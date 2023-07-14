Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of mid capitalization companies, though the Fund may also hold positions in large market capitalization companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser chooses stocks of companies which it believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Fund will generally hold between 25 and 40 common stocks. The Adviser considers mid cap companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between $5 billion and $15 billion or those with market capitalizations similar in size or range to the benchmark index at the time of purchase.
The Adviser utilizes a combined approach of “top-down” analysis and “bottom-up” stock selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration such factors as long-term economic, demographic and geopolitical themes. These include such macroeconomic factors as interest rates, inflation, the regulatory environment and the global competitive landscape. As a result of the “top- down” analysis, the Adviser identifies sectors, industries and companies which it believes should benefit from the overall themes that the Adviser has observed. As part of its “bottom-up” stock selection, the Adviser then looks for individual companies with earnings growth potential that should, in the Adviser’s opinion, exceed the earnings growth rate of the overall market over the long-term, and that may not be fully recognized by the market at large. In determining whether a particular company is suitable for investment, the Adviser focuses on a number of different attributes including the company’s specific market expertise or dominance, its competitive durability and pricing power, solid fundamentals, strong and ethical management, apparent commitment to shareholder interests and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries which it believes hold the most growth potential relative to the weightings such sectors and industries represent in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available.
|Period
|RCKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|86.47%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|79.25%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|94.30%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|84.07%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|44.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|RCKSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|45.69%
|2021
|2.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|71.58%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|94.10%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|79.72%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|1.17%
|RCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCKSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.8 M
|481 K
|145 B
|93.27%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|1
|2445
|95.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.43 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|89.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.03%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|9.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCKSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.87%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|82.59%
|Cash
|4.12%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|14.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|5.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|6.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|4.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|5.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCKSX % Rank
|Technology
|31.37%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|0.75%
|Healthcare
|24.06%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|0.50%
|Industrials
|20.07%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|14.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.62%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|17.21%
|Financial Services
|8.88%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|94.26%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|82.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|89.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|86.53%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|87.53%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|95.01%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|96.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCKSX % Rank
|US
|91.39%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|79.60%
|Non US
|4.48%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|25.12%
|RCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|26.90%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|59.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|38.43%
|RCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCKSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|7.93%
|RCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCKSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|33.00%
|RCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCKSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|77.19%
|RCKSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.559
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
