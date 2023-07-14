Home
Trending ETFs

RCLUX (Mutual Fund)

RCLUX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RCLUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Russell Investments LifePoints Conservative Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Venkat Kopanathi

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a combination of several other Russell Investment Company (“RIC”) funds (the “Underlying Funds”). Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”), the Fund’s investment adviser, intends the Fund’s strategy of investing in a combination of Underlying Funds to result in investment diversification that an investor could otherwise achieve only by holding numerous individual investments. You may invest directly in the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. The Fund’s approximate target strategic allocation as of March 1, 2022 is 17% to equity, 66% to fixed income, 15% to multi-asset and 2% to alternative asset classes. As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund indirectly invests principally in U.S. and non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities and derivatives. Alternative Underlying Funds pursue investment strategies that differ from those of traditional broad market equity or fixed income funds.  The Multifactor U.S. Equity, Multifactor International Equity and Multifactor Bond Underlying Funds are managed directly by RIM, the Fund's investment adviser. For all other Underlying Funds, RIM employs a multi-manager approach whereby most assets of the Underlying Funds are allocated to the strategies of different unaffiliated money managers. RIM considers this Fund to be a “conservative” fund due to its investment objective and asset allocation to fixed income Underlying Funds.
RIM may modify the target allocation for any Fund, including changes to the Underlying Funds in which a Fund invests, from time to time. RIM’s allocation decisions are generally based on RIM’s outlook on the business and economic cycle, relative market valuations and market sentiment. A Fund’s actual allocation may vary from the target strategic asset allocation at any point in time due to market movements and/or due to the implementation over a period of time of a change to the target strategic asset allocation including the addition of a new Underlying Fund. There may be no changes in the asset allocation or to the Underlying Funds in a given year or such changes may be made one or more times in a year. The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation and the Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest may be changed from time to time without shareholder notice or approval. 
Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund’s Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RCLUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCLUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -5.1% 5.7% 28.78%
1 Yr 0.4% -12.2% 3.7% 35.97%
3 Yr -4.4%* -10.6% 1.0% 64.39%
5 Yr -2.5%* -9.3% 3.5% 70.40%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.0% 84.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCLUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -39.5% -1.5% 58.70%
2021 -1.7% -4.4% 4.2% 92.59%
2020 1.1% -5.7% 4.1% 78.74%
2019 1.4% 0.8% 4.1% 90.55%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% -0.2% 35.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCLUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -11.4% 5.6% 28.06%
1 Yr 0.4% -12.2% 3.7% 34.53%
3 Yr -4.4%* -10.6% 5.7% 64.39%
5 Yr -2.5%* -9.3% 3.8% 77.42%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% 81.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCLUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -39.5% -1.5% 58.70%
2021 -1.7% -4.4% 4.2% 92.59%
2020 1.1% -5.7% 4.1% 78.74%
2019 1.4% 0.8% 4.1% 90.55%
2018 -1.2% -3.1% 0.1% 66.13%

NAV & Total Return History

RCLUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RCLUX Category Low Category High RCLUX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 9 M 6.08 B 74.82%
Number of Holdings 12 3 7774 89.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M -56 M 5.07 B 69.06%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 10.9% 102.4% 7.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Russell Inv Strategic Bond Y 51.58%
  2. Russell Inv Multi-Strategy Income Y 14.87%
  3. Russell Inv Short Duration Bond Y 10.14%
  4. United States Treasury Long Bond Futures 7.01%
  5. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%
  6. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%
  7. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%
  8. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%
  9. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%
  10. US Treasury Bond Future Dec 20 6.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RCLUX % Rank
Bonds 		77.91% 0.00% 130.40% 16.55%
Stocks 		23.30% -1.95% 57.00% 32.37%
Convertible Bonds 		3.97% 0.00% 3.97% 3.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.29% 0.00% 3.63% 28.06%
Other 		0.10% -3.09% 22.34% 34.53%
Cash 		-5.57% -54.98% 76.00% 97.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCLUX % Rank
Real Estate 		15.57% 0.00% 78.69% 12.95%
Financial Services 		15.22% 0.00% 20.10% 43.17%
Technology 		14.80% 0.00% 25.62% 69.78%
Industrials 		10.08% 0.00% 29.86% 67.63%
Healthcare 		9.81% 0.00% 19.76% 89.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.29% 0.00% 12.36% 68.35%
Basic Materials 		6.49% 0.00% 8.71% 10.79%
Communication Services 		5.56% 0.00% 11.71% 82.73%
Consumer Defense 		5.47% 0.00% 22.77% 87.77%
Energy 		5.12% 0.00% 27.98% 48.20%
Utilities 		2.59% 0.00% 91.26% 72.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCLUX % Rank
US 		12.22% -1.96% 56.43% 67.63%
Non US 		11.08% -2.14% 14.08% 4.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCLUX % Rank
Government 		47.69% 0.00% 62.10% 15.83%
Corporate 		23.00% 0.00% 73.91% 74.82%
Securitized 		14.55% 0.00% 61.25% 69.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.90% 1.69% 100.00% 44.60%
Derivative 		4.83% 0.00% 23.66% 29.50%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 20.03% 71.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCLUX % Rank
US 		56.16% 0.00% 130.40% 58.99%
Non US 		21.75% -1.54% 27.51% 5.76%

RCLUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RCLUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.07% 3.13% 37.04%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.25% 51.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.81%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.70% 19.61%

Sales Fees

RCLUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RCLUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RCLUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 6.00% 318.00% 69.60%

RCLUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RCLUX Category Low Category High RCLUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 4.22% 7.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RCLUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RCLUX Category Low Category High RCLUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -1.30% 3.99% 44.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RCLUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RCLUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Venkat Kopanathi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Venkat Kopanathi is portfolio manager specialized under multi-asset

Rob Balkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Rob Balkema, CFA Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions Rob Balkema is a portfolio manager working on Russell Investments’ multi-asset funds, based in New York. In this role, Rob manages Russell Investments’ fiduciary solutions mandates which integrate Russell Investments’ equity, fixed income, real asset and alternative capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting active strategies or passive alternatives to populate asset classes and dynamically positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Prior to his current role, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was based in Seattle as a member of the global equity team, serving in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

