt securities, convertible debt securities and debt securities rated below investment grade (high yield or junk bonds). The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund’s cash level is a result of the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its investment in ETFs, debt securities (including junk bonds), and cash or cash equivalents to no more than 20% of its net assets.
The Adviser uses fundamental security analyses to identify and purchase shares of companies that the Adviser believes are selling below their intrinsic value. The Adviser looks for companies whose market prices are below what a corporate or entrepreneurial buyer would be willing to pay for the entire business. The price of stocks in relation to cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value, and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies undergoing changes that may significantly enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies or product offerings. The Adviser intends to hold securities for an average of 3 to 5 years under normal market conditions. The price of the securities held by the Fund are monitored in relation to the Adviser’s criteria for value. When a stock appreciates substantially and is no longer undervalued, according to the Adviser’s valuation criteria, it is sold. Stocks are also sold when a company fails to achieve expected results or economic factors or competitive developments adversely impair the company’s intrinsic value.
|Period
|RCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.4%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|99.25%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|33.25%
|3 Yr
|16.8%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|1.81%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|4.40%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|16.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|RCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|20.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|0.25%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|17.05%
|2020
|2.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|49.60%
|2019
|4.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|74.93%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|14.37%
|Period
|RCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.4%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|88.22%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|25.19%
|3 Yr
|16.8%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|1.59%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|9.01%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|36.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|RCMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|20.1%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|0.25%
|2021
|10.8%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|17.05%
|2020
|2.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|49.60%
|2019
|4.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|74.93%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|26.39%
|RCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.9 M
|481 K
|145 B
|88.53%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|1
|2445
|98.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.1 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|75.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.18%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|1.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCMFX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.64%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|89.05%
|Cash
|6.36%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|7.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|80.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|79.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|81.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|80.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCMFX % Rank
|Energy
|58.13%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|0.25%
|Financial Services
|19.29%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|11.72%
|Basic Materials
|10.44%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|3.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.54%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|95.51%
|Technology
|2.95%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|97.01%
|Industrials
|2.29%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|98.50%
|Communication Services
|2.08%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|58.60%
|Healthcare
|0.29%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|98.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|96.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|98.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|99.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCMFX % Rank
|US
|82.77%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|93.53%
|Non US
|10.87%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|6.72%
|RCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|21.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|RCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|16.71%
|RCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|85.86%
|RCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|54.14%
|RCMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1983
38.44
38.4%
Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc, has acted as a portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager. He also serves as director of Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., president, chief executive officer and chief investment officer with responsibility for the development and implementation of the investment strategy of the firm. From 1974 to 1980, he was vice president, senior investment officer, and chairman of the Investment Committee of the National Bank and Trust of Ann Arbor. In 1980, George founded Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. Schwartz holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Timothy S. Schwartz, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager. Mr. Timothy Schwartz joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. in 1998 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...